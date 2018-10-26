Sirius XM's Connected Vehicle Business Posts Strong Growth - On Pace For Record Year

During the Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) conference call earlier this week, CEO Jim Meyer made the following comments regarding the Connected Vehicle Services ("CVS") revenue and opportunities:

A few years ago when SiriusXM began to invest in the connected vehicle services business, I told you it would be a marathon, not a sprint. And now, you can see us making tangible progress in ramping our CV services unit... We are now achieving strong double-digit revenue growth here and seeing positive cash flow contributions from this business.

It's true that Meyer told us that it would be a "marathon, not a sprint," and it's true that we were told that there would be double-digit revenue growth. That was five years ago, and it's also true that analysts and investors were told that the revenue would double from $100 million within three years and that it would continue to grow at double-digit rates for many years to come. Conspicuously absent was any mention about the current level of revenue.

This is the second quarter in a row that Meyer has told us that the business is seeing strong double-digit revenue growth. Unfortunately we really can't see the company "making tangible progress in ramping our CV services unit." That's because the company has never divulged its CVS revenue or its progress toward reaching the $100 million revenue mark, and it's up to the analysts and investors to try and determine the size of the business.

As I have done for the past several years I have attempted to track the revenue by using information provided in the company's annual and quarterly SEC filings. For a detailed explanation, you may refer to most of my previous articles on the CVS business including the following article with the Q2 update: Sirius XM CVS Business Hits Double-Digit Revenue Growth. Below is an updated chart showing the quarterly subscriber revenue through Q3 of this year.

Historical Quarterly CVS Subscriber Revenue (in 000's) Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 Current Quarter $18,632 $22,314 $22,421 $24,884 YTD 2014 $40,947 $63,368 $88,252 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 $23,089 $24,766 $25,170 $25,428 YTD 2015 $47,855 $73,025 $98,453 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 $24,698 $21,862 $21,713 $20,031 YTD 2016 $46,560 $68,273 $88,304 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 $20,203 $20,655 $20,644 $22,344 YTD 2017 $40,858 $61,502 $83,846 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 $24,835 $26,310 $30,095 YTD 2018 $51,145 $81,240 Source: Chart by Crunching Numbers from company's SEC filings.

I had long suspected that the CVS business had been cash flow negative since no mention was ever made about whether the acquisition would be accretive. For that reason I found the comment that the company is now "seeing positive cash flow contributions" to be much more significant. It's the first mention of the business being cash flow positive, and suggests that the business had to reach ~$30 million per quarter to achieve it.

You also should note that the company has now set a quarterly record for each of the first three quarters and has YTD revenue of $81.2 million, fairly close to the $83.8 million achieved for all of 2017. And it certainly appears that the CVS business will exceed a previous annual high of $98.5 million reached in 2015, as well as finally exceeding $100 million for the first time.

Meyer continued:

Several OEMs, including Fiat Chrysler, Nissan and Toyota, are ramping penetration of our CV services in their vehicles and we can't be more thrilled at how this long-term investment is now paying off. This is yet another way that we also remain important to OEMs as they assess their entertainment and connectivity ecosystems. At Automatic Labs, which we acquired last year, we have an aftermarket solution to enable smart services in almost any car on the road. And here, we are also following a very deliberate strategy. Automatic recently launched a new Dealer Program to significantly grow our distribution and it's already live at several pilot dealerships. This program enables dealers to offer car buyers three years of free crash alert and connected main services as well as free premium services like roadside assistance for six months. We expect dealers will recognize the opportunity to improve their long-term relationships with their customers and hopefully encourage repeat buyers. I've always been a student in the importance of a good distribution model. For years, the OEM market has served Sirius XM extremely well, first in the new channel, then in the used and significant growth opportunities still exist for us with the OEMs.

Investors should note that Automatic Labs is part of the CVS unit and that it may, or may not, be contributing to the growth cited by Meyer. Also, no mention was made about the recent acquisition of PayTollo by Automatic. Other than one question about the new Dealer Program launched by Automatic, the analysts asked no questions about the CVS business.

Outlook

While the CVS business still remains a minuscule part of the overall Sirius business, it may no longer be a cash drain. And it's probably not a reason to rush out and buy the stock. However, the 25% decline in the share price from a high of $7.70 could make the current price below $5.80 an interesting entry point.

While I'm not excited about the pending acquisition of Pandora (P), I may add to my Sirius holdings using a covered call strategy. This would be done by going long the shares of Sirius and either selling the $7 Call expiring in January 2021 for ~$0.80 or by selling the $6 Call expiring in June of 2016 for $0.47.

Summary

It's good to see that the CVS business finally appears to be demonstrating long-promised growth. However, it's also a business that needs to be carefully monitored. 2015 saw the business grow for four consecutive quarters before reversing the trend and declining for the next two years.

It appears to be different this time. Not only were there the records set each of the first three quarters, but for the past two quarters Meyer volunteered that there was double-digit revenue growth. Calling specific attention to that metric could suggest that it's a trend that will continue.

