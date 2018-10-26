Yeti: The IPO That's A Sleeping Giant

Shares dropped 6% in their first day of trading, again making Yeti Holdings one of the weakest IPO performers of the year.

Lack of enthusiasm for Yeti's IPO is likely just a function of a risk-off attitude in the markets, not a judgment of poorer expected performance.

Yeti also downsized its offering to 16 million shares vs. an original proposal for 20 million, raising just $288 million in gross proceeds.

Yeti Holdings went public to little fanfare, pricing at just $18 vs. an original pricing range of $19-$21, one of the few U.S. IPOs this year to price below range.

Sentiment for IPOs and growth stocks remains extremely fragile as the Nasdaq saw a ~10% correction this week. The latest casualty of the pullback is Yeti Holdings (YETI), the maker of coolers and outdoor gear that has finally executed its IPO after putting it on hold for two years.

Yeti's IPO is a notable exception to the tremendous strength that IPOs have seen this year. It was typical to see new issuances rise 30%-40% on the first day of trading, after raising pricing expectations and upsizing deals. Yeti, however, went in the opposite direction. It priced below its expected range, downsized its share offering by 20%, and saw weak first-day trading. Shares of Yeti shed 6% on Day 1, closing at just $17 after choppy trading:

YETI Price data by YCharts

I'm fundamentally bullish on Yeti. This is a hot brand that's immensely popular with millennials, with plenty of expansion opportunities on both the U.S. West Coast and overseas. Yeti also is a brand that has mastered social media marketing, having amassed about a million followers each on Facebook (FB) and Instagram. The company is well positioned to use its venerable social media presence and cult-like following to continue its growth trajectory and spread its offerings into various new product categories.

Over the past several years alone, Yeti has greatly advanced in the public eye. The company conducts a quarterly brand awareness study, which measures its domestic brand recognition on a regional basis. In every market, Yeti has greatly improved its brand recognition over the past three years - but clearly, there's plenty of room to grow, especially in some of the higher-income and densely populated regions New England and the Pacific coast:

Figure 1. YETI brand awareness Source: YETI finalized prospectus

Yeti's weak IPO performance is most likely a reflection of weaker demand for IPOs and growth stocks overall, not a statement of Yeti's own expected performance. Some of the most popular IPOs this year, including Docusign (DOCU), Zuora (ZUO), Dropbox (DBX), have shed more than 30% of their value. When growth comes back into vogue, Yeti should benefit proportionally.

In my view, however, investors shouldn't rush to buy Yeti until at least after its first earnings release. There's a degree of uncertainty to Yeti's performance this year - its most recent financials appear very strong thanks to a weak prior-year compare, but we have yet to see if Yeti can keep up its recent trend of margin strength and revenue growth. A strong first earnings release could remove a lot of this uncertainty and pave the way for a bull run.

Matt Reintjes, Yeti's CEO, went on CNBC on the day of Yeti's IPO and noted that the poor IPO performance doesn't bother him, saying instead that he believed in the "intrinsic value of this business" and that "long-term sustainable growth has been our plan all along."

Keep a close eye on this IPO - I've previously compared Yeti to high-growth consumer brands like Canada Goose (GOOS), and believe Yeti can eventually achieve the same premium valuation. Hold off, however, until market appetite for growth stocks returns and after Yeti has a favorable earnings record under its belt.

Final offering details

Here's where the chips ultimately fell in the Yeti IPO:

Shares priced at $16, below an expected range of $19-$21.

Yeti ended up tendering 16 million shares in the IPO vs. an initial plan to sell 20 million shares.

This indicates an IPO size of $288 million, far below the initial expectation of $360 million, though Yeti is still on the larger side of IPOs priced this year.

Insiders still made up the bulk of the shares being sold in the IPO, as per the original plan. Existing shares were 13.5 million of the 16 million shares tendered, and only 2.5 million were new issuances.

After netting off standard IPO expenses, the portion of net proceeds accruing to YETI is projected at only $36.8 million.

The majority of these funds are earmarked for debt paydown.

Post-IPO, Yeti will still be a "controlled company" with private equity fund Cortec still hanging on to its majority stake (despite selling more than 10 million shares in this IPO).

There are 83.647 million shares outstanding post-IPO, indicating that Yeti sold off a relatively high 19% of the company in its IPO, though a very small portion of it was via new issuances.

A typical greenshoe option is still open for thirty days post-IPO, leaving the possibility of selling an additional 2.4 million shares and raising another $40.8 million.

Insiders are also subject to the typical 180-day lockup provisions, expiring in late April.

Here's a look as well at Yeti's post-IPO cap table:

Figure 2. YETI capitalization table Source: YETI finalized prospectus

Founder Roy Seiders is still hanging on to a ~10% stake post-IPO, after selling 378k shares (worth $6.4 million). CEO Reintjes has only a small, <0.5% stake in the company, and isn't parting with any of his stake. The major player here remains Cortec, which is holding on to 52% voting control over the company on a fully-diluted basis.

Valuation update

In my view, Yeti remains modestly valued relative to its growth profile, especially after its worse-than-expected IPO performance. With 83.647 million shares outstanding, its Day 1 closing price of $17 indicates a market cap of just $1.42 billion.

With its net IPO proceeds, Yeti also is planning on bringing down its debt balance to $391.1 million, as shown in the pro forma balance sheet below:

Figure 3. YETI pro forma balance sheet Source: YETI finalized prospectus

This is a relatively modest leverage profile - over the trailing twelve months, Yeti generated $122.0 million in EBITDA, indicating a leverage ratio of 3.2x based on historical performance. Note, however, that the trailing twelve months captures a portion of Yeti's unusually weak 2017, so its leverage profile going forward should be much more digestible due to expected cash flow improvement.

Yeti also maintains a cash balance of $71.3 million as of its June balance sheet, so its net debt position is actually just $319.8 million on a pro forma basis. This puts Yeti's enterprise value at $1.74 billion.

As I noted in a prior article, EBITDA is probably the best way to look at Yeti's valuation, similar with other manufacturers and consumer products companies that have reached a profitable stage. Here's a refresher as to where the company's financial stand:

Figure 4. YETI financials Source: YETI finalized prospectus

Given the absence of clearer guidance from the company until its first earnings release, we can extrapolate Yeti's most recent performance to guide our forward estimates. The company grew revenues at 34% y/y in the first half of this year, but we do note that this is against a weak 2017 comp, so results might soften sequentially in the second half of this year and moving into 2019.

A 20% y/y growth rate is likely a more conservative estimate of Yeti's likely performance, which gets us to $726.7 million in forward twelve-month revenues. Yeti's EBITDA margin in the trailing twelve months was 16.7%, so applying that margin on our revenue estimate yields a fairly cautious EBITDA estimate of $121.4 million.

Yeti's first earnings quarter will be helpful in hinting at where EBITDA margins will trend. It's more than likely that Yeti will see some upside in margins, as 1H18 margins ticked up 380bps (17.1% versus 13.3% in 1H17) relative to the prior year, and a trailing twelve-month view of EBITDA margins constitutes a fairly conservative forecast. In any case, Yeti is valued - at worst case - at 14.3x EV/FTM EBITDA, which for a company in the midst of a growth phase and turnaround is quite reasonable.

Final thoughts

Overall, I like Yeti's brand popularity, its mix of revenue growth and robust EBITDA margins, and its untapped market opportunity in various affluent regions of the U.S. as well as abroad. There are some fears that Yeti will fold in the face of competition from cheaper-priced outdoor gear brands, but in my view, Yeti is mature enough of a company (with 12 years of market experience under its belt) to navigate competition and position itself against peers. After all, premium products are capable of thriving in any product category - how else can egregiously priced coats from Canada Goose exist?

Still, in light of current market conditions, Yeti will likely trade sideways for an extended period of time until we get more clarity on the company's guidance and its growth trajectory for the coming year. Investors would do well to put this one on the watch list for now - it's a sleeping giant that can return handsomely over the long term, but there's no benefit to rushing in and buying while it's still hot off the IPO.

