During the last month, volatility has made its presence felt again. Also continuing to be a factor is the heavy pressure on stocks, as the week closes with markets continuing their downtrend. Valuations are being reexamined with the latest earnings releases and economic data, leaving investors wondering whether a bear market is incipient.

In the face of the current environment, some less risk-averse investors may be looking for opportunity instead of safety. In today’s picks, our contributors present ideas that could be what these investors have in mind thanks to depressed valuations. Vince Martin gives us a play in retail, Hoya Capital Real Estate argues in favor of the affordable housing space, and Tim Travis shares his pick in the financial sector. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Comment of the day, by Josh MacKenzie:

As of Oct 19th the Chicago Fed National Financial Conditions Index is sitting at -0.87 which is the lowest reading of the cycle. In fact the last time this indicator was flashing financial conditions to be as loose and easy as they are today would be... 1994. I think we have a long way to go before Powell starts worrying about financial conditions.

