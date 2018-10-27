Walgreens Boots Alliance: No Need For A Business Cure

This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.

Everybody knows Walgreens. Founded in 1901, the pharmacy chain quickly gained in popularity. Today, the company goes by Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). This change was made official back in 2014, when the company completed a merger with Boots Alliance. Since then, growth opportunities seem to have reappeared, with many stores scheduled to be added to the lineup in spring 2019. There is a major downside, however, to pharmaceutical and retail companies: competition. Whether it's from other big chains or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), management will need to use a bit of strategy to keep thriving on double- digit growth.

Understanding the Business

WBA's story goes all the way back to 1901. At the time, it was the first pharmacy-led enterprise. Developing on those trusted healthcare services, the company now operates in more than 25 countries, employing 415,000 people to run those operations. Fun fact, 76% of Americans currently live within five miles of a Walgreens or Duane Reade pharmacy.

The company's business is separated into three divisions: Retail Pharmacy (USA), Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. In 2017, almost 73% of its sales were generated from retail pharmacy in the USA. 18% and 9% came from pharmaceutical wholesale and international retail respectively.

Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance - About Us webpage

WBA also owns many retail brands in global health and makeup. The lineup includes Duane Reade, Boots and Alliance Healthcare, No7, Soap & Glory, Botanics, and many more.

Growth Vectors

Source: YCharts

The company presented its first EPS guidance for FY19 on the fourth-quarter earnings call. Management wishes to grow EPS between 7% and 12%. In order to make this happen, WBA will need to capitalize on its partnership strategies. Those are established with other businesses such as AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), LabCorp (NYSE:LH), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) in order to diminish external pressure. Partnering with others will make WBA's operations run smoother and possibly increase its margins.

Another important vector of the company's plan is through non-organic growth, such as acquisitions. Market pressure is constantly increasing, and WBA is always looking at potential targets. But like management says, it is quite hard to find a target at a right price that will fulfill the company's needs.

Latest quarter in a flash

On October 11th, the company reported the following results:

Reported EPS of $1.48, beating estimates by $0.03

Revenue of $33.44B, missing consensus by $400M

Dividend to be announced in the upcoming weeks ($0.44/share on August 31st)

According to the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO:

"We are pleased to have delivered double digit percentage growth in earnings per share while returning $6.8 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in fiscal 2018."

Dividend Growth Perspective

WBA has rightfully earned its Dividend Aristocrat title. The company is now at its 42nd consecutive increase in dividends. The 2014 merger with Boots Alliance did give a boost to those numbers. But if management can successfully pinpoint other potential-filled targets, increases could still be forthcoming for some years.

As a consumer defensive company, WBA can be part of the foundation of a dividend growth portfolio. Indeed these companies count on steady cash flow generation regardless of where the economy is going.

Source: YCharts

The company's yield is in a normal range. Since it is a defensive stock, I wouldn't expect much more than what it currently gives. If dividend payout follows the anticipated uptrend, so will the price. The latter will also probably offset the dividend by a greater amount, making the yield dip.

Source: YCharts

Reinvestment in the store chains can be money consuming. This is why I think the current payout levels are in line with the management's vision for the business. At this level, reinvestment is possible, as well as considering passing investment opportunities.

Potential Downsides

One of the downsides the company is currently experiencing is the integration of its recent acquisition, Rite Aid. Even though acquisitions stand in the middle of the growth plan, WBA still faces pressure to realize the expected synergies. The 2017 annual report does include a warning about the fact that the company may not realize the anticipated benefits from certain acquired assets, which could be a huge problem in any future acquisition.

Another important factor for pharmacies (of any chain) is the third-party reimbursement levels. Those parties, including private companies and governmental agencies, possess a huge influence on tag prices of the drugs sold to customers. Pressures to lower the price and reimbursement levels could act as a ticking time bomb for WBA's margins.

Valuation

With a relatively stable PE ratio, one might wonder if there is still an existing purchase opportunity for WBA's stock.

Source: YCharts

The DDM model used factors such as a $1.76 annual dividend and a standard 9% discounting rate. With management's outlook on the company's growth, a healthy 8% short-term and 6% longer-term dividend growth was used.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.76 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $133.06 $88.14 $65.70 10% Premium $121.97 $80.79 $60.23 Intrinsic Value $110.88 $73.45 $54.75 10% Discount $99.79 $66.10 $49.28 20% Discount $88.70 $58.76 $43.80

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

The intrinsic value computed is pretty much in line with the market sentiment. With only a $1 discrepancy between the two, I am glad that investors see WBA's potential. But that also means the opportunity is closing in.

Final Thought

Walgreens Boots Alliance has performed well over the last few quarters. Its recent merger with Boots Alliance did bring some improvements, notably from a dividend growth perspective. While the company is in a position to deliver strong numbers, the recent miss on revenue leaves some question marks. Is competition too tough? Are margins too low? Are there external pressures? Of course, further analysis should be conducted, but overall, I like where the company is in the current markets.

Now, should you get hold of the stock for your income portfolio? Maybe. Fact is the stock price is pretty much in line with what it should be worth. If the stock offers you some diversification, you might just want to add it to your portfolio's prescription!

Disclosure: We hold WBA in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional Disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA.

Business relationship disclosure: This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.