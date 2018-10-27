Shinhan Financial Group: Solid Core Income Boosts Ordinary Net Income

Investment highlights

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) reported KRW847.8bn in net income (+3.7% YoY) for 3Q18, missing the consensus estimate of KRW870.9bn, due to lower-than-expected valuation gains from FVPL assets. Core income rose 8.6% YoY thanks to solid growth in interest income (+9.3% YoY) and commission income (+5.5% YoY). Group NIM slipped by 1bp QoQ but climbed by 4bps YoY. We believe the QoQ NIM decrease has to do with lower interest rates in the market. We expect NIM to increase in 4Q considering the rebound of interest rates since October. Meanwhile, loans increased 1.9% QoQ and 6.9% YoY. Despite sluggish NIM, solid loan growth helped boost net interest income by 2.4% QoQ and 9.3% YoY.

The credit cost ratio rose by 5bps QoQ to 31bps, which is still low. Some of the characteristics include: 1) an increase in provision (KRW20bn after tax) for Shinhan Card due to reduced credit card settlement dates caused by the Chuseok holiday; and 2) a KRW20bn after-tax provision writeback on Kumho Tire. The Group CET1 ratio remained flat QoQ at 13%. Shinhan’s capital strength allows it to actively engage in a variety of capital policies including dividend payouts and share buybacks. We note the company’s growing ability to generate earnings on the back of steadily increasing core income backed by asset soundness. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW66,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Shinhan’s key strategy—achieving balanced growth between banking and non-banking as well as interest and non-interest income—has gained momentum as it bought Orange Life and is now moving to acquire Asia Trust. Another pillar of growth—globalization—is well underway as global banking net income grew 24% YoY and its portion has expanded to 13%. The acquisition of Orange Life should boost consolidated income by KRW170bn annually. Accordingly, we expect ROE to increase by 0.5%p and EPS by 5%. The share buyback plan (KRW200bn), which began in September, appears to be 30% complete. Since the trust agreement is valid for one year, we believe it will continue to provide support for shares. We applied 0.91x target P/B to 2018F BPS to arrive at our target price of KRW66,000 (COE 10.5%, ROE 9.5%).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.