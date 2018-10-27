AGNC: Mediocre Returns Continue

Dividends are not covered by economic returns and are paid by a steadily falling NAV per share.

Economic returns remain well below 5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NYSE:AGNC) announced its Q3 results recently, and its quarterly economic return was a measly 0.7%. The economic return is the sum of the change in tangible NAV per share and the dividend paid during the quarter. The flattening of the curve in September hurts the performance. Returns have now been "abysmal" for the last two years:

Table 1: AGNC's recent performance

AGNC is now destroying value. It acquires assets yielding 3.18% (Q3 presentation), leverages them 8x times, and then provides investors with a smaller return of 2.8% (Q3 2018 economic return (annualized) 0.7%).

Dividend coverage is less than 20% over the last four quarters

At its current price, AGNC needs to earn a 2.5% to 3% quarterly economic return to cover its dividend. In the last nine quarters, the company's dividend deficit amounted to 12.7%. Dividends have been covered by returning capital as evidenced by the decreasing NAV.

Table 2: Dividends are paid by the reducing NAV

The dividend coverage in the last four quarters is a measly 18%. Most corporations do not see this as sustainable, and the chance of a cut is high mainly when, as with the AGNC business, there is limited visibility on improving prospects. However, AGNC is managed more like a fixed-income closed-end fund than a corporate. Its investors seek dividends and so it pays dividends. We think that mREITs will cut their dividends as a last resort when it is both unsustainable (currently) and there is a high discount to NAV (>10%). The current small (but growing) discount to NAV limits the chance of such a cut at present.

AGNC is not incompetent. Simply, its trading strategy generates poor return in the current market conditions

Agency mREITs follow a simple trading strategy. They buy long-term assets (MBS, or Mortgage-Backed Securities) financed by short-term debt. The yield is generated from:

Yield on MBS securities (note 1)

Credit Risk Leverage effect. This is the credit spread differential between MBS securities and the agency mREIT borrowing cost (adjusted by the transaction cost (note 2)

Interest Risk Leverage Effect. This is the interest rate difference between long-dated assets and unhedged short-term funding

Administration fee

AGNC communicates clearly on each component allowing us to estimate that the current potential economic returns are between 4.5% and 5%. The potential return (before transaction cost) has been in that range for many quarters now. We see limited prospects of improvement in a flattening rate environment. For details on calculation, you can check an older article.

Note 1: 3.18% as AGNC Q3 presentation.

Note 2: OAS spread as per page 6, borrowing cost as per page 9 AGNC Q3 Presentation. Transaction cost estimated at 0.1%. Source: Hampstead Investor estimate

Ordinary shares are not attractive. We wait for a discount to NAV of 10-15% or a price at or below USD16.2

With realized one-year book value return of 2% and a potential economic return below 5%, AGNC is far from meeting my return of capital expectation. With that type of performance, it should even trade at a deep discount to NAV; a bank could trade at 0.6-0.7x book value if it returned such mediocre return on equity. However, with agency mREITs, we need to factor in the fact that management can reduce the discount to NAV by selling its liquid assets and buying shares, which AGNC has done in the past.

Personally, I would target a 15% discount to NAV. This can support a 10-12% return potential between the NAV recovery (15%) and the economic return (2 times 4/5%) over an 18- to 24-month time frame.

AGNC preferred shares are uniquely attractive

As noted by other authors on SA, AGNC preferreds (2 series; the 7.75% and 7%) are very attractive fixed-income instruments. Not only they offer a much higher return (7%) than the ordinary shares (4-5%), but they also come with less volatility.

Beyond this relative value element within AGNC's own capital structure, agency mREITs are attractive because the risk of default or coupon suspension is, in my view, limited due to agency mREITs having:

High quality and stable assets No or marginal credit risk thanks to owning AAA Agency MBS Limited price volatility (stable credit spread and low interest rate exposure after hedging) Extremely liquid

Strong balance sheet and limited operational risk Moderate leverage. 8x leverage for that type of assets is low compared to banks that have much more complex credit assets (20x leverage) Low operational risk. AGNC is not managing a fleet of vessels, a series of malls or an international bank; it is just managing a book of securities and hedges High scrutiny, thanks to all these repo transactions entered with professional counterparties



At a low 7%, the yield available on AGNC (or NLY) preferred shares is lower than other mREITs. This 0.8-1% premium is, in my opinion, justified by the size difference between the companies (table below) and the asset mix of other mREITs which tend to have a greater proportion of credit assets.

Table 3: Selected mREIT preferred shares

Source: Fidelity, Hampstead Investor Analysis

Conclusion

I am personally long AGNC preferred shares. I prefer AGNCN as its call date is further away in the future (2022). AGNCN's price fell close to par in the current market pullback, and I have just added more shares.

For the ordinary shares, I will wait for a better entry point in the 10-15% discount to NAV.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not an advice to buy or sell stock or options in any company. The investor needs to do his independent investigation that includes reading the company's governmental filings and press releases, as well as anything else relevant to determining if this company fits the investor's risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long AGNCN and AGNCB.