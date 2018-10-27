Capgemini SE ADR (CGEMY) CEO Paul Hermelin on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Capgemini SE ADR (OTCPK:CGEMY) Q3 2018 Results Conference Call October 24, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Paul Hermelin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Carole Ferrand - Chief Financial Officer

Aiman Ezzat - Co-Chief Operating Officer

Thierry Delaporte - Co-Chief Operating Officer

Stacy Pollard - JPMorgan

Charles Brennan - Crédit Suisse

Gerardus Vos - Barclays

John King - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Briest - UBS Investment Bank

Alexander Tout - Deutsche Bank

Mohammed Moawalla - Goldman Sachs

Amit Harchandani - Citigroup

Thank you, everybody. And thank you for attending the Presentation of our Third Quarter Results. As usual, I’ll give you the highlights of our results. Then Carole Ferrand, the Group Chief Financial Officer, will guide you through the detail. For those that did not yet have the pleasure to meet Carole, wait a few days, since she will host our Capital Markets Day with me, of course, on October 30th, in London. I am also physically here with Aiman Ezzat and Thierry Delaporte is connected. The two of them will participate to our Q&A session at the end of the presentation.

So, let’s start. The good momentum we’ve seen in H1 continued in the third quarter, and we delivered strong performance this quarter. Our revenue is 8.7% at constant currency, our revenues amounted to €3.228 million this quarter and reached €9.695 million for the first nine months, for which the growth stands at 8.2. This growth momentum continues since many quarters. Next, our bookings amounted to €2.808 million this quarter, growing 6.7. We’ve our traditional Q3 seasonality in bookings and we do expect, as usual, a strong fourth quarter. We continue to strengthen our leadership in digital and cloud, which is our main growth engine. Our activities in this field grew by above 20% year-over-year, and we believe that strong growth in digital is a long term trend.

Of course, while investing and innovating in this area, we focus also on the other parts of our portfolio as application development and maintenance, which needs to be continuously upgraded and regenerated. To accelerate the buildup of our capabilities with specific competencies, we continue to execute in 2018. Our agenda of targeted acquisition, we acquired LiquidHub, a digital customer engagement firm that specializes in developing and delivering compelling customer experience. LiquidHub is now the backbone of our U.S. Capgemini Invent, our new digital innovation, consulting and transformation global business line, launched mid- September.

We continued our focus of specialist acquisitions. First, we expanded our network of digital design studios with the acquisition of the UK based, Adaptive Labs. Since the beginning of the month, we also acquired June 21, a consulting French firm specialized in digital marketing and doing a full service digital agency based in Italy. Finally, our intent remains to reinforce our capabilities in North America, notably, through the acquisition of Leidos, a commercial enterprise security leader with proven critical infrastructure capabilities. And there, we wait for the CFIUS approvals. We showed you that we continue to execute our bolt-on acquisition agenda in a disciplined way. and we will continue.

If I turn now to the geographical dimensions of our business, I am very pleased to see that all our regions grew quarter. Starting with North America, the cloud continues to drive the demand and digital continue to grow, both in B2B and B2C. In terms of revenue, we posted a double-digit acceleration this quarter. This is particularly good performance as the comparison base in Q3 last year is high. We’re gaining traction notably in financial service and also in consumer and retail. I mean, beyond McDonald's of course.

Globally in Europe, strong demand for digital transformation continues as it is now an imperative for CEOs. For example, in marketing management or customer relationship management, digital manufacturing, cyber security, data governance and management, are also on top of the agenda for our clients. We observe that our clients now choose Agile and cloud-based model for their entire IT, not just their front office. And we’re well positioned for this complex transformation project that requires strong consulting, strong digital customer experience, solid DevOps and cloud migration capabilities.

On the revenue side, good news in the UK, which is now back to growth after several negative quarters. We are currently busy in the UK with several large opportunities, driven by a desire to be more efficient and responsive to digital drivers as more connections are made between business and IT. France has a strong progression this quarterly with traction on the revenue side in financial service, energy utilities and chemical and consumer and retail. Rest of Europe is dynamic and manufacturing and consumer and retail. Finally, second quarter in a row, Latin America is back to growth.

If I look at sectors, in terms of revenue, consumer and retail is our most dynamic vertical with 16.8% growth in the last quarter with the strong double-digit growth rate in Continental Europe and in North America. And I underline, it does not come only from Internet. Energy, utilities and chemicals sector is accelerating with 9.8% growth with strong quarter in France and the UK, while North America remains flattish. It’s a strong acceleration after the 2.9% growth reported in the first semester.

Public sector post another solid quarter at 9.2, above H1 level, notably thanks to the recovery in the UK. Our financial service, strong performance continued with an 8.5% growth of our revenue, driven notably by North America, France and Italy. Manufacturing is well oriented with growth of 7.9 million, mainly supported by Continental Europe and also in Asia Pacific. Lastly the telecom, media and entertainment sector remains mute with growth below 1%.

Some important views this quarter and we illustrate the current market evolution. Our clients have an insatiable appetite for digital, which means more business by buyers, a need for deep sector expertise and sector specific solutions. On the other side, technologies are evolving at a rapid pace and the progress of artificial intelligence, automation and as a service as a model, are transforming our business. And as digital is maturing, we move from small projects to large scale deployment, impacted the competitive positioning of our clients and their business success.

Let me mention some of our main wins this quarter, further illustrate our strong consumer and retail momentum. A major supermarket chain in France, we’re billing for them an international customer loyalty based on e-commerce, Salesforce service cloud and marketing cloud solution with optional customization by country. While for a major European airport, we’re leading a negotiation of partner to enable passenger facial recognition, driving customer satisfaction and security. EDF is an excellent example of digital manufacturing product lifecycle management service being applied to drive the digital transformation of EDF’s nuclear engineering and ecosystem. In partnership with Dassault Systemes, we’ve signed a 20 year agreement standardize, harmonize and modernize nuclear processes and engineering methods, including to design digital twins of EDF’s nuclear plants.

We continue to leverage our strong financial service sector expertise through new deals this quarter, including; Yes Bank, where Capgemini has been chosen as a strategic technology partner for Yes Bank, one of the top private sector bank in India; a small yet important deal with Credit Agricole, the first Fahrenheit 212 facility in France; and in this quarter, we also announced a strong positive development in relationship with Credit Agricole; our acquisitions of 20% stake in Azqore, an Indosuez subsidiary, specializing in technology outsourcing and banking services for the wealth management sector. This equity investment confirm the strategic addition of the two groups to set a global benchmark in technology outsourcing services and banking transaction for the wealth management sector and midsize universal banks.

Let me conclude with our reaffirmation of our 2018 objectives. As you see, we delivered a very good Q3 performance. For Q4, despite a high comparison basis last year, we target to reach an organic growth of 5% plus a scope impact of 1.8%. This performance is consistent with our mid-term ambition of growing organically between 5% and 7%. In H1, we announced that growth guidance for 2018 was slightly above 7%. With the strong results we just presented, we raised our growth guidance for 2018 to over 7.5% at constant currency. And we confirm our other objective for 2018; first, we increase profitability with an operating margin of 12 to 12.2 and we confirm therefore our ability to grow, while increasing our profitability; and second, to generate organic free cash flow in excess of 1 billion.

Thank you, Paul. And let’s first have a look at the quarterly trends. We delivered strong growth in Q3 with revenues of €3.228 billion. The year-on-year growth at constant currency stands at 8.7%. The organic growth was 6.3% in Q3, pretty much in line with the previous quarters, which is a solid performance considering the tougher comparison basis, notably in North America.

Scope effect in Q3 was 2.4 points. With a stronger U.S. dollar, the impact from currency fluctuation was only minus point, leading to a reported growth of 7.7%. Let me add two points there; first, scope effect will mechanically come down to around 1.8 points in Q4, notably since client consulting was already consolidated in Q4 last year. This leads to a full year scope impact of around 1.8 points; secondly, impact from currencies on a full year basis is still expected to be limited to around minus 3 points with a headwind in Q4, probably below 1 point. On a year-to-date basis, the constant currency growth stands at 8.2% and the organic growth at 6.4%.

Let’s move onto our revenues by region and focus on constant currency valuations. In North America, which represents a third of Group revenues at the current U.S. dollar rate, we achieved a robust growth of 12.9%. Our performance was mainly driven this quarter by the financial services, consumer and retail sectors. It is also fueled by the acquisition that we completed in the digital business over the past quarters. UK and Ireland revenues, which represent 12% of Group revenues, are back to growth as expected with 4% increasing revenues. This is driven by acceleration in the utilities sector and a rebound in the public sector.

France, which 21% of Group revenues, enjoyed a robust growth of 6.9%, driven by the energy, financial services, consumers and retail sectors. The rest of Europe also delivered a strong growth of 7.7%, with growth around 10% in Germany and Nordics. The manufacturing, consumer and retail sectors were the main driving forces during the quarter. Finally, Asia Pacific and Latin America reported LC 7.5% growth in Q3. Latin America growth was lead by the financial service sector. In Asia Pacific, which accounts for two third of the region, growth was mainly driven by the manufacturing and public sectors. In a nutshell, all our regions demonstrated great performance.

Now, looking at our revenues by business. Consulting services record growth of 47.2%, which is primarily driven by our acquisitions in our digital business, but this also reflects a positive momentum in all our main regions. Financial services and manufacturing were the most dynamic sectors during the past quarter. Technology and engineering services reported 36.4% growth. North America remains definitely our most active region, but all our other regions have contributed to this growth in Q3. Application services continue to grow at a robust pace with another quarter of double-digit growth 10.7% and with strong achievements in all our geographies. This business line, our largest one by far, broadly benefits from the unfavorable demand in digital and cloud.

Our factorial expertise allowed us to leverage the importance of digital transformation in all our key verticals. Lastly, other managed services are still under pressure, down by 5.8% in the past quarter. The ongoing recovery of our infrastructure service business is actually shadowed by a slowdown in the business process outsourcing. Sector wise, manufacturing and financial services erosion has been partly offset by the rising demand coming from the utilities.

In the traditionally low Q3, bookings amounted this year to €2.8 billion, up 6.7% at constant currency. This brings our nine month bookings to €9.5 billion, which represents [6.7%] growth at constant currency. And finally, moving to the headcount evolution. As expected and in line with the rest of the industry, attrition is up compared to 2017. We have identified the practices and grade, which are responsible for this temporary surge and we’ve taken measures to reverse it. We expect to progressively see the benefits of these measures in the coming quarters. Total headcount reached 2,800 employees at the end of September, up 5.1% year-on-year. Offshore leverage is at 0.5 points year-on-year but still runs to 57%.

operator, can you pass us the first question.

Stacy Pollard

Stacy Pollard

A couple of quick ones from me just when we look at the non-organic projection for 2019. Can you explain what portion, as we stand today, was the scope effect as we go into it? Is it the same 1.8% that you had for ’18? Just trying to get a sense of that? Secondly, how would you characterize cloud adoption in Europe as compared to North America? And then a quick third one, just to make sure I understand what you said around other managed services. Did you say that infrastructure was weak but that some weakness was offset by BPO growth is that -- just to understand that?

Paul Hermelin

I will repeat what we said at the Capital Market Day and last year and that we will repeat on Tuesday. The target is to spend half of the 1 billion on acquisition. As we buy duals 500 million, translating something in the range 1.5% of revenue. You should count that in the new term, acquisitions should represent 1.5%. So it depends of the year. This year we had the size of LiquidHub in March, but it depends on the pace and smaller acquisition, large acquisition, long term should be a good 1.5%. On cloud adoption, Thierry, do you want to say something? Terry is in-charge of all of our cloud initiative portfolio.

Thierry Delaporte

Yes, definitely. We see an increase in adoption of the cloud in Europe, which was already true in the America. It’s accelerating also in Europe.

Paul Hermelin

And I would like to correct what you understood. We say that infrastructure decline has been stopped. We are now mildly growing, because of the growth of cloud integration that offset progressively some erosion of traditional infra managed service while on the BPO side, we move from offshore large volume contract to RPA process automation with some revenue erosion.

Charles Brennan

Charles Brennan

I’ve got a couple actually, firstly, just following on from Stacy's observation about 2019. It feels like we spent 18 months talking about contract ramp up -- certainly contract ramp down, particularly at Aspire. As we move into 2019, is it a relatively clean picture, or rather specific contract issues that we should be aware of the comparatives? And then secondly just on the business, I see that you launched Capgemini Invent a few weeks ago, that seems to be blurring lines again between IT and marketing and traditional agencies. Can you just update your thoughts on how often you're seeing those traditional agencies and competitive bids? And is this signaling more of an ambition to move into creative in a more substantial way. Thank you.

Paul Hermelin

Just to be clear, no contract issues, no termination, we should point that as being headwind. So at this stage, we have a stable situation. In London, we will show more precisely the scope of Capgemini Invent, but I would repeat. We want to sell to the Chief Marketing Officer, but we will sell our expertise in data, including in marketing, in customer loyalty program, in e-commerce. We do not intent to attack the branding and creative work when we have creative figure, it is more for user interface and agronomy. We do not plan to complete with as a type of agency in creative work. But we want to be directly contracting with Chief Marketing Officer, which why we are learning the language of these new categories of clients, and there we do more upstream work.

I just want to stretch that digital marketing has been the big motto of the early stage of digital, but invent has a wider digital ambition that cover digital manufacturing and digital operations. But digital is an extension of our former consulting that will be precise next Tuesday. So they do not deliver the large scale implementation. They do the design, the digital transformation. They design the prototype. They design the proof of concept. But there is no blurring between Invent and the rest of the Group.

Gerardus Vos

Gerardus Vos

First, if I look on the underlining growth rate, I strip out the impact from Aspire, it looks that it came down by around a percent point versus the second quarter and I was wondering if that was comp or if you see any weakness out there? Secondly related to that, if you strip out the M&A impact in the U.S., that growth again looks quite a dramatic slowdown first last quarter? And then again related to the slow down, digitalization rates weakened in consulting. And I was wondering if there was a specific reason for that or if it's simply a high for demand what you see in Q4? And then finally on the measures to address attrition, I guess you pointed to some set of increases. Is that limiting the scope for margin expansion perhaps going to '19? Thank you.

Paul Hermelin

I’m going to ask Aiman to answer.

Aiman Ezzat

So North America, we have been pointing out the fact that we had much lower comparison this last year, because last year H1, we were flat and in the second half, we’re growing by 10%. So de facto, you have the base effect in North America. So on the paper, yes, there's a deceleration of organic growth in North America, just because of the comparison effect, but it remains sustainable. Overall, I don’t -- Gerardus, I don’t see any slowdown from our North American business it’s just the base effect from H2 and H1 last year.

Paul Hermelin

If you remember, our July comments, we were little bit anxious about the impact of the base for comparison, because Q3 was already better and Q4 even better last year. So, we’re quite happy to maintain something north of 6% growth this quarter with North America organic being in line with our ambition. I just want to say utilization consulting. I do remember that we’ve large recruitment in September. And that it's a season of joining, so it weighs on utilization in the third quarter.

And we have a very large recruitment program, because the growth is there. On attrition and salary adjustment, no impact on our profitability, it is well targeted, it’s what Carole meant by saying there are pockets where we had big resignation serves, so we have addressed them. The total cost of the total headcount is not significant.

John King

John King

Two from me as well, so the first one Paul. You mentioned the digital projects are now finally getting a bit larger. So I was just wondering if you could just explain -- dig into that comment a little bit more. I am also -- I am thinking about was it beginning to be able to offshore some of the workload in those projects and therefore, the margin are starting to look like as those projects get bigger? And then maybe just for Carole, if you could just give us a sense of the organic growth in North America in Q3? Given, obviously, as Gerardus was referring to about the M&A comes through that region. So that’d be useful. Thank you.

Paul Hermelin

So first, you’re right. With the growth of the size of digital projects, they develop. They are now bringing together the IT department and the business. These are projects that last several quarters where we can bring some of offshore. And I think of a project where we have beaten some pure player of digital with a significant offshore contribution. So that starts to be the case. On the U.S., I would say we did not split detailed figure organic and constant currency, it's not we should -- not guide there. So I block my friend, Carole, to say our goal is to bring the U.S. in line with the rest of the Group. So we always said 6% to 8% and we are quietly getting there.

Carole Ferrand

And U.S. is definitely part of the equation.

Paul Hermelin

Absolutely…

Michael Briest

Michael Briest

Also, a couple of questions from me. If I look at the evolution in the headcount, offshore ratio is being steady at $0.57 for a year or so now. If I think about revenue per employee, are you seeing more upside there now? And is this one of the drivers of continuing strong growth in 2019? And then just Paul, would you say that Q3 was in line with your internal budget, or actually came in ahead? And if so, what were the areas that outperformed?

Paul Hermelin

So, my first point I want to say that our Indian headcount was quite stable at the start of the year, and we have seen a rebound in the third quarter with some more demand for offshore and so that’s rather we signed actually. But you’re right, overall -- but I think we said it if you remember, when Aiman started saying we will grow, and we will move from low single digit to 5 to 7. It is the end of the cannibalization of revenue. Consequently, the revenue per head is growing absolutely right. And today, the growth is probably led by offshore headcount growth. On Q3, we not share the budget per quarter. I would just say some we had a good summer notably in Europe. And Aiman insists -- has insisted with the flow.

Aiman Ezzat

Just to add, I mean the revenue that is going up it's going up as well, because the mix is moving onshore and the big rates are growing up onshore. What we said that basically one of the advantage of changing the mix that we will roll even with the same offshore leverage, revenue per head go up because the billing rates onshore are going up, because the mix is more towards development and higher landscapes.

Alexander Tout

Alexander Tout

When we think about the 5% to 7% target, on one hand, we have an IT demand environment that is probably as strong if not stronger than you could have hoped for when you set that target. On the other hand, you've referred to the base effects -- the effect that that had in the second half and you'll have a whole year of a strong base next year. So, what's the mix of that? Can we expect you to be in the upper half of that 5% to 7% bracket, or does the base effect make that challenging? Secondly, on infrastructure management. Was there any Aspire impact in the third quarter there? And on BPO, did that reflect a large contract loss or was that more of a generalized effect from RPA, I think you mentioned?

Paul Hermelin

First, frankly it's too early to speak about 2019. I think I said that we're confident we can deliver our midterm guidance of organic growth 5% to 7%. I did not say we will move to the top of the range and it's too early. We'll talk about that in February. I now just say that even in comparison with a very, very demanding Q4, we maintain or confident to reach 5%. So, that's notably what the market had not totally understood in July, if I remember. We have committed to grow and we think we can grow.

There is no impact of Aspire in infra in the third quarter. And on business services, there are, as always, some contracting, some contract losses, but it's more large contracts replaced by small contract often with the same clients. So it's not big contractors, it is the trend that where we replace large off-shoring with something far more automated. So, we today signed new logo but the size of the new contract is materially smaller than the contracts we used to sign a couple of years ago.

Mohammed Moawalla

Mohammed Moawalla

Paul, you mentioned at the beginning of the call that cloud and the digital is here to stay. And as you think of your business now versus even five or 10 years ago where perhaps it was more cyclical and you look at the environment. First of all, what do you see, from a macro standpoint in terms of customer decision making? Clearly, the quarterly numbers don’t indicate any slowdown. But how do you think the business can potentially hold up, or where do you see the risks in the event of a more adverse macro climate next year? And then related to that, in digital specifically, where do you think the incremental growth drivers are for you, going forward?

Paul Hermelin

I’ll start with the digital. I can’t imagine, even in front of a slowdown, I can’t imagine retailer not having to respond to the Amazon threat. I can’t imagine. Of course, there will have to be prudent with their investment. But my view, digital is there in many sectors, automotive with the connected vehicle and autonomous car. The digital is changing the rules of the business. So you can’t park it, so that will stick. This being said, my view is the Group is stronger, notably, because if a slowdown occurs, the fact that all our operations are in good shape. Usually, an operation in trouble in a good market really is in risk of collapsing in a slowdown.

Today, I will just say we have built a quite strong Group, all the region most of the sector -- all of the sectors, are in good shape. So, I think we’re significantly more resilient and we'll probably speak about that next Tuesday. But I don’t say that we'll be Nostredam. But if you look at the UK where the Brexit strategy is, we have focused public sector and energy utilities that are relatively immune, not directly impacted by the Brexit threatens on European trade. And we will grow and we will probably accelerate our growth in the UK. So you need a diversified client base so that you attack the new clients. I would just say, in a slowdown you must move from sometime B2C client to B2B, or some public sector. But I think the Group is in a stronger position that it's the strongest position I’ve seen the group for a very, very long time.

Mohammed Moawalla

And maybe if I can follow-up just on energy and utilities/ I remember at the back half of 2016, you had some setbacks. It seems like that vertical is coming back. Digitization is also quite top of mind in those industries. We've obviously had the EDF win. I mean, is there an incremental tailwind you see in that vertical versus others?

Paul Hermelin

You might remember, I have said that it’s still flattish in the U.S. So growth in Europe, France, UK, I said, flattish in the UK. Even if with the oil where it is, there are new investments in oil and gas upstream. So Houston is energized again. And then we sign and we’ve a pipeline of new investment in drilling, we are very strong in SAP for drilling. But this quarter, it was flattish in the U.S. So potentially some hope there. Thank you, can I take the last question?

Amit Harchandani

Amit Harchandani

Just a quick final question from my side. With respect to your operations in India, the rupee has weakening significantly recently. So, is there any advice or any color you could give us in terms of how we should think about the potential implications of the rupee for you in terms of your margin guidance going into -- toward the end of this year and potentially into next year? And secondly, if could I have another follow up, if I may. When you look at your performance over the course of Q3, have you seen any shift in decision making by customers or any linearity as you've gone through the quarter that would be the second one from my side? Thank you.

Carole Ferrand

So on the first point on the rupee depreciation. In short, no impact of course in fiscal year 2018. I will remind you that given our aging policy exposure in a given fiscal year is really built up during the two of three proceeding years. So as a consequence, there is obviously no impact on fiscal year '18. Regarding fiscal year '19, the recent depreciation will continue to more favorable hedge rates for 2019. And of course, if the current trend remains true into next year, there will be an impact -- a more clear impact in 2020. That’s all we can say right now. But at the end of the day, we always told you that the currency movements reflect efficient gap in the cost base. So, if it's not the case at the end of the day, the selling prices end up adjusting. So, we are just talking about temporary effects, not structural ones.

Paul Hermelin

Amit Harchandani, your second question was around -- can you just repeat it? It's around change in terms of decision making?

Amit Harchandani

What I was really referring to was as we have gone through the quarter, our concerns around macroeconomic developments that certainly set up these trade wars or anything else. So, I was just wondering have you seen any shifts in customers' decision making. For example, could you have close more deals than we ended up closing in the quarter, because maybe there was some customer evolution due to macro? But just trying to get a sense of how things have moved?

Paul Hermelin

I will give you my usual answer on these things, Amit. There is what everybody talks about and then what we look at our pipeline, and we see what’s in the pipeline. And we see basically are things going down really in terms of decision making. I cannot say we are still -- it's a significant change in terms of decision making from our clients at this stage. There's plenty of noise but I like to look to fact and that facts are not there when we look at what’s happening and decisions done by our clients.

Amit Harchandani

Thank you.

Paul Hermelin

So, we heard a lot of comments about the environment. As you see with our results, we have not seen any slowdown in decision process and we are quite confident for the fourth quarter. So this closes our call. We will see you Monday night and certainly, Tuesday, in London, which will give us many occasions to flesh this further, color it and show our pretty solid momentum at this moment of 2018. Thank you everybody and see you Monday and Tuesday.