Is Amazon The REIT Hedge?

Many income investors shy away from high-growth stocks with no dividends because in isolation, they can be very risky.

In a rising rate environment, REITs tend to initially lag the market, as investors sell off dividend paying stocks. The thinking goes – if I'm looking for income, it is probably safer to invest in a bond with a comparable coupon payment than to remain invested in a more volatile stock. After all, not only are bond prices usually less volatile than stocks, they also have priority within a company's capital structure.

So naturally, if you're looking for income and price stability, bonds would be more favorable provided you don't take too much duration risk when rates are rising. However, data shows that REITs tend to perform well over time even during a rising rate environment. Intuitively, this makes sense, since rate increases usually accompany inflation and inflation tends to be good for real estate.

But what if you are heavily invested in REITs not only for their income but are also interested in their long-term appreciation potential? What's more, you aren't a market timer and don't want to try to time a REIT selloff with the hope of avoiding a pullback – only to miss any potential upside AND dividends in the process. But you also get sick to your stomach during the short-term pullbacks REITs usually experience when rates start rising. Is there something you can do within your portfolio to reduce that risk?

Well, here is a thought - and at first, some income investors, and REIT investors in particular, may cringe at the sound of the name of this company – and even more so if you have exposure to Mall REITs and Shopping Center REITs.

Here's the thought: If you have heavy exposure in REITs, and Retail REITs in particular, wouldn't adding Amazon (AMZN) to your portfolio provide a nice hedge?

Amazon as a REIT Hedge

The table below shows the 5-year correlation of Amazon relative to an extensive list of Retail REITs, including Realty Income (O), Simon Property Group (SPG), Kimco Realty (KIM) and others. As the data shows, most Retail REITs have little to no correlation to Amazon.

Source: Author Calculations

Based on this data, it doesn't look like Amazon is a perfect hedge for a REIT portfolio, but based just on the lack of correlation, adding Amazon to a REIT portfolio could potentially reduce overall portfolio risk – and if Amazon's stock performs as well as many investors expect – it would enhance returns too. Either way, my guess is that the risk-adjusted return of the portfolio will improve. If you're a pure income investor, don't brush off the idea before looking at some scenarios we ran.

To check this, we ran two scenarios. The first one goes back to June 1997 and compares the correlation of returns for Amazon with each of three well-known REITs in each respective Retail category. We used Simon Property Group, Realty Income, and Kimco Realty to represent exposure to regional malls, free standing triple net lease, and shopping center REITs, respectively.

Overall Correlations

As expected, the correlations between Amazon and the three REITs is very low and ranged from -0.01% to 0.06%. In fact, this was initially surprising because I would have expected a negative correlation between Amazon and each of these stocks.

Source: Author Calculations

If we think about how Amazon has evolved, however, this makes more sense. It was initially an online bookseller and slowly evolved into an online retail marketplace. Only recently has it been more competitive with retailers. To evaluate how this relationship – in stock price movements – has evolved over time, we looked at rolling 12-month correlations between Amazon and each of the three REIT stocks.

As the chart below shows, the correlation rises and falls over time but barely goes above 0.8 and has been on a downward trend over the last three years. In fact, the highest it's been in three years was 0.6 and it is currently around -0.5 with each of the three REITs.

Source: Author Calculations

This means that a portfolio consisting of these four stocks would indeed be less risky from a volatility standpoint than one that held only REITs or only Amazon. No surprise there, but how would that portfolio have performed?

The Portfolio Results – 1997-2018

We compared the returns for Amazon since 1997 with those of an equally weighted portfolio of the three REITs. Interestingly, while Amazon's returns were well above the REIT portfolio, its risk adjusted returns were similar with a Return/Risk ratio of 0.6 for Amazon and a Return/Risk ratio of 0.58 for the REIT portfolio. Investors looking for the higher returns that Amazon provided would have had to have a strong stomach to weather the volatility in the stock, which was 64%. On the other hand, REITs returned 14% annualized with a 24.5% standard deviation. For low-risk income investors, the latter would have been much more palatable.

However, an equally-weighted portfolio of all four stocks – that is, 25% to Amazon and 25% to each of the other REITs, would have provided investors with a much higher risk-adjusted return, even if the standard deviation of the REIT portfolio would not have declined much. By adding Amazon to the three REITs, the annualized return of the portfolio over the period would have been 24.4% annualized, and even though we added Amazon, which had a standard deviation of 64%, the new portfolio only had a 24.9% standard deviation. We almost doubled returns from our original REIT portfolio without adding risk just by adding Amazon.

Source: Author Calculations

The Portfolio Results – last 5 years

We can all agree that Amazon's business model has evolved considerably over the last 5 years, which also coincides with the decrease in correlations the stock has had with the three REITs in our REIT portfolio. Amazon has also had huge returns over the last 5 years while REITs have struggled.

So what if we had hedged our REIT portfolio with Amazon over the last 5 years? Would the results have been the same as they were for the period from 1997-2018? The short answer is no, but the concept of using Amazon as a diversifier/hedge for REITs may still apply.

Since September 2013, Amazon has had a return of 52% annualized with a 30% annualized standard deviation. Our three REITs, on the other hand, have returned only 6.4% with a standard deviation of 18.4%. The Return/Risk tradeoff for REIT investors shows that they got the short-end of the stick. Amazon provided 1.74% return for every 1% of volatility (standard deviation) versus just 0.35 for REITs.

However, if we had added Amazon to our REIT portfolio 5 years ago, our returns would have been close to 18% with only a 15% standard deviation. In other words, our portfolio would have returned 3 times the amount with less risk than our pure REIT portfolio, even though we added a stock with a 30% standard deviation!!

Source: Author Calculations

The Takeaway

I understand that many pre-retirees and investors already taking income from their portfolios are often advised to stay away from volatile stocks like Amazon, especially if they don't pay a dividend. Well, Amazon probably won't pay a dividend for a long time, yet the simple example provided above shows that adding non-income paying stocks with high growth potential – using proper allocation and diversification – even with only 4 stocks – can be beneficial even for income investors that cannot risk a highly volatile portfolio.

My point is twofold:

Investors focused exclusively on income could be leaving money on the table AND unknowingly be taking on more risk. Adding strategic positions to a primarily income objective portfolio – even if they don't pay a dividend, could add a considerable amount of returns without added risk. And isn't that what most investors are trying to achieve?

In my example, I used a 3 REIT portfolio and added Amazon. This strategy is probably still too risky for many investors and isn't considered well diversified. But adding several uncorrelated and non-dividend paying stocks to a more diversified income portfolio could be a good idea for investors – even if their primary objective is income. As I've mentioned in many previous articles, investors' primary focus should be on total after-tax returns after transaction costs – it shouldn't matter whether the returns come from dividends or price appreciation. The right combination of income and non-income generating stocks may be a better option than one that focuses exclusively on dividend payers. Income investors should consider that.

Disclaimer: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.

Last chance to sign up with a 10% discount – offer ends October 31st, 2018 Start a two-week free trial NOW REITs, Opportunities, & Income (ROI) While much of our coverage is focused on REITs, we also provide in-depth research on small and mid-cap growth stocks, dividend income growth opportunities, and macroeconomic analysis. We also share our Low Vol REIT Portfolio, our Strategic Income Growth Portfolio, and our Focus List of our universe of coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM, O, SPG,AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.