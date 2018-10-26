October 26 Natural Gas Weekly: U.S. Dry Gas Production And Exports Into Mexico Reach A New All-Time High

Dry gas production has reached a new all-time high and so do the exports into Mexico.

This report covers the week ending October 26, 2018. Daily data for October 20 to October 25 is estimated. Daily data for October 26 is forecast.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 540 bcf for the week ending October 19 (up 2.7% w-o-w and up as much as 12.8% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive at +28% and remained largely unchanged w-o-w (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above 9-year norm since February 24, 2017.

Last week, the weather conditions continued to cool down across the country – but particularly, in the Southeast and Northeast parts of the U.S. We estimate that the number of nation-wide heating degree-days (HDDs) increased by 8.0% w-o-w in the week ending October 26, while the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) dropped by 40% w-o-w to the point where they are no longer having any meaningful effect on consumption.

In addition, non-degree-day factors – such as higher nuclear outages – spurred extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. Overall, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days) should be above last year’s level by no less than 30%.

Total exports rose by 9% w-o-w thanks to stronger LNG sales, but also due to robust pipeline inflows into Mexico and Canada. Indeed, exports into Mexico reached a new all-time high on October 24 – 5.4 bcf/d. According to Marine Traffic data, Sabine Pass served no less than five LNG tankers this week (total natural gas carrying capacity of 18 bcf). Despite the fact that flows to liquefaction at Cove Point have resumed (after a three-week maintenance), the terminal has not yet supplied any vessels since mid-September.

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 73 consecutive weeks now. Indeed, dry gas production reached an all-time high on Oct. 22 - 87.2 bcf/d (+750 MMcf/d from the previous all-time high reached on Sep. 24). Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 89.0 bcf/d in October, 88.3 bcf/d in November and 88.1 bcf/d in December.

The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 94.0 bcf per day for the week ending October 26 (up 13.0% y-o-y and up 1.0% w-o-w). Overall, total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be positive at around 115 bcf. The volume is some 7 bcf smaller than a week ago and 6 bcf above the 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bearish for natural gas prices, since it is above last year’s level and above the historical norm. However, the market is forward-looking and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast and end-of-season storage expectations + short-term changes in non-degree day factors, such as nuclear outages, wind speeds and hydro inflows.

Storage Outlook

Yesterday, the EIA reported an injection of 58 bcf. Total storage now stands at 3,095 bcf, which is 624 bcf (or 16.78%) below the 5-year average for this time of the year. Currently, we expect the EIA to report an injection of 53 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +43 bcf over the next three reports.

Natural gas inventories deviation from the 5-year average should narrow from -624 bcf (-16.78%) today to -625 bcf (-16.24%) for the week ending November 9. Notice that the deficit is projected to expand slightly in terms of volume, whereas percentage-wise, the deficit is projected to shrink.

