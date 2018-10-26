Will Facebook Provide More Transparency In Q3?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook (FB) reports quarterly earnings October 30. Analysts expect revenue of $13.78 billion and EPS of $1.47. The revenue estimate implies growth of more than 30% Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Slowing MAU Growth

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has created a phenomenal business. To have a company at this phase of its development with more than $13 billion in quarterly revenue growing at double-digits is a remarkable achievement. It's difficult to find fault, yet its slowing monthly active user ("MAU") growth stands out.

Facebook has more than 2 billion MAUs, which is a big selling point with advertisers. Why advertise with 10 to 15 different media outlets when you can potentially reach 2 billion people with one advertising campaign? However, MAU growth is slowing, which could become a point of contention of investors.

The above chart illustrates the company's MAU growth. MAUs appeared to have plateaued in Q4 2017, and has been in the 2.1 billion to 2.2 billion range ever since. Part of the stagnant growth may have been due to Facebook purposely weening itself of fake accounts. MAUs grew as much as 17% Y/Y in Q2 2017. That growth fell to 11% in Q2 2018.

Facebook may be a victim of its own success. The faster it grows MAUs, the more difficult it's to maintain that growth. If MAU growth falls to single digits this quarter it could hurt sentiment for the stock.

Is Lack Of User Engagement Data Facebook's Achilles Heel?

Facebook has a large pool of users that advertisers can reach at one fell swoop. The assumption is that ads reach these users and they actually engage with the ads. I personally have a Facebook account. I post news articles to the site and search for some of my classmates from high school and college. I rarely watch any of the ads or click on them. My question is, "How does Facebook measure ad engagement or the effectiveness of the ads?"

MAUs and MAU growth do not necessarily measure [i] user engagement or [ii] how long a subscriber watches a Facebook ad or video. I'm curious why Facebook does not divulge ad engagement and how it's trending over time. Twitter (TWTR) on the other hand measures engagement and presents it to investors:

Twitter's ad engagement grew 81% Y/Y in Q2. The company defines ad engagement as user interaction with a pay-for-performance advertising product. The engagement is based upon a user completing an advertiser's objective such as liking, retweeting, expanding or replying to a promoted Tweet, reviewing an embedded video, downloading or engaging with a promoted mobile application, etc.

I find it odd that Facebook is not as transparent with investors and advertisers on ad engagement as Twitter is. This could potentially be the company's Achilles' Heel. At some point advertisers may push Facebook to provide this data. A lack of transparency over ad engagement could be the catalyst for advertisers to spend less with Facebook and more other media outlets.

Price Discovery

Given the public furor over fake news Facebook is making changes to its model. The company is emphasizing Facebook Stories vs. other content previously distributed on its platform. This could impact revenue, but we should learn more on the Q3 earnings call. Facebook also will invest in infrastructure and safety and security to better protect users' privacy. Its operating income margins could tick down in the short term. I believe revenue growth will continue to create tremendous leverage and expand margins over the long term.

I think a major question going forward is how should Facebook be valued? It currently has a $436 billion market capitalization. That valuation is based on out-sized revenue and earnings growth. It could partially be based on capital flows into the financial markets. Financial markets are becoming volatile amid rising interest rates. If broader financial markets like the Dow Jones (DIA) or Nasdaq (QQQ) sell off then it could negatively impact Facebook.

Facebook currently trades at over 7x run-rate revenue (Q2 revenue annualized). Is this valuation appropriate given potential headwinds facing the U.S. economy? If U.S. GDP growth declines sans more government stimulus then companies could cut advertising budgets. That would not bode well for online platforms like Facebook, Twitter or Snapchat (SNAP). Investors may begin to discount future revenue and earnings growth from these companies regardless of MAU data.

Conclusion

Stock market volatility and a teetering U.S. economy do not bode well for Facebook. The stock is down 15% Y/Y and will likely fall further. Continue to avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.