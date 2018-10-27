UPRO Finally Approaching Buying Territory?

I will get more aggressive in the $30s. This is where there is better risk/reward and where the stars will align.

The time may be approaching now to nibble on shares in the low $40s.

UPRO was near a bottom when we last wrote, but needed more of a sell-off to justify buying.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) was near a bottom when we last wrote, but patience was needed since another leg down was imminent. However, now could be the time to get your feet wet in the market again. I plan to nibble on UPRO's shares in the low $40s, and then I plan to get aggressive in the low-mid $30s, where the old 2016 resistance levels come into play.

As a reminder, UPRO has a relatively low .92 expense ratio considering it is a triple. It seeks:

Daily investment results - before fees and expenses - that correspond to three times (3x) the daily performance of the S&P 500® Index. The fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes - in combination - should produce daily returns consistent with the fund's investment objective. The index is a measure of large-cap U.S. stock market performance. The fund is non-diversified.

So, being that individual stocks in the portfolio are down now significantly for the year, I need beta to make up for those huge moves down. That is what UPRO is for, since it will most likely rally with vengeance, unlike individual stocks who may not participate. After all, the S&P 500 has averaged about a 10% gain per year since its inception.

As a result, I am nibbling on UPRO in the low $40s, and will look to get more aggressive in the low $30s, as this is a proven support area from 2016 that should hold and act as a springboard for the market to go higher.

Technicals Looking Bearish, But Support Remains At $40

Before we start putting precious dry powder to work, let's confirm that UPRO is approaching a buying level. Judging by the chart below, support looks to be firm at $40, since this is where the ETF bounced and went higher three previous times before.



Source: E*TRADE

The MACD is in a territory where it could presumably cross up like in February and April of 2018. The RSI is also oversold and making a double-bottom off of 20. The higher high and higher low of UPRO's RSI suggest market divergence from the RSI, which tends to be bullish, when combined with other bullish indicators listed above.

The last article written about UPRO mentioned these short-term indictors were flashing bullish signals. But the max time frame chart for UPRO told another story. Let's take a look at longer-term time frame for better perspective and to see if any developments changed for the better.

Longer-Term Time Frame Looking More Constructive Now

The last article written identified UPRO's shares as only being on the 50-day moving average (blue line), which was a positive, but it was not enough of a pullback compared to where the ETF was trading on a historical basis.

Now, however, UPRO has reached the 100-day moving average on a max time frame (brown line). This is a 10-point drop from $50, where the 50-day moving average coincidentally was.



Source: E*TRADE

A drop like that to a key support area is reason enough to nibble on shares around $40.

The RSI has also come down to levels (40) which the ETF has used as fuel for a rally higher numerous times in the past. The RSI has rarely gotten this low on a max time frame chart. Meanwhile, the economy is stronger now than it was in times past where the RSI bounced, providing more reason for UPRO to bounce at these levels.

VIX Volatility Index Looking "High"

"When the VIX is high, it is time to buy. When the VIX is low, it is time to go." The VIX is high, and is perhaps double-topping at $25, where resistance was found in times past this year.



Source: E*TRADE

The VIX could always make its way up to $30. But then UPRO would be in the high $30s, where risk/reward is compelling. Consequently, that is where I am planning to get aggressive.

Risks

The risks to the economy seem muted to me at the moment. Interest rates and inflation are still relatively low, while jobs are strong. Housing is also showing continued strength, according to U.S. Silica (SLCA), and this is important because consumers derive a vast portion of their wealth through that nest egg. Therefore, since housing is bullish, and the economy's GDP is 70% consumer driven, consumers should continue to spend.

Conclusion

UPRO is reaching more appropriate buying levels compared to where we last wrote. As a result, I am getting a toe wet with a small buy in the low $40s ($43 as I write this), and will look to get aggressive if and when UPRO reaches the mid $30s.

With 10K cash available in the portfolio, the plan would look something like this:

1.) Buy 1K of UPRO at $43 and 1K at $42.00.

2.) Buy another 2K of UPRO at $37.

3.) Buy 2K at $33 and 4K at $31 (near the old 2016 highs).

By pyramiding into UPRO towards the bottom after nearly a 20% decline from the highs in the overall S&P 500 (SPY), one can manage risk properly. If money is put to work in UPRO in the $30s, then there's a better chance the investment will comeback vs. owning individual stocks and that a meaningful level of participation will occur when the next overall market rally takes place.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.