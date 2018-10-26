In Case New York's Global Warming Lawsuit Against Exxon Mobil Isn't Just Hot Air

For Exxon Mobil shareholders looking to stay long but concerned about the risks of this litigation, I present two ways they can limit their risk.

When Schneiderman was forced to resign last May, that seemed bullish for Exxon Mobil, but now his successor Barbara Underwood has sued the company.

The New York State Attorney General is one of the most powerful law enforcement officials in America and former NY AG Eric Schneiderman had targeted Exxon Mobil over global warming.

The New York Times reports on New York State's Exxon Lawsuit (via Twitter).

Exxon Mobil Loses An Enemy But Still Gets Sued

The New York state attorney general is one of the most powerful law enforcement officials in America, and Eric Schneiderman, the New York attorney general up until May, had targeted Exxon Mobil (XOM) over global warming claims. When he was forced to resign, in the wake of the explosive New Yorker article mentioned in the tweet below, alleging that he had abused women:

I assumed that was good news for Exxon Mobil shareholders. Now that Schneiderman's successor at Attorney General, Barbara D. Underwood, has sued Exxon, I present a couple of ways Exxon Mobil shareholders can limit their downside risk if they want to stay long but are cautious. Finally, I offer a suggestion for investors thinking of exiting Exxon and looking for other stocks to invest in. First, a quick recap of the history of the Global Warming allegations against Exxon.

Global Warming Risk Or Hot Air?

Back in November of 2015 (The Twilight Of Exxon?), I wrote about how the Financial Times reported (paywalled here) that New York state attorney general Eric Schneiderman was investigating Exxon Mobil

over whether it had misled investors with its statements about the risks to its business posed by climate change.

The Financial Times (not for the last time) drew a parallel to the huge tobacco industry litigation in the 1990s, arguing that the AG's probe into Exxon could:

eventually grow into a case similar to the landmark tobacco settlement in 1998. Cigarette manufacturers agreed to pay more than $200bn over 25 years to resolve deceptive sales and marketing practices, and allegations that smoking contributed to health problems.

The FT went even further in May of 2016, as I shared at the time ("The Twilight Of Exxon"), editorializing that:

The international objective of holding the increase in global temperatures to well below 2C, agreed at the Paris climate talks last year, implies the obsolescence of all fossil fuel production within the next few decades. The oil companies have not yet reconciled themselves to quite what this means. If governments stick to that commitment, fossil fuel companies will either have to find ways to stop greenhouse gas emissions from their products, or shift into renewable energy, or go out of business.

In May of 2016, the editors of the FT probably didn't expect Donald Trump to be elected President of the United States, but he was, and in June of 2017, announced he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate deal.

The climate change threat popped up again earlier this year, as Seeking Alpha contributor Tristan R. Brown wrote in March ("A New Threat To Exxon Mobile"), with a lawsuit by New York City against Exxon Mobil and other energy companies over global warming. As I wrote at the time, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio seemed like an unconvincing litigant, as he was still being driven around in a pair of humongous SUVs as of last summer, per the New York Post:

a regular GMC Yukon XL, which burns 16 mpg in the city, and a Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid, which is only slightly more fuel efficient at 20 mpg.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio exiting a 20 mpg SUV (credit: NY Post)

As I also wrote at the time, Bill de Blasio's inconsistency on that was understandable:

It goes back to a crucial point Ralph Bennett of the American Enterprise Institute has (Why Gasoline Is Still King): A gallon of gas weighs 6.3 pounds and produces roughly 35 kilowatt hours of energy. That's enough to burn a 100-watt bulb continuously for more than two weeks. A lead-acid battery could do the same thing without needing a recharge - if it were the size of a desk and weighed a ton. Energy density is the point. We just haven't come up with a fuel or device that will safely and economically offer the same calorific value in such a small space as an automobile's gasoline tank [...] We always come back to density. Until electric batteries (or some other power source) gets more competitive in energy density terms, I will remain skeptical that Exxon Mobil is headed for extinction.

New York City's lawsuit against Exxon Mobil was eventually dismissed by U.S. District Court Judge John F. Keenan (though City officials vowed they would appeal), but it's important to distinguish between it and New York State's new lawsuit against the company. While both lawsuits relate to global warming/climate change, the New York City lawsuit sought to compensate the City against the economic costs of adapting to rising sea levels, etc., while the New York State lawsuit alleges that Exxon misled investors about the risk the company faces from climate change.

If New York State's current lawsuit against the company concerns you, here are a couple of ways you can limit your risk over the next several months.

Adding Downside Protection To Exxon Mobil

Let's assume here that you have 1,000 shares of XOM and can tolerate a 20% drawdown, but not one larger than that. Here are two ways to protect your shares over the next several months. The screen captures below come from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of XOM against a >20% decline by mid-April.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $1,260 or 1.62% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

Capped Upside, Negligible Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 9% over the same time period, you could have gotten the same downside protection for less using the optimal collar below.

As you can see above, this optimal collar used the same put strike as in the first hedge, but in this one, the cost of the puts was slightly more than offset by the income generated by selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, assuming you sold the calls at the bid).

So, the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $30 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

If You're Thinking Of Exiting Exxon

If you're thinking of exiting Exxon Mobil and are looking for alternate investments giving you the same downside risk as the hedge above, one approach would be to use the hedged portfolio method to construct a portfolio of securities hedged against a >20% decline. The ones I've run since July of 2017 have averaged 6-month returns of 7.28% so far, net of hedging and trading costs, versus 5.49% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), as you can see in the screen capture from the "Performance-Tracking Portfolios" tab on the Portfolio Armor website.

If you're curious which securities were held in those portfolios, the version of that table on the website includes interactive charts of each, showing their holdings.

If you're concerned that Exxon's downside risk may outweigh its upside potential for some time, this alternate approach may be worthy of consideration.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week, even when the results don't look good, as was the case with the latest one: Performance Update - Week 47.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.