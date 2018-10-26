Altria: Don't Worry About The Dividend Cut Too Much

Altria's cash flows will take a small hit, but its own dividend will not be impacted.

Thesis

Altria (MO) continues to execute relatively well: The company keeps growing its profits, and the growth in its smokeless products segment remains solid. Anheuser-Busch InBev's (BUD) dividend cut will lead to lower dividend proceeds for Altria, which will pressure Altria's cash generation slightly.

The company will, nevertheless, be able to maintain its dividend at the current level without any problems. Due to a solid earnings per share growth rate that is forecasted for 2019 and 2020, Altria will, in all likelihood, continue to deliver compelling dividend increases during the next couple of years as well.

Growth trends remain intact for Altria

Smoking rates in the US, the only market where Altria sells its cigarettes, have been declining for decades.

Source: cdc.gov

Smoking rates have declined by more than half over the last fifty years, yet this has not hindered Altria in growing its revenues over the years:

MO Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

This has been possible due to several factors. First, smoking rates are declining, but population growth in the US is offsetting a declining smoking rate to some degree. As the basis of potential smokers continues to grow, the absolute number of smokers declines at a slower pace than the smoking rate decline would suggest.

An even bigger factor is that prices per cigarette continue to rise at a substantial pace.

Source: Altria earnings report

Cigarette shipment volumes during the most recent quarter declined by 3.7%, and yet, Altria was able to grow the revenues from its smokeable products segments:

Source: Altria earnings report

A 6.6% price increase was enough to turn a mid-single digit volume decline into a low-single digit revenue increase. The higher prices that Altria demands per cigarette do not only positively impact its revenues, the strategy of raising prices at a relatively high rate is also beneficial for Altria's margins.

MO Gross Profit Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

Higher prices per cigarette lead to rising margins, as Altria can close down plants that are not needed, and as the workforce shrinks due to lower production volumes.

These trends have been in play for a long time, but they continue to work in Altria's favor, and it looks like this will remain the case over the foreseeable future. It is likely that Altria's smokeable segment will continue to deliver some revenue and earnings growth, although the segment will not experience overly high growth rates.

Altria's smokeless segment, which produces and sells products such as its dipping tobaccos Copenhagen and Skoal, produces higher organic growth rates, as there is no industry-wide headwind of declining user rates. Sales for Altria's smokeless segment rose by 7% during Q3, although from a much lower basis compared to the size of the smokeable segment's revenues.

Altria is also generating profits from its alcohol investments, which includes Altria's self-operated wine business and its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev. The equity stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (a little bit above 10% of all outstanding shares) is the more important one for Altria's profitability. The beer giant's dividends have been a source of cash for Altria over the last couple of years, but unfortunately, the beer company has decided to cut its dividend this week.

Anheuser-Busch InBev's dividend cut and what it means for Altria

Anheuser-Busch InBev holds a high amount of debt on its balance sheet, primarily due to the acquisition of SABMiller (OTCPK:SBMRY). Anheuser-Busch InBev's management has decided that it will cut its dividend in half going forward, in order to free up cash to pay down some of its debt. That makes sense, as high debt levels can turn into a big headwind in a rising rates environment, but management's communication of its dividend policy has been faulty.

The fact that Anheuser-Busch InBev's debt levels are high has been known for years, and yet, management stated that they plan to raise their payout over the years until recently. The sudden change in its dividend policy, which was not hinted at earlier on, was likely one of the reasons why the beer giant saw its shares fall to a new multi-year low after the news broke:

BUD data by YCharts

This impacts the dividends that Altria will receive from Anheuser-Busch InBev as well. With a forward dividend payout of €1.80 annually (per share), Anheuser-Busch InBev will pay out roughly €310 million to Altria a year going forward, based on Altria's stake of roughly 170 million shares of BUD. This is equal to about $355 million. Before the dividend cut, Altria received ~$710 million a year from Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Source: Altria's 10-K filing

The $355 million shortfall in dividend proceeds on an annual basis is equal to ~7% of Altria's cash flows during fiscal 2017. During the first half of 2018, Altria has produced operating cash flows of $3.9 billion already, which suggests an annual cash generation of $7.8 billion (Q3's 10-Q has not been filed yet).

The $355 million impact from Anheuser-Busch InBev's dividend cut is equal to less than 5% of Altria's pro-forma annual cash flows of $7.8 billion. The dividend cut by Anheuser-Busch InBev, therefore, is a nuisance for Altria, but not a major problem.

Altria, which pays out $6 billion in cash dividends a year itself, will still be able to cover its dividends with the cash flows the company generates. Altria would, in fact, even be able to maintain its dividend if Anheuser-Busch InBev would not pay out any dividends at all.

The debt reduction that Anheuser-Busch InBev will experience over the coming years will lead to higher profits for the beer giant (due to lower interest expenses). This could make Altria's stake in the beer company more valuable in the long run.

Earnings will continue to grow, and Altria will continue to increase its dividend

Altria has a goal of paying out 80% of its earnings per share in the form of dividends to the company's owners. Based on guidance for earnings per share of $3.99 for 2018 and the current dividend level of $3.20, Altria is well on track to hit this target.

MO EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Analysts are currently forecasting earnings per share of $4.34 for 2019 and EPS of $4.69 for 2020. This represents growth rates of 8.5% and 8.1% for 2019 and 2020, respectively. This is relatively in line with Altria's goal of growing its earnings per share at a high-single digits pace annually.

Source: Commentary by CFO William Gifford, February earnings call

According to Altria's management, the analyst estimates could be on the conservative side, which bodes well for the dividend growth rate that investors can expect over the coming two years. Even a dividend growth rate of 8%, in line with what analysts are forecasting, would be highly compelling. If it is true that Altria will grow even faster, its dividend should grow at a higher pace as well, due to being linked towards earnings per share growth.

The combination of a high current dividend yield (5.1%) and a high-single digits dividend growth rate (or more) makes Altria look like a highly compelling dividend growth pick right here. The fact that shares are trading at just 15 times this year's earnings suggests that the company's shares are attractively priced right now.

Takeaway

Altria's shareholders should not worry about Anheuser-Busch InBev's dividend cut too much, as this will not be a major problem for the company. Altria's cash generation will take a small hit, but the company will still be able to finance growing dividends thanks to its strong cash generation.

Due to a compelling earnings and dividend growth outlook over the coming years, Altria could be a good investment at the current price.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

I recently joined Elazar Advisors as an analyst, a tech-focused marketplace research service.

Elazar Advisors' Tech Stock Service: Nail Tech Earnings

The most profitable tech stocks have delivered revenue and earnings growth meaningfully higher than analyst estimates. Nailing which companies will beat or miss consensus estimates is the key to profits for traders and long-term investors. I work with Chaim Siegel who's a professional tech analyst, originally with SAC Capital. Nail Tech Earnings, our research service, provides actionable calls for tech investors, backed up by rigorous research, to make money for our subscribers.

Join: Click here

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.