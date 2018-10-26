Commodities Recap For The Week Of Oct. 26, 2018

The Story of This Week: Crude Oil Comes Under Pressure - Fundamentals or Politics?

On October 3, the price of both WTI and Brent nearby crude oil futures rose to new highs. At $76.90 and $86.72 per barrel, WTI and Brent had not traded at such lofty levels since 2014.

Crude oil has been making higher lows and higher highs since February 2016 when the price of WTI reached a bottom at $26.05 per barrel. Markets rarely move in a straight line, and while the price of crude oil had almost tripled from the 2016 low at its most recent high, there have been corrective periods during the bull market. In February 2017 a peak at $54.94 gave way to a higher low at $42.05 in mid-June of that year. There have been four corrections since the June 2017 low in the NYMEX futures market, and after the high at the start of October, we are now in the midst of another period of selling.

As the weekly chart shows, the price of NYMEX ETI futures corrected from a high of $66.66 in January of this year to a low of $58.07. In May the price of the energy commodity rose to $72.83 and a decline to $63.59 followed. The early July peak at $75.27 gave way to selling that took the price of $64.43 in mid-August. Finally, the early October high at $76.90 has led to selling which so far has taken the price of futures to a low of $65.74 on October 23. Time will tell if the current selling follows the pattern of previous corrections and a higher low emerges. So long as nearby crude oil futures remain above the mid-August low at $64.43, the bullish pattern of higher lows will remain intact.

Many factors are weighing on commodities prices these days, and crude oil is no exceptions. Rising interest rates in the United States and a strong dollar which is approaching its mid-August high at 96.865 on the dollar index futures contract are typically bearish for the commodities asset class. The price of lumber has more than halved in value from its May 2018 all-time high. The price of copper has declined and broke its record of higher lows over the past summer falling from over $3.30 to just over $2.70 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract. Therefore, a correction in the price of crude oil should not come as a surprise.

Meanwhile, politics play a significant role in the path of least resistance in the oil market and could be the reason for the most recent selloff in the energy commodity. The price of oil had been supported by the sanctions that will take effect on Iran on November 4. The threat of instability in the Middle East that could impact the production, refining, or logistical routes for petroleum has the potential to cause the price to spike higher as more than half the world's reserves come from the region. The political temperature in the Middle East had kept the bid under the price of crude oil.

It may be politics that are causing the most recent selling over the past week as crude oil fell to a new short-term low. President Donald Trump had been lobbying Saudi Arabia, allies in the Middle East, and OPEC to increase production and get the price of oil down for months. At an unofficial OPEC gathering in Algeria in September, the members of the oil cartel ignored the requests of the U.S. leader which led to a new high for the price of oil in early October. However, the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and allegations of involvement by high-ranking Saudi officials and even members of the Royal Family appears to have led to a change of heart when it comes to oil production policy in the world's leading oil producing nation. It appears likely that the Saudis, to calm the waters with the U.S. leader, have decided to heed his request and increase selling in the oil market over the past week. Perhaps the most significant signal has been that the rise of the Brent premium over WTI, which is not only a location and quality spread in the oil market but a political risk barometer, has slowed. The Brent premium closed on Friday, October 19 at the $10.47 per barrel level after trading to a high of $11.01 during the week on the December futures contract. This week, the premium fell to a low of $9.04 before closing the week at just under the $10 per barrel level. The decline in the premium with the deadline on Iranian sanctions just around the corner is a sign of selling in the Brent market. Therefore, it is likely that Saudi Arabia in a good faith gesture to the Trump Administration and to take the pressure off their leadership over the Khashoggi matter, have been doing some selling that has helped push the price of crude oil. Meanwhile, the bullish pattern of prices remains intact in the oil market.

The weekly chart shows that technical support stands at the mid-August low at $64.43 per barrel. Below there, the next level of support is at the mid-June bottom at $63.59 per barrel. If crude oil begins to consolidate above these levels, it is possible that the spotlight will shift back to Iran and the potential for another in a long series of higher highs will rise.

On a risk/reward basis, the case of a long position in crude oil has a lot going for it right now. The overall perception of the market has turned bearish in the atmosphere of a strong dollar and rising U.S. rates. Additionally, recent increases in inventories in the U.S. has added to bearish sentiment in the oil market. We are coming into a seasonally weak period for the oil market as gasoline demand declines during the winter months in the United States. Moreover, the selling in the equities market threatens a period of risk-off where the prices of all assets move to the downside. However, when markets become too bullish or bearish, they tend to find tops or bottoms.

On November 4 severe sanctions will begin to choke Iran's economy. The potential for some retaliatory action from the theocracy has not been this high in many years. Additionally, even though the Saudis are making nice and complying with President Trump's wishes when it comes to selling oil, it is likely they have the blood of the murdered journalist on their hands which could sour the monarchy's relations with the U.S. and European countries.

If risk-reward favors the upside in the crude oil market and we are on the verge of another move higher from a higher low, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) could turbocharge returns if the price of the energy commodity begins to move to the upside. The fund summary for UCO states:

The investment seeks to provide daily investment results (before fees and expenses) that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. The 'Ultra' funds seek results for a single day that match (before fees and expenses) two times (2x) the daily performance of a benchmark. It does not seek to achieve their stated objective over a period greater than a single day. The Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex is designed to track crude oil futures prices.

UCO uses leverage to create its double gearing of the performance of the WTI oil price on the upside. The most recent holding of the product includes:

Since November NYMEX futures rolled to December, it is likely that UCO's holdings in the futures market are now in the December futures contract.

Most recently, the price of December futures fell from highs of $76.72 on October 3 to lows of $66.09 on October 23, a drop of 13.9%.

As the chart shows, UCO fell from $39.36 on October 3 to a lot of $29.00 on October 23 as it moved 35.7% lows. The move in the UCO was more than double the move in crude oil on a percentage basis which was likely because of the impact of the leverage and the expense ratio which runs at 0.98%. UCO is likely to provide a return that is twice the level of the WTI futures on a percentage basis if the price of crude oil quickly returns to higher levels over the coming days and weeks.

For those who believe that oil will continue to lose value over the coming days and weeks, the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude oil product (SCO) is the complementary product to UCO on the downside. UCO and SCO offer market participants plenty of liquidity as they have net assets of $397.37 and $147.33 million respectively. SCO trades an average of over two million shares each day, while UCO's volume runs at around the same level.

Politics in the crude oil market has driven the price higher and now lower. Over the coming weeks, volatility in the energy commodity is likely to remain high, and UCO and SCO could be tools that enhance returns on a short-term basis. In any leveraged product, decay eats away at returns over time. Therefore, UCO and SCO are only appropriate for short forays into the oil market on the long or short side. I rarely hold positions in these two products for more than three weeks.

Meanwhile, Friday's GDP number that reported the economy grew by 3.5% in Q3 sent stocks lower as it provided more support for a rate hike by the Fed in December. It was an ugly week in the stock market as a correction is well underway.

Highlights in Commodities:

Gold posts a 0.63% gain on the week and makes a higher high

Silver moves 0.34% higher but has yet to trade above critical technical resistance levels

Platinum posts a 0.19% loss for the week, and was trading at a $402 per ounce discount to gold

Palladium moves 1.50% higher on the week and closes at the $1085 per ounce level on Friday after making a new record high at $1137.30 on October 23

Copper drifts 1.33% lower on the week

December iron ore futures move 4.33% higher since October 19

The BDI moves 3.13% lower since the last report

Rotterdam coal slips 2.51% on the week following energy prices to the downside

Lumber posts a 5.58% loss on the week and makes a new low at $299.90 per 1,000 board feet on weak demand for new home construction

December NYMEX crude oil continues to slump moving 2.44% lower

December Brent crude oil moves 2.62% lower on signs of Saudi selling

The premium for Brent over WTI in December closes the week at the $10.10 down $0.40 on the week

Gasoline falls 5.14%, and heating oil moves 0.03% higher since last week on the December futures contracts

The gasoline crack spread in December tanks 21.87% while the December heating oil crack moves 6.22% higher as products reflect seasonal factors

Natural gas remains above its breakout level but corrects 2.00% lower on the November futures contract on the week. The EIA reported an injection of 58 bcf into storage on Thursday for the week ending on October 19

Ethanol moves 0.31% higher since last week

November soybeans move 1.37% lower on the week

December corn gains just 0.20% on the week

CBOT wheat posts 1.85% loss on the week but recovers back over the $5 level on Friday. December KCBT wheat trading at a 5 cents discount under CBOT wheat down 6.5 cents from last week in a sign of weakness for the wheat futures market

March sugar down 0.36% on the week as the recovery stalls

December coffee falls 2.01% since last week's report as the soft commodity dips below the $1.20 per pound level

Cocoa recovers and moves 4.12% higher on the week

Cotton moves 0.78% higher on the week

FCOJ futures fall 1.15% on the week as January futures remain below the $1.40 per pound level

Live cattle gain 1.39% since last week on December futures

January feeder cattle up 0.64% since the previous report

December lean hog futures explode 12.26% higher on the week

The December dollar index futures contract moves 0.72% higher as interest rate differentials provide powerful support for the greenback

December Long-Bond futures trading at around 139-13 up 1-18 for the week as the bonds are a safe haven for those fleeing stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 24,688 on Friday, October 26 down 756 points on the week as volatility continues. The VIX moves 4.17 higher and was trading at 24.16 on Friday

Bitcoin closes at $6,436.25 Friday up $19.35 or 0.30% since last week as the crypto has been hibernating in the middle of its trading range

Ethereum moved higher to $202.77 down 0.57% since the last report

Price Changes for the Week:

GSG closes the week at $17.50 per share, down 25 cents since last week's report.

The iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSC) represents a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.42 billion, and trades an average daily volume of 391,300 shares. The fund summary for GSG states that it holds a "diversified group of commodities futures":

