I Smell Bears: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 10.26.18

Stocks suffered another drubbing Wednesday. It was the largest daily decline on Wall Street since 2011. But the market bounced back on Thursday and the mainstream still seems pretty certain this is all just a needed market correction. The pundits insist the economy is strong. But Friday Gold Wrap podcast host Mike Maharrey smells bears. In this episode, he explains why and provides some data to back it up. He also talks about why Donald Trump keeps lashing out at Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. In simplest terms: the president needs a scapegoat.

