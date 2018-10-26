They Say One Thing, But They Are Likely To Be Forced To Do The Exact Opposite

Draghi may need to inject new drugs to the European economy real soon.

Between what policymakers say to what the markets suggest - it's better to follow the latter.

It's Thursday again and the ECB is holding its monthly meeting.

Mario Draghi: The ECB Did Not Discuss a New Asset-Purchase Plan

The risks to the system are still not large enough for us to reassess policy

As expected, the ECB has left rates unchanged - mainly refinancing at 0% and the deposit rate at -0.4%.

The bank also expects interest rates to remain at flat-negative levels until at least the summer of 2019.

Bloomberg Economics' ECB spectrometer highlights that the dovish voices within the ECB Governing Council remain in control. Since doves are the majority, rates are likely not to rise until September 2019.

At the earliest, of course...

Finally, the ECB maintains its view/expectation for the current asset-purchase plan to reach its finish-line when 2018 ends.

Again, just to make sure we are on the same page here, the bank continues to insist that its bond-purchase program will come to an end in two months. Until then, the ECB intends to keep buying an already reduced amount equal to about €15B per month.

Vanishing Support

Recall that one of the most significant-evident changes in the European markets (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ), over the past month or two, was the fading-away support by the ECB to (mostly sovereign) bonds (SHV, SHY, IEF, TLT, LQD, AGG, BND, HYG, JNK, AWF, BKLN).

The pace of purchases made by the ECB has been halved, from €30B/month to just €15B/month.

The Most Burning Issues? - Not an Issue

Despite the sharp rise in Italy's (NYSEARCA:EWI) bond yields recently, Draghi claims that the bank did not conduct an in-depth discussion of the issue and hasn't touched upon the implications of what is - or might be - happening in that specific market. Yet, he is certain that a solution to the current problem will be found.

In addition, he argues that Britain (EWU) exiting from the EU, the Italian budget issue, and the trade-war are the main risks to EU growth. Nevertheless, Draghi insists that "the risks to the system still do not require a reassessment of the Bank's policy."

It's important to pay attention to one nuance in the ECB statement: The ECB still says it "anticipates" to end new QE purchases in December 2018. Some people had suggested/expected the Governing Council might/should tweak the language to make the commitment firmer.

Not yet. To me, this means they leave the door open for an "it's not us, it's them (damn markets)" type of shift in policy.

Everything is Awesome, Everything is Cool

Recall our 'Everything Is Awesome, Everything Is Cool' article about Italy? Well, perhaps it's because Draghi is an Italian himself (and the former chair of the Bank of Italy), but either way, he seems quite cheerful about Europe, saying that the risks to economic growth are still "broadly balanced."

Really, Mr. President!? The last time I've checked, the economic forecasts were sliding for months - and we haven't yet accounted for the red October effects.

Let alone, to the ECB stepping out of the market when 2019 starts...

Elvis Has Left the Building

As it seems, president Draghi has missed his chance - and the right moment - to raise interest rates. Unlike the Fed - that was slow to react, but still benefited from the strong-supporting US (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) growth tailwinds - in Europe, Elvis (i.e. growth) already left the building (i.e. continent).

Now, growth in the eurozone has already peaked, and recent very gloomy German (EWG) economic data leave no choice for the ECB but to keep as much QE as he can while he keeps talking about tightening.

As an example, look at Germany's Ifo Index that just fell to 102.8, more than expected, yet remains at a reasonable level. The Ifo looks consistent with a healthy annual German GDP growth of over 2%. Sounds great, right?

Problem is that the fall in the Ifo Business Climate in October suggests that while the German economy is still growing at a decent pace, we are unlikely to see a return to the rate of growth seen last year.

Draghi is stuck in a kind of Italian dilemma. The Italian dilemma, just like the famous "Prisoner's dilemma", shows how and why two completely rational parties - ECB and European markets on this instance - may not find the right way to cooperate even if it appears (let alone certain) that it is in their best interests to do so.

Draghi's Dilemma

It will be interesting to follow-up with the European markets and see how they react in the coming days and weeks to the ECB currently-still-firm tightening stance.

Signs of a slowdown in the European economy are becoming more and more apparent with almost every day that goes by.

In-spite of citing Brexit, trade-war, and Italy as risk, Draghi claims they are not (threatening) enough to change the ECB's balance of risk assessment.

Weaker momentum not enough to make us change baseline scenario

Draghi also says banking rate increases aren't/won't be material for Italy.

There may be some spillover from Italy but it's limited.

Basically, what Mario Draghi is saying to Italy is: "You are on your own"!

Threatening Charts/Issues

Well, Mr. President, I don't know about you, but the below charts certainly look threatening to me:

1. Italy's 10-year bond yield

2. Italy's banks

In regard to the Italian banks' "doom loop" (that is Italian banks holding Italian government bonds in their portfolios), Draghi says that if they lose value, they dent capital position. Tell us something we don't know already...

3. Inflation peaked?

ECB has no reason to doubt inflation

Markets are not so sure as inflation expectations highlight.

4. Capital key recalculation (not discussed)

Deutsche Bank (DB), anyone? (not a country but more important-systematic than most...)

5. Outright Monetary Transactions ("OMT")

Draghi says OMT is something for each country to assess and address on its own. He argues it's not the ECB's job to help finance the debt of specific EZ member states.

Where We Agree

Well, Mr. Draghi and I can agree on at least two things:

1. The euro (FXE) deserves moving lower against the US dollar (UUP).

Post Draghi press conference - it did indeed:

2. The monetary union remains fragile.

That an exact quote from what Draghi says himself.

Bottom Line

It wouldn't be a big surprise if, before 2019 starts, the tone and tunes played by the ECB change. If they won't change before 2019 starts - they are very likely to change inside 2019.

The longer the ECB ignores the situation of the European economy - the worse it will get.

The simple fact is that the European markets simply can't operate without the "big brother" who is also the largest "market maker", by far, in these markets.

