Mexichem SAB de CV (MXCHF) CEO Daniel Martinez-Valle on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mexichem SAB de CV (OTCPK:MXCHF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018

Executives

Daniel Martinez-Valle - CEO

Rodrigo Guzman Perera - CFO

Analysts

Leonardo Marcondes - Itau BBA

Frank McGann - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Vicente Falanga - Bradesco

Liliana De Leon - GBM

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Daniel Martinez-Valle, CEO of Mexichem.

Daniel Martinez-Valle

Thank you, Phil. I want to welcome all of you to our third quarter conference call as we review and highlight another strong financial performance on our third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in sales, operating income, EBITDA and net income. We’ll go over these numbers closely in a few minutes, along with our business outlook. But I want to first tell you about how pleased I am with our performance and the great work our 22,000 team members are doing around the world.

I strongly believe that the numbers we have been reporting, along with today’s earnings news continue to validate the actions we’ve taken to truly become a purpose-driven company that brings innovative solutions to our customers worldwide. Today we’re completely diversified company in terms of geographies and products. For example looking our sales by region and destination, it breaks down to 39% of our business in Europe, 30% in North America, 19% in South America and 12% for the rest of the world. This is precisely the kind of global scale I want to achieve at Mexichem and I'm pleased to report how we’re moving in that direction.

Looking at slide four, the quarter’s results. I want to highlight the following. For the third quarter in a row we’re reporting double-digit growth in sales, EBIT, EBITDA and double-digit growth in net income. During this quarter we posted a 25% year-over-year increase in EBITDA.

We’re clearly on track to continue achieving our most important goals, solving our customers' most significant challenges with best in the world, best for the world solutions, expanding our strong financial performance, maintaining our investment grade rating and continuing our keen focus on return on invested capital which now is 9.5% and trending up.

Moving to slide five, during the third quarter we moved further along on our human centered innovative path, including first, Netafim's irrigations-as-a-service model, providing farmers in the Americas the most advanced precision irrigation solutions available and essentially digitizing an industry that is traditionally analog.

Secondly, our Fluent business launched the world’s first PlasticRoad in the Netherlands, a bicycle path made of recycled plastics and featuring sensors that will monitor temperature, usage, traffic and durability. And thirdly in North America, Mexichem's Fluent business joined the City Innovate’s Technology Advisory Board to help government address civic challenges and create the smart cities of the future.

Mexichem proudly joins other innovation leaders, including Oracle, Google, Microsoft, Visa and many others to bring about these real and significant changes. To be clear the challenges we solve are making a real difference to people, to communities, across cities and throughout economies all over the world. This brings me enormous satisfaction and personally I am deeply gratified by the work we do and the impact Mexichem is having to improve lives. This is all about being a purpose driven future fit human centered company.

Irrigation-as-a-service is a prime example. Not just technology for technology's sake but making a difference for farmers, resulting in better quality yields, low water usage and risk reduction.

Going to slide six, World Food Day 2018 was October 16th, a day we celebrated for the work we’ve been doing to solve global food shortages. Our Netafim business worked with India’s Karnataka government to install the world’s largest irrigation system in one of the most arid places in the world. We’re helping to bring water throughout the 12,000 acres of land used by 7,000 farmers from 22 villages. This required 2,200 kilometers of bulk water pipes and 77,000 kilometers of drip irrigation line. This example of a large precision irrigation model demonstrates that farming can pay a living wage in an emerging market.

Sometimes innovation isn't just about creating something new but saving and restoring history. As you can see on slide seven, behind the walls of some of the world’s most iconic historic buildings lies a real threat to their survival; a network of water pipes, waste systems and wires that haven’t been touched in generations. We are stepping in to save one of these icons, the 130 year old State Opera House of Prague by repairing and replacing infrastructure, while preserving its character and history.

We used 3D modeling to scan and virtually demolish the building in order for our Fluent business to design new piping from our Wavin brand. The tricky part was to preserve the building and its pristine acoustics. But now the Opera House will reopen fully restored next year and we believe this kind of digital restoration can and will become a model to save many other landmarks around the world preserving history with innovating state-of-the-art solutions.

Now slide eight, Mexichem is committed to demonstrating success across all of its business Group. In Vinyl and Fluor we continue managing the challenges and opportunities we have there, improving our value propositions backed by our great assets. This supports the strategy to enhance the key verticals we serve, including building an infrastructure, data comp and irrigation markets that we’ve identified as strategic and which we want to fully address the global opportunities.

As you can see purpose driven inspires everything we do for the world innovations we are bringing to market. We mentioned this last quarter and it bears repeating because our lead in these areas only continues to grow. We have a unique position by controlling an element of a periodic table that makes us a stable, reliable quality partner for the world’s flooring customers. We are the world’s global leader in the production of specialty resins, we are one of the global top ten PVC producers. We’re the global leader in precise irrigation. We’re the leader in the data conduction market in the U.S. and finally we’re the global leader in water conduction solutions for building an infrastructure.

We are on a journey and this is still only the beginning. But our roadmap suggests that we have already enjoyed dramatic success thus far, the best is yet to come. We’re on a very exciting path and I'm thrilled that my colleagues and all of you are on this journey with us.

Now I will turn the call over to Rodrigo Guzman, our CFO to review our financial results. Rodrigo?

Rodrigo Guzman Perera

Thank you, Daniel. This third quarter was also a great quarter, which looking our full year EBITDA growth of between 25% to 30% over the reported 2017, EBITDA, as we can see on this slide nine. It also marks the beginning of a series of very challenging quarters to come even the impressive growth the company experienced in 2017 and the first nine months of 2018.

This is going to be a time when market conditions in our Fluor business will continue stabilizing and our final business will face a tighter market, given the recent increase in the tank [ph] prices related to the start-up operations of about $2.4 million new tons of ethylene in the U.S. and the adjustments in PVC and caustic soda prices, given the worldwide trade conditions.

As Daniel mentioned we are proud of our Q3 and year-to-date 2018 results. They continue demonstrating that we made the right decisions. For Q3 2018 revenues totaled roughly $1.8 billion, up $282 million or 19% from Q3 2017 led by higher sales in all our business groups. In constant currency, on an organic basis revenue increased 8% year-on-year by a $120 million. Sales increase in Fluent, 28%, in Fluor, 18% and in Vinyl, 7%. In Fluent growth was driven mainly by deconsolidation of Netafim and double-digit growth in U.S. and Canada. In LatAm reported sales became 3% but in constant currency basis they grew by 8% showing signs of recovery in Brazil and Mexico.

In our Fluor business revenue growth was due to better price conditions in the U.S. given the ITC resolution we announced in March 2017, and in Europe Flour [ph] was associated with the F-Gas system supply demand dynamics, but are and will continue to be stable during the rest of this year and in 2019.

And last but not the least in Vinyl, revenue growth was driven by the consolidation of Sylvin Technologies, by the improvement in PVC pricing due to supply constraints, coming from Asia, and the increase in oil prices and the improvement in caustic soda market conditions. The exchange rate translation effect for Q3 2018 in sales had a negative impact on a consolidated basis compared to Q3 2017 of $54 million. This was mainly due to depreciation of the Brazilian Real, Argentinan Peso, Turkish Lira, and Indian Rupees.

Reported EBITDA in Q3 2018 increased by 25%, over our reported sales growth of 19%, while in a constant currency on an organic basis EBITDA increased by 18%, over a sales growth of 8%. This increased the profitability of the company which is reflected in our ROIC growth of 230 basis points from 7.2% in September 2017, to 9.5% in September of this year. Reported EBITDA margin improved by a 107 basis points to 21% in Q3 '18 while the constant currency and organic basis EBITDA margin rose 210 basis points to 22%.

As I just mentioned, and it’s possible to see in slide ten, our ROIC of 9.5% continues to being higher than our WACC of 7.5%, which together with our ROE continuous evolving positively impacts our decisions for the past five years and validates our strategy.

This strategy, as you can remember, is and has been based on reducing our cost of production as much as possible, taking out the risk of dependency on suppliers of one of our main raw materials and more investment in higher margin and specialty products.

The results of that strategy are now reflected in what we can see on slide 11. In Q3 2018, our specialty products EBITDA represented 60% of our total EBITDA, out of which 36% comes from Fluent, 12% comes from our Fluor investment business and 12% from specialty resins and companies. In the same quarter a year ago the total weight of specialty products was 55%.

Mexichem Q3 2018 operating cash flow before CapEx and before diligence increased $3 million to $220 million, or up 1%. As shown -- this is in slide 12. Given our strong commitment to our investment grade rating we deleveraged our company by reducing short term financing debt which is reflected as an increase in our working capital needs by $70 [ph] million.

At the same time taxes paid increased as long as EBITDA grew while net interest paid increased as a consequence of the $1 billion 144A / Reg S bond issue in September 2017 for the Netafim acquisition.

During the first nine month of 2018, cash flow before CapEx increased 16% mainly due to our EBITDA growth. Working capital needs increased by $87 million between the first nine months of 2017 and the first nine months of 2018 due to a reduction in short term financing in the Vinyl business group. We continue to maintain our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 2, far ahead of what we comprised during the bond insurance a year ago which was to be below that level in at least 18 months after Netafim closed as is possible to see in slide 13.

Our total financial debt as of September 30 was $3.6 billion, while cash and cash equivalents totaled $879 million, resulting in net financial debt of $2.8 billion. Our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio declined to 1.91 times as of September 30, 2018 while our interest coverage closed at 6.19 times as third quarter 2018 ended. These data points continue the positive debt trajectory to which Mexichem is committed and we are extremely gratified by this performance.

We continue with a very sound balance sheet as shown in this slide 14 and with a very healthy financial structure in our debt, including Netafim. Our tenure is 14.1 years. Our weighted average cost of debt is 5.09% and our debt profile is matched with our own liquidity [ph].

Finally I would like to mention that our high season of CapEx related with a cracker investment ended in 2017 and we are now in a more normalized CapEx period. Our CapEx for the first nine months of 2018 was a $199 million but we expect to close the year between $280 million and $320 million including Netafim.

Now I will turn the call back over to Daniel for some remarks about the remainder of 2018 before we open the call for questions. Daniel?

Daniel Martinez-Valle

Thank you, Rodrigo. This year Mexichem has achieved very strong results with a very strong balance sheet and we expect yet another quarter of strong growth. As Rodrigo mentioned we are maintaining our guidance of EBITDA growth of 25% to 30% year-over-year. That is possible only thanks to our customers, our team members and their dedication to our purpose. Once again I want to thank you all for being on the call today and joining us in our journey in bringing to others purpose driven solutions to helped solve global challenges.

We are in the midst of building a global company that is not just changing lives but making them better, from farmers to families, historical buildings to entire cities, these are the things we’re making better to improve this planet, one community at a time.

Phil we’re ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

The first question comes from Leonardo Marcondes with Itau BBA.

Leonardo Marcondes

Hi guys. Congrats on the results. My first question is on the leverage, higher leverage has been reducing. It is still in higher level than the 1.2 times that we saw in the end of last year. What in your view is the ideal level of it and how should we think about this going forward?

My second question is about the scenario that you guys flagged that should be more challenging, in both the ethane and caustic soda markets. How should this impact the results during the last quarter of the year? And more importantly how should we think about the next few years’ results? Thank you.

Daniel Martinez-Valle

Thank you for your question. Let me take one by one, in terms of the leverage of the company as you remember our internally imposed limit of two times net debt-to-EBITDA has been maintained over many years in the company. We’re still maintaining that -- and we expect to finish year end in approximately 1.96% -- 1.96 times net debt-to-EBITDA.

Regarding the question for the next quarter, specifically taking into consideration caustic soda and the vinyl division and other commodity prices, we expect stable quarter in relation to the third quarter of this year and for the next year we expect mostly organic growth for the full year.

Leonardo Marcondes

Okay that’s fine thank you guys.

The next question comes from Frank McGann with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Frank McGann

Okay, two questions, if I might. One is just in terms of the operating expenses there seemed to be a notable reduction in this quarter versus the second quarter and I just didn’t know what were the key drivers of that, if it’s some seasonality in cost or if it’s some reduction that’s been achieved? And then secondly just a follow up on the last question in terms of the outlook as you’re looking into 2019 as the growth is going to be organic, do you think that the net EBITDA or earnings can grow next year or is that going to be tough with these other challenges that you’re seeing?

Rodrigo Guzman

Okay, how are you Frank. It’s Rodrigo Guzman speaking operating expenses has two affects during the third quarter. The first one of course is our focus in a continuous reduction of cost. The second one is you should remember that we have a devaluation of currencies and when that happened and when that happened into the Mexican Peso our cost of production for example, extraction in the mine and also in the most -- in the highest plant for vinyl's are denominated in Mexican Pesos. So when the currency devaluates then the cost of -- our cost reduces. Those are the explanation of the reduction thing.

Daniel Martinez-Valle

And regarding the outlook for 2019 we’ll be sharing the specifics in the next following months. Let me remind you all that we’re focusing keenly over the last six months on oiling the engine of organic growth in the company. You’ve seen the organic growth as we’ve been showing over the last three quarters. So the next year again we’ll be sharing the details in the coming months. But you can expect an increase in sales, an increase in EBIT and an increase in EBITDA and the specifics will be shared shortly.

Frank McGann

Okay, great, thank you very much for your help, both of you.

Daniel Martinez-Valle

Thank you Frank.

The next question comes from Vicente Falanga with Bradesco.

Vicente Falanga

Good morning, Daniel, good morning Rodrigo. I had two questions. First of all regarding the temporary higher ethane prices that we’re having in the U.S., is Mexichem seeing room to pass through part of this raw material cost to PVC prices or not? And then regarding the irrigation project, Daniel that you mentioned in India, very interesting project, congratulations, is there any estimates of how much this could add to net revenues [ph] and EBITDA. And then if I may last one, Mexichem once again generated solid cash flow in the quarter, any acquisitions in radar? Thank you very much.

Rodrigo Guzman

Hi, hello, how are you, Vincent. This is Rodrigo Guzman speaking again. In relation with the hike in prices for ethane we believe that they are temporary given that they are building infrastructure. The biggest issue that happened during the quarter is that the distribution infrastructure for natural gas is solely within the U.S. and then as the new ethylene cracker start operating they demand ethylene and that is the one that creates the hiking in different prices.

But as we are foreseeing the following year we believe that those prices are going to decline again, a little bit given that the new production will enter online and then the market will be normalized on the same side.

Daniel Martinez-Valle

Regarding the India projects, the one I described is just one of the three projects that we’re working on. The first one is already up and running. I cannot comment on the specifics of the EBITDA contribution of these projects but let me tell you that we’re very focused on making these projects scalable and sustainable and replicable. Again we’re already doing three projects in the same province of Karnataka in India. We’re exploring additional projects that are already starting in Africa and other emerging countries including Latin America.

India today is one of our key geographies for Netafim and we continue to be very optimistic about India for the coming years.

The next question comes from Rodrigo Verusco [ph] with GBM.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello guys. Thank you for the call. My question is regarding the HFC regulation in the USA. We know that you that there have been some appeals of the Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S. and you’ve won. We’re wondering about the demand hike or the price hike that may lead to, and when we should we start like to expect any aspects from these regulations?

Rodrigo Guzman

Okay, I think you’re meaning about the Flourine Gases Regulation in the U.S., is that correct?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, the HFC.

Rodrigo Guzman

Okay. The regulation, as you may remember the last year the U.S. introduced our gas into the -- in that list. They -- at the end of the year they listed that application from that list and then our competitors are -- released our gas from the ban list [ph]. Today we win the case, that specific case. Our gas will be definitely delisted from this banned list even though we are seeing some reactions from some government like the California one trying to introduce that regulation into their law. But that will be very difficult because imagine that you will have a California Law and then you have another law in the other state and when you have a car with a gas you cannot de-regulate the gas in one state and regulate the gas in the other one.

So I think this will evolve but we will not believe that we will heat up too much in the following years in the U.S. because of these regulations.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect, thank you very much.

The next question comes from Liliana de Leon from GBM.

Liliana de Leon

Hi, hello, good morning. My question is related with Netafim profitability. Could you please give us some normalized margins? I mean this quarter we saw margins below 10% and last third quarter above 15%. What is the seasonality or what margins is the best for Netafim?

Rodrigo Guzman

Okay you should remember that Netafim has some seasonality in the third quarter given the monsoon season in India. That is relevant. It rain for around let’s say three weeks. And the second thing is in a normal way the seasonality in Netafim is the second quarter is the best quarter, then is the third quarter and then the first quarter and then the fourth quarter. Normally that is the seasonality.

In relation with profitability of the quarter the way in which the market is normalized and that number is one, let me tell you why. As we mentioned in Fluent our normalized EBITDA in an organic basis and in constant currency basis is a $123 million. But you are comparing that number with a 140 reported. But really what you need to do is to add up to the 140 the $7 million we have an impact in exchange rates and then you’re going to get in the margin of 12% or roughly 11.5%.

But what we can say is that the margin in Netafim continues being the one -- if you look at our margin year-to-date it’s around 14% and that’s one that we have guiding here and the one that we want to improve in the following years.

Liliana de Leon

Okay, perfect, thank you.

The next question comes from Andreas Sirdona [ph] with Citigroup.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey good morning guys. I just I have two quick questions. The first one is, if you can talk about the plans you have for PMV. Is there something that you are planning to do with this asset that you had acquired the stake from PEMEX? And the second one is if you can talk about the four months of OxyChem during the third quarter versus the first half performance? Thank you very much.

Rodrigo Guzman

Andreas, could you repeat the last question please?

Unidentified Analyst

Sure, sure the question is about the performance of second cracker during the third quarter versus the first half of the year just to try to understand if it has been really affected by spike in prices?

Daniel Martinez-Valle

So yeah regarding the PMV we’re expecting to close that in the coming days and weeks in line with last announcement that we made in the last quarters. In terms of the Oxy cracker in which we have a joint venture with a company in Texas we did see a slight slowdown in the performance during the last quarter associated to the ethane prices changes that you’ve been mentioning but we expect that to be stabilized in Q4 and we’re looking forward to stability for the remainder of 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Daniel Martinez-Valle

Welcome.

We have a question from Manuel Ichvaria [ph] with Credit Corp Capital.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thank you so much for the time. My question is regarding the impact if you have seen any of the trade war over feedstock prices? And then maybe what you’re expecting going forward?

Rodrigo Guzman

In relation with the trade war what is happening basically invariable [ph] is that the PVC the previously was exported from the U.S. into Asia, roughly -- in order to stop the decline in volumes, the U.S. is allocating that those tons to other markets and that is creating a little reduction on the PVC prices. But we believe that in the following months that would be normalized and then the PVC prices went up again.

We expect also that oil prices will rise a little bit in 2018 for the rest of 2018 and 2019 and that will increase again PVC prices while our expectation is that the ethane prices will decline a little bit from the prices we saw at least during September this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, very clear, thank you so much.

The next question comes from Julia Park with UBS.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys sorry about it’s Gabriel [ph] from UBS I have some problem with my telephone. I have only one question here, it’s more regarding the shifting of the company's focus to the customer and validate products for being cost producer, how has been this transition during this process? Thank you for the question.

Daniel Martinez-Valle

Thank you, Gabriel for your question. So regarding this transition, this is a journey that will be a long term journey. We’re seeing very strong performance that you are seeing all across our different business divisions. We will continue to sell all of our existing product lines, all of our solutions but we will continue having an increased focus on customer centered innovative solutions going forward.

So the other thing that you need to understand is that we will not lose any focus on the historical product lines that have been giving us such good success over the several decades. We will continue performance along those lines but on top of that we will be keen on delivering innovative high value added solutions to our customers worldwide.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Daniel Martinez-Valle

You’re welcome.

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

Daniel Martinez-Valle

I want to thank you all for participating in the call and we really look forward to talking to you on one-on-one and talking to you on next quarterly call. Thank you all.

