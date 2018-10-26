Interactive Brokers - Asia-Pacific Calendar: The Week Ahead

Moody's Japan K.K. recently said that the pace of Japanese corporate growth is set to slow as spending increases, with continued US$1bn+ acquisitions likely to limit growth in cash holdings.

Several firms are also on the calendar to announce earnings, including Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor, Sharp, Sony, Panasonic, Honda, Toyota, Japan Tobacco, and SoftBank Group.

The Asia-Pacific region in the week ahead will be bustling with fresh economic releases, a string of corporate earnings reports, as well as the BoJ's and RBA's interest rate decisions.

Interactive Brokers senior market analyst Steven Levine provides some highlights for what to look for in the Asia-Pacific region in the week beginning October 29.

Note: This material was originally published on IBKR Traders' Insight on October 25, 2018.

The analysis in this material is provided for information only and is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. To the extent that this material discusses general market activity, industry or sector trends or other broad-based economic or political conditions, it should not be construed as research or investment advice. To the extent that it includes references to specific securities, commodities, currencies, or other instruments, those references do not constitute a recommendation by IB to buy, sell, or hold such investments. This material does not and is not intended to take into account the particular financial conditions, investment objectives, or requirements of individual customers. Before acting on this material, you should consider whether it is suitable for your particular circumstances and, as necessary, seek professional advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: I am receiving compensation from my employer to produce this material.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.