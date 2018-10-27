Is This The Right Time To Go Long The S&P 500?

The Democrats may take over the House after mid-term elections, and put a cap on deregulation and fiscal stimulus.

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF is re-testing its one-month low, and is about 7% down from its peak.

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, is down about 7% from its all-time high of $293.94 on Sept. 20, 2018. The ETF had hit a one-month low of $272.17 on Oct. 11, 2018, before bouncing back last week. While market watchers assumed the sell-off was over, the S&P 500 has dived down and is revisiting those lows again this week.

Now the question is whether this is just a re-test of the market low before rallying back up, or is volatility here to stay? Let's take a look at some of the factors that are pressuring the markets.

Treasury yields rising

The main driver of the market sell-off has undoubtedly been hawkish comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Oct. 3, 2018, by stating that rates are "a long way from neutral".

Higher interest rates hurt stocks in two ways. Firstly, the hawkish sentiment has sent the 10-Year bond yield to a range of 3.15% to 3.20%. Interest repayment costs on many loan products are dependent on the 10-year yield. As a result, higher yields tighten financial conditions across the country, dampening economic growth potential.

Secondly, stocks are commonly valued using the Discounted Cash Flow model, which uses Treasury bond yields as the risk-free rate to discount stocks to their present values. As yields rise, intrinsic stock valuations fall.

The most worrisome factor in my opinion is that Powell's sentiment towards rates is sounding less economic data-driven and more driven by the need to normalize rates to a "neutral" condition. Housing market data has shown severe weakness. Housing starts fell to 1.201 million, by 5.3% in September, and existing home sales have fallen for six months straight.

Higher mortgage rates were the main culprit for the weakness in housing, which is a sector seen as a leading indicator for the health of the economy. Higher mortgage rates also hurt the financial sector. While higher rates tend to boost bank earnings, too-high interest rates impede demand for new loans. As a result, the sector has dragged down the S&P 500 this week as well. The economy is also showing strength in employment and wage growth, justifying a more hawkish stance. However, being overly hawkish and raising rates too fast, regardless of recent shortcomings, may end up hurting the economy.

In my view, until the Fed moderates its hawkish stance towards interest rates, it is not wise to take a large long position in SPY. Markets were a lot more comfortable under the reign of former Fed chair Janet Yellen, who continuously emphasized the "gradual pace" of rate hikes. The S&P 500 is struggling to make new all time-highs the way it did in earlier years ever since Jerome Powell took over as Fed chair in February. I believe markets can only continue rallying higher once Powell realizes that he needs to slow down the pace of rate hikes to prevent Treasury yields from skyrocketing to levels the economy struggles to handle. Until then, it's best to stay on the sidelines.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Earnings season failing to lift markets

Market participants were expecting this earnings season to lift the markets out of the recent stock slump and overshadow rising rates. So far, 82% of the S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings have beat expectations. This is usually a bull factor pushing up stocks. Regardless, the S&P 500 has struggled to rally over the past weeks.

Given that we are in the late stages of the economic cycle, investors sense that we are approaching, or are already at, peak earnings. Keep in mind that markets tend to price in future expectations, and that equity asset prices tend to reflect expectations for 6-8 months from now. Therefore, if markets are expecting a recession or an economic slowdown on the horizon, S&P 500 valuations will take a hit several months before it even occurs. The onset of peak earnings coupled with the simultaneous effects of higher interest rates is certainly not the ideal scenario for a market bull. Hence, at this stage of the economic cycle, it is risky to make big long bets on SPY.

US-China trade war fears

Whether you like to call it a trade skirmish or an outright trade war, trade relations between the US and China are undeniably strained at the moment. The tariffs that both sides have placed on each other's goods and services are already starting to hurt their own economies and companies. The Shanghai Composite Index is down about 20% YTD, while the S&P 500 has been going nowhere for most of this year, with YTD performance at about 1.8%. In fact on Tuesday, two US giants Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) provided weaker earnings guidance, with increased costs as a result of tariffs being one of the main culprits.

While trade tensions with Mexico and Canada eventually got resolved, the dispute with China is certainly not going away anytime soon. As a result, this will continue to undermine equity markets on both sides. Until we see signs of this headwind clearing away, SPY may have a hard time rallying to new heights.

Mid-term elections

With the mid-term elections approaching in November, there is a real possibility of Democrats taking control of the House. Following the November 2016 elections, one major tailwind for markets was that Republicans were in control of the House, Senate and White House, allowing for deregulation and tax cuts to come into action rather smoothly. While the Republicans will still likely control the Senate, a Democratic-controlled House would certainly slow down the business-friendly momentum the markets had experienced for the past two years.

Markets historically tend to deliver poorly with increased volatility before mid-term elections, and gain back positive momentum once they are over and more certainty returns to the markets. Nevertheless, I feel that any moves higher will be hard to support amid a hawkish Fed.

Bottom line

Markets are diving down for several reasons, most of which are not going away anytime soon. While markets are starting to price in all of these headwinds, clear tailwinds to help the markets rally back higher again still remain absent. It is worth noting that markets can certainly recover from this short-term dip, and traders could potentially make short-term gains from bullish positions. However, the medium- to long-term picture remains cloudy and volatile at the moment.

I believe that until we see headwinds clearing away, most notably the strongly hawkish Fed sentiment, I see little reason to make large long-term bullish investments in SPY at this time.

