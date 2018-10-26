ConocoPhillips Hits A Grand Slam

COP is one of the highest quality global E&P companies in the energy sector and is a free cash flow cow at current oil and gas prices.

In honor of the 114th edition of the World Series, ConocoPhillips (COP) hit a grand slam when it released its Q3 EPS report this week. Much like the Boston Red Sox, there wasn't a weak batter (i.e. segment) in COP's line up, with the possible exception of Canada:

Source: Q3 Presentation

In my opinion, the stand out performer in Q3 was the Lower 48. What I like is that after years of seemingly endless impairment charges, this report was "clean" and the Lower 48, led by the Eagle Ford, delivered adjusted earnings of $550 million. That's up 34% from just the prior quarter when the Lower 48 delivered $410 million in adjusted earnings. And they did it by producing 313,000 boe/d from the "the big 3" (Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian) - that's up over 100,000 boe/d (48%) from Q3 of last year. The company's tier-1 position in the Eagle Ford continues to dominate its L48 shale strategy. After moving a rig from the Permian to the EF, COP reported 75,000 boe/d of the 100,000 boe/d increase came from the Eagle Ford, which in total delivered nearly 200,000 boe/d in the quarter.

In responding to a question on the Q3 conference call about when Eagle Ford production would start to top-out and level off, Al Hirshberg - EVP of Production & Drilling - said:

So, there's still more room for us to run there and more room for us to grow .... we're not in the flattening out mode like we have talked about in the Bakken where we were looking to kind of hold steady. The Eagle Ford is going to continue to grow for quite some period of time. It's not the – the flat spot on is not in sight. It's not something that's going to happen next year.

In other words, COP investors can continue to expect good news from the Eagle Ford. I say this because, unlike the Permian, COP is having no exit capacity issues with its strong Eagle Ford Production. In fact, note what Don Wallette - EVP and CFO - said about Conoco's crude oil exports on the conference call:

And those exports have helped our realizations. That's one of the reasons why our realizations are so strong. In the third quarter, our waterborne barrels average WTI plus about $3 netback to the Eagle Ford lease. So, really good performance there.

Note that COP's average realized price in Q3 was $57.71/boe (+46% yoy). However, what's more impressive is that on a crude oil basis (i.e. backing out natural gas), COP's realized price was ~$73/bbl. And COP got all of that because it does not hedge its oil and gas production.

Cash Flow Cow

Conoco Phillips delivered $1.9 billion of free cash flow in the quarter:

Source: Q3 Presentation

For those keeping track - after another $900 million of share buybacks during the quarter - COP's outstanding share count at the end of the quarter was 1.172 billion, down 4% from year-end 2017. That means COP generated an estimated $1.62/share in free cash flow during Q3 alone. Even with another 7% increase in the quarterly dividend in the last month to $0.305/share, the quarterly dividend equates to only 18% of the free cash flow the company generated during the quarter. Point is, COP's biggest problem these days is what to do with all the cash it's generating. Answer: Share buybacks and proof that the company was not joking when in July it announced it was expanding the 2018 planned share repurchases by 50% to $3 billion and increased the total share repurchase authorization from $6 billion to $15 billion. Simply put, COP is a cash cow at current global and domestic oil and gas prices.

Venezuela Settlement Terms

Meantime, in yet another bullish catalyst, COP finally started collecting on the ~$2 billion Venezuela settlement. That included recognizing cash and commodities totaling $345 million in Q3, with the remainder of the approximately $500 million in initial payments due in the fourth quarter. Wallette explained the payment agreement on the conference all:

And that $500 million was comprised of two components really. And you'll probably recall that we seized crude inventories as part of our enforcement actions. That was about 4 million barrels of oil that had a notional value of around $300 million, so that was the commodities element of that. And we've been marketing that oil and most of it has been lifted. We still have some to go. The other component were two cash payments of $100 million each. And the first cash payment was due the first week of October. PDVSA provided that the last week of September, actually. The second payment is due in November. And so that sums up the total $500 million that we anticipate that we'll collect during 2018. And then, as Ryan mentioned then we go into a quarterly payment schedule of around $85 million a quarter for, I believe, it's the next 18 quarters or however long it takes to recover the full $2 billion.

This is obviously great news for shareholders that had come to expect nothing good would ever come out of the years of litigation with PDVSA. The upfront payments and $85 million for the next 18 quarters is a really nice tailwind for COP. I think it all has to do with COP's ability to successfully seize PDVSA's crude oil inventories. Venezuela finally got the message.

Summary and Conclusion

COP hit a grand slam in Q3 and investors should expect the hits to keep coming going forward. With plenty of running room in both the Eagle Ford and Alaska, COP is going to continue to generate excellent cash flow on a per-share basis. Investors can expect more return of capital to shareholders in the form of dividend increases and, specifically, more share repurchases. With a total share repurchase authorization of $15 billion, management obviously still feels the stock is undervalued - that despite shares being up ~23% YTD.

While some investors continue to focus on the fact that COP drastically cut its dividend and only yield 1.8%, they are missing the bigger picture: The outlook for excellent capital appreciation due to the company's low-cost source rock and resultant massive stream of free cash flow.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.