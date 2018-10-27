Melinta: Dan, Here's Your Coat, What's Your Hurry?

Irrespective of the industry, CEOs with less than one year on the job who are announced as leaving for "other opportunities" have clearly failed.

Melinta replaced its CEO after less than one year on the job. Because of the company’s accomplishments over the past month, this was a surprise for those outside the company.

Background

On October 22, 2018, Melinta (MLNT) announced Dan Wechsler departed as CEO after 11 months to pursue "other opportunities." Right!

I spent a career with a Fortune 50 and have consulted with an array of businesses in a wide range of industries and there are some certainties that I have come to understand. To begin with, no one leaves a CEO job in their first year, not to mention an inaugural role with a newly merged firm that had completed a notable product line acquisition which significantly extended the company’s revenue capabilities. In no business world I know would such a person be viewed as having accomplished the objectives that were clearly set out at the inception of his tenure. Why this is such a surprise is because, as a company, Melinta was and is getting things done.

In case anyone is keeping score, there are recent highlights:

Oct. 1, 2018

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: MLNT ] , a commercial-stage company discovering, developing and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections, and Menarini Group, an Italian biopharmaceutical group, today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Menarini will acquire the exclusive rights to co-develop and commercialize Vabomere (meropenem and vaborbactam), Orbactiv (oritavancin) and Minocin (minocycline) for Injection in 68 countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific including China, South Korea, and Australia (Japan excluded), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) including Russia for a total consideration of up to $265 million.

Oct. 2, 2018

Vabomere monotherapy was associated with increased clinical cure, decreased mortality, and was well tolerated compared to best available therapy. These published results further demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of Vabomere and underscore our belief that it represents an important new treatment option for patients with serious infections, such as cUTI.

Oct. 5, 2018

Melinta Therapeutics publishes findings from Orbactiv (oritavancin) Real-World Registry demonstrating efficacy and safety consistent with Phase 3 SOLO program.

Then one must consider Melinta has about $150 million in cash on hand, before considering any Menarini payouts, and it is awaiting European Medicines' decision. On September 21, 2018, the European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP adopted a positive opinion backing approval for Melinta’s Vabomere (meropenem and vaborbactam) for the treatment of adult patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI), complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), hospital-acquired pneumonia, including ventilator-associated pneumonia, bacteremia associated with any of these infections and infections from aerobic Gram-negative organisms where treatment options are limited. A final decision from the European Commission usually takes about 60 days, and based on the evidence, it should be positive.

There were also the multiple presentations given over the past two months, where Melinta was getting the word out on its accomplishments and potential, many of which were well done by Wechsler.

Finally, there is the new CFO with strong cross-industry credentials, Peter Milligan, replacing the retiring Paul Estrem. By all indications, a well-planned succession.

So, a discerning person would argue that, while Melinta is well positioned for future success, Wechsler did not leave on his own account.

Things That Go Bump In The Night!

While the public never truly knows why a CEO change occurs abruptly, it is safe to say the choices are limited. Either there was an ethical violation or a failure at effectively working and communicating with the board of directors.

Given that Wechsler left to “pursue other opportunities” and now finds himself back at the consulting firm from whence he came, we can put to rest any issues related to ethics. And that means, at the most strategic level, Wechsler did not instill in the board a belief in his leadership. That the matter had been brewing for some period of time is a safe bet.

To be honest, when Wechsler was named CEO, I was disappointed. He did not bring what senior leaders at my Fortune 50 would call “executive presence.” And, as I learned at my company, executives brought in are expected to perform against sometimes opaque measures that are as much about how things are done (reflective of good relationships) as to whether they are done well (reflective of good execution).

For those unfamiliar with such an environment allow me to say that it is not one for the faint of heart or those lacking in confidence framed by ability. As I was told when brought in from the outside, I had one year to prove myself or I should get my resume in order. That Wechsler found himself in a similar position may speak less about his abilities and more about the expectations of Melinta’s board of directors. Frankly, for that I thank them and my respect for them has been elevated because, despite the questions it raises and the mess it creates, the board was willing to absorb the criticisms that were not only sure to come but, given the fact they made a bad hire, are warranted. Now, they can move toward the strategic direction they intended, one Wechsler was clearly not aligned with.

The King Is Dead, Long Live The King!

I have said this many times before but it bears repeating, CEO transitions are times when new performance expectations and goals can be established more easily. If properly understood and managed effectively, CEO transitions are a unique opportunity to reset a company's rhythms to the requirements of the future. During such times, there is a basic willingness within the company to listen, learn, act, and defer judgment, as well as to give the new CEO the benefit of the doubt.

So what might we infer from Melinta having named John H. Johnson, a board member, as interim CEO?

I believe Johnson’s background is more consistent with what I expected when they named their inaugural CEO. He has the depth of experience needed in such a critical role at such a clear tipping point in its new existence. Whether he will be named permanent CEO depends on many things, including whether Johnson really wants a permanent role. It is one thing to serve on a board and to “pinch hit” in the CEO role and another matter to embrace the role long term. If only an interim role, it offers Melinta the opportunity to learn from its past selection process and nail down the right candidates. Given its potential, I suspect there would be more and better choices than at the time of the search that brought Wechsler on board.

Once More For Emphasis: The Market Opportunity

I would be remiss in not briefly mentioning the global opportunity Melinta is pursuing.

Britain's chief medical officer Sally Davies said it well. She fears the "apocalyptic scenario" of a post-antibiotic era, which the World Health Organization says will be upon us this century unless something drastic is done. "This is not a science issue. This is an issue of markets and economics.”

Davies went on to point out that a post-antibiotic world would undermine sales of important drugs to fight cancer or prevent rejection after organ transplants, since these medicines cannot be given without the safety net of effective antibiotics for treating potentially deadly infections. And, she took it a bit further…

"This is a national security issue because of what it would do to the whole of medicine and health - and governments are just going to have to step in." In fact, the United Nations has weighed in, getting 193 countries to sign an agreement to fight against antimicrobial resistance.

It’s hard to predict how much worse antibiotic resistance will get in the next few years. We do have a long-term forecast though, and it’s pretty grim. If we don’t make a dent in antibiotic resistance, superbugs could kill more people per year than cancer by 2050. Minor injuries and common medical procedures like C-sections, hip replacements, or chemotherapy will become a lot more dangerous. Maladies we think of as being under control in modern times, like tuberculosis or gonorrhea, could become untreatable. Currently, more deaths from pneumococcal infections occur in the US than from breast or prostate cancer; and simple infections are becoming more deadly.

According to the CDC, resistance is increasing and becoming more striking in Asia (+70%) and the USA (+49%), making clear the need for new antibiotics. Annually, in the US, there are more than two million infections and 23,000 deaths.

As with any threat there is an underlying opportunity. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases, especially in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and MEA (Middle East & Africa), is expected to propel the global market of antibiotics to reach $57 billion by 2024 from $39.8 billion in 2015, according to a report by Grand View Research Inc. (GVR).

Summary

That Melinta grasps the size and scope of the market opportunity and seeks to go it alone as a pure play antibiotic company means they need a CEO capable of leading their strategic direction. In less than one year, it was decided that Dan Wechsler was not that person. As with baseball, timing is everything. The company is set to release its third quarter 2018 financial results on November 7, 2018, prior to the opening of the US financial markets. With a new, albeit interim, CEO leading the call, what might we expect?

Beyond what should be an increase in revenues and other assorted good news, we should hear a clear strategic direction for the future. Hopefully, one more firmly grounded in an experienced CEO’s vision.

