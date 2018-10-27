S&P 500 Weekly Update: Signs That Signal A Bear Market Ahead, Or Just A Short-Term Pullback?

The selling stampede is due to interest rates, global slowdown, geopolitical events (trade wars), or all of the above and more.

Everyone says corrections are healthy for the stock market until they are in one.

"Investors face not one, but two major risks: the risk of losing money and the risk of missing opportunities." - Howard Marks

The midweek headlines read: "S&P 500 on Pace For its Worst Month Since February 2009". What a difference 17 trading days make. New market highs were forged on October 3rd. There are two things that occur when markets start to break down and correct. The first is that the entire bull market and the associated gains are immediately forgotten as if they never occurred. The human mind at work.

The second is everyone becomes an expert on what to do now. Oh, I'm not talking about having an opinion. Let's face it; everyone managing their money has to have one of those. No, this isn't stating an opinion. These assessments start to take on a life of their own, and it is maniacal at times as it is all based on emotion.

This contingent is comprised mainly of the folks that have had the story wrong for months, if not years. In fact, the longer one has been wrong, the higher up in the ranks of that army they are. Another platoon in that force are all of the "Top Callers". They arrive on the scene after every market high and tell us that THE top is in, and the bull market has ended. Once again it is an emotional outburst.

What successful investors have learned is that it does not pay to fall into these wild states of human emotion. Market participants should learn that is the only way to approach a market draw down. During this bull market, we have seen this play out before in 2015 and 2016 and, to some degree, the same in February of this year. If I toss out the charlatans that want to tell us they can trade around the huge moves with lightning speed and no emotion, while out-gaining all of us combined, then the only folks that have reaped the highest rewards are those that have stayed the course.

As of the close on Friday, the S&P is down 9+% from the all-time high just recorded on October 3rd. Before anyone wants to challenge this view, and tell us how worse the pullback is, I am fully aware that the average stock is down a whole lot more than 9%. The naysayers like to point out that many stocks are down 15-20%. I get it, it's fact, BUT let's look at the picture in context. There is non-stop banter and warnings about the "average" stock and of course the FAANG stocks getting wrecked.

The "tech wreck" description is now fashionable. I continue to pay little attention to that concern. Many simply don't realize how the stock market works. Growth and FAANG stocks have been outperformers, and they are entitled to pullback. That means they are going to pull back more than any index.

Nothing goes up forever. Here is one example. Amazon (AMZN) goes up 71%, while the S&P goes up 9% in the same time frame, shouldn't Amazon drop a lot harder? Does anyone expect Amazon to go up 70+% and only give back 9%? That is not how markets work. There are hundreds of stocks that fall into that category. This is the reason the "average" stock is getting hit harder than the indices.

I'll add one more to open the eyes of anyone telling us the bulls are getting crushed now. Netflix (NFLX) is actually in bear market territory now, down 27% from the highs. At those highs, the stock was up 270% (not a typo) since Jan 2017. Since the start of this year shares are up 101%. If one has maintained a disciplined, diversified portfolio, they are hardly getting crushed with the S&P off 9+% even though the average stock down a lot more. The idea is to own some of the "average" stocks.

That is all well and good, but there are a lot of technical signs that are troubling. Yes, the bulls are aware of that; they are also aware of other issues that have some serious consequences. Many of those will be covered later in this update. What we need to do now is assess, then reassess. What we cannot do is extrapolate any or all of the issues to a dire outcome, and that my friends is exactly what is happening today.

The emotion army has warned us for years during any correction that has come along. They have also warned us about bear markets. Let me assure you as I sit here and type this I am well aware that there will be a Bear market. The question that haunts all of us is when. The self-ordained experts have already concluded it is now. The BULL is over and the Bear is here. More emotion, they feel emboldened now, markets are down, fear is in the air, this is their time to finally be right.

As I mentioned last week, maybe they are right this time, but I don't deal in emotion. I don't know if this is the start of a Bear market now. One thing I do know, anyone making emotional decisions usually makes huge mistakes. Let's start to deal in reality and fact. There are positives that offset some of these concerns, posing conflicting signals for investors to deal with now.

Just a few short weeks ago ALL major indices recorded new all-time highs. A Dow Theory BUY signal was recorded. In the past when all major indices were in sync at new highs, it led to major upside down the road. Anything can happen, but it would be very rare to see that strength dissipate and roll into a bear market in such a short period of time.

Market tops are a process, a process that takes time. I have showed the MONTHLY chart of the S&P time and time again. It is as clear as the nose on anyone's face. At the onset of a bear market, the long-term trend lines flatten first, then roll over. Can they do that now? Of course, but remember this is a representation of the MONTHLY action. The trading action may not be to our liking, but months will pass before these trend lines flatten and start to fall. That implies there will be periods of big dips and big rallies. We are NOT at that point. As of today, the 20 MONTH trend line is still rising and has NOT been violated. For myself, THAT FACT trumps a lot of negatives.

It is my opinion that we watch, we assess, and we do adjust the outlook as warranted. With the conflicting signals brought about by the negatives that are around now, it is best to be open to a myriad of possibilities. For the record, I am not stuck in a bullish mode forever. However, I will stay with the thought that anyone declaring a Bear market or is proclaiming we are on a rapid pace to fall into a bear market is simply guessing.

Perhaps there is a major change in the works or might it just be another passing situation where the Bears get ready to cross the goal line, but fumble once again.

Stay tuned.

Economy

The first look at the third-quarter GDP revealed that the economy grew at a 3.5% rate. That is the best back-to-back GDP numbers since 2014. The consensus view coming into this print was that the economy will be slowing dramatically. Now that we see an economy growing at 3.5-4%, the argument now changes to the idea that it can't be sustained for any length of time. Since there is zero evidence to support that view, I am not on that page yet.

Chicago Fed's National Activity Index decreased to +0.17 in September from +0.27 in August. Two of the four broad categories of indicators that make up the index decreased from August, but three of the four categories made positive contributions to the index in September. The index's three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, moved down to +0.21 in September from +0.27 in August.

Richmond Fed Manufacturing composite index fell from 29 in September to 15 in October, as indexes for shipments and new orders dropped, while the third component, employment, rose. However, survey respondents were optimistic, expecting to see positive growth across most measures in the coming months.

Flash U.S. Composite Output Index at 54.8 (53.9 in September), a 3-month high.

Flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index at 54.7 (53.5 in September), a 2-month high.

Flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI at 55.9 (55.6 in September), a 5-month high.

Flash U.S. Manufacturing Output Index at 55.2 (55.8 in September), a 2-month low.

Trucking tonnage +7.0% YTD and +2.9% year over year in September.

Consumer sentiment fell 1.5 points to 98.6 in the final October print (99.0 preliminary October) from the University of Michigan survey, following the 3.9 point jump to 100.1 in September. It's the lowest since August, but is only modestly below from the 101.4 14-year high from March.

New Home Sales report revealed a sharp decline of 5.5% to 553k in September following big downward revisions to prior months to leave a weak end to the quarter. Sales declined in all regions except the Midwest, led by big drops in the West and Northeast, with no skewing toward the South despite hurricane Florence.

Pending Home Sales index increased 0.5% to 104.6 in September, better than expected, following the 1.9% drop in August to 104.1 (revised from 104.2). The latter is the lowest since October 2014, with 113.0 from April 2016, the cycle high.

A troubling sign. In the past, New Home Sales have peaked a median of 28 months before the next recession. It is, by far, the longest lead time macro indicator. Right now it looks like sales peaked back in November 2017. That was 10 months ago. The first indicator that a recession may be in the cards in 2020.

Global Economy

The emerging markets are in free fall. Many point to it being all about economic conditions around the globe. There is another possibility that no one talks about. It's the simple fact that these markets were up 89% from January 2016 to the highs in 2018. The S&P was up about 50% in the same time frame. Obviously that was a huge period of outperformance for EEM.

It then follows that this outperformance will lead to a time frame where there will be a larger period of under-performance. These are the types of conflicting issues that we are dealing with now. Are the global markets signaling recession, OR is just a reversion to the mean that typically occurs after a huge gain? Another question that needs to eventually be answered.

Another concern that has not improved. Other than the U.S., it is hard to find a market that has NOT broken its 20 MONTH moving average. (My demarcation line between Bull and Bear mode). The bulls need to see a bottoming process start and start real soon.

The ECB has officially announced an end to net purchases of bonds under its various programs in December. The statement from the bank also noted that reinvestment would continue "for an extended period" and "as long as necessary" after the end of net additions to the balance sheet. At the same time, the governing council committed to keeping rates unchanged until "summer of 2019" as it has previously.

The global data continues to be weak:

Flash Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index at 52.7 (54.1 in September), a 25-month low.

Flash Eurozone Services PMI Activity Index at 53.3 (54.7 in September), a 24-month low.

Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Output Index at 51.2 (52.7 in September), a 46-month low.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The pace of Eurozone economic growth slipped markedly lower in October, with the PMI setting the scene for a disappointing end to the year. The survey is indicative of GDP growth waning to 0.3% in the fourth quarter, and forward-looking indicators, such as measures of future expectations and new business inflows, suggest further momentum could be lost in coming months." "The slowdown is being led by a drop in exports, linked in turn by many survey respondents to trade wars and tariffs, which appears to have darkened the global economic environment and led to increased risk aversion. It is therefore not surprising to see the slowdown broadening out across the economy, hitting the service sector."

Flash Japan Manufacturing PMI rises to 53.1 in October, from 52.5 in September.

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:

"Following a rather disappointing slew of PMI data over the third quarter, Japan's manufacturing sector looks set to start Q4 on a more upbeat note. The latest survey indicated stronger expansions in all the key barometers of macroeconomic health, with output, new order and employment growth quickening since September. Furthermore, export sales rose for the first time since May, despite several respondents highlighting problems arising from global trade tensions."

Earnings Observations

Earnings season is in full swing and they remain strong as profit margins continue to stay wide. We have been told by various pundits for the past nine years that profit margins were going to regress to the mean. I never bought into that notion and stated so because it was a naysayer argument that had little merit.

That argument continues to be incorrect. The talk on the earnings front is centered around what is being called "peak" earnings. Are we really at peak earnings? I don't believe we can say that today. Some seem to be concluding the top in earnings is in. Is it "peak earnings growth", of course it is, does anyone out there expect earnings will grow at 20+% ad infinitum?

Earnings forecasts are NOT saying growth will suddenly stop on a dime. Projections are now coming in at single-digit growth rates for 2019, down from the 20% growth we are witnessing now. If those forecasts are in the ballpark, 2019 earnings will be higher than 2018, thus we haven't seen any "peak" just yet.

Sure, the pace of earnings growth is going to fall, but it would likely require a recessionary environment in the next 12 months to produce falling earnings. Looking back at history, stocks usually don't struggle while we still have positive earnings growth. Corrections, pullbacks along the way are always a possibility, but a full-fledged Bear market usually coincides with falling earnings. So if one believes earnings will actually fall next year, read no further and sell your stocks.

FactSet Research weekly report for Q3 2018:

With 48% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter, 77% of them have reported a positive EPS surprise and 59% have reported a positive sales surprise.

The blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 22.5%. If 22.5% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the third highest earnings growth since Q3 2010.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 15.5. This P/E ratio is below the 5-year average (16.4) but above the 10-year average (14.5).

Next it is the corporate guidance issue. Yes, I do see some companies lowering guidance, and I also see a lot of large companies increasing guidance. I have argued with all of the uncertainty that has followed the economy and the market for many quarters now, there isn't a CEO that was going to go out on a limb when they simply don't have to. Alas, we now have a quarter where any CEO has the perfect reason to play it very conservative. Trade tariffs.

In summary, what we are hearing from companies could all be about the fog that's out there making it difficult for any company to predict with any degree of confidence what the next quarter or two will look like. That's the positive view, the negative outlook says the economy is weakening and rolling over.

No one has that answer just yet.

The Political Scene

The Midterm elections are right around the corner. Far too much emphasis is being placed on this upcoming event. Perhaps we get an emotional outburst from investors, BUT I have never seen a bull market end due to a midterm election result, no matter what party is in charge. One caveat; unless the word impeachment enters the conversation because of the outcome.

On the trade tariff scene, more overreaction. Other than China, there has been positive movement with other trading partners on the global front. Somehow that is not being factored into the equation. We have also heard from CEOs speaking to the China situation that they have NOT seen any major impact from this issue.

Investors have heard every negative from the media analysts on all of the tariff issues being mentioned on corporate conference calls. I have already stated an opinion on how CEOs are going to deal with the uncertainty.

Consider these four proxies for the global economy. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR). I selected those companies because they reported earnings this past week. Caterpillar reported a solid quarter, and more importantly, it didn't raise any red flags about the next quarter by "maintaining" its previous guidance. It gets more than half of its revenues on the global stage.

Same thing with Boeing. The company raised the outlook for 2018: Core EPS of $14.90-15.10 (from $14.30-14.50); revenues of $98-100B (from $97-99B). Boeing says it does not see any slowdown from China.

Whirlpool was supposed to get killed by tariffs; it just beat earnings estimates and raised its guidance.

McDonald's does not give guidance, but it was interesting to note that its global comparable-store sales increased 4.2% in Q3 to top the consensus estimate of +3.7%.

The tariff situation may well be way overblown.

The Fed

It is all about speculation and jumping to conclusions now. The belief is that a slew of rate increases are on their way between now and the end of 2019. The problem is the majority has the notion that the Fed is hell bent on raising rates no matter what the economic conditions are. That line of thinking is way out of bounds when one considers how the Fed has acted during this entire recovery. Sorry, I can't get on the bandwagon. If today's GDP rolled in at 2% instead of 3.5%, I believe we would see an immediate pause in increases.

Prior to Friday's third-quarter GDP report of 3.5% growth, recent Fed commentary is commensurate with what it just witnessed, second-quarter GDP coming in at 4.2%. So, if the economy continues on that path, then it is raising for the right reason. It is when the Fed is in a fight with inflation that we need to get worried.

I believe this is an investor tantrum as they are trying to grasp the idea that interest rates can't stay at zero forever. What they need to also realize is that a 10-year Treasury at 3% is no threat to the economy. That is not an opinion; that is what history tells us.

Sentiment

Individual investors headed for the exits. According to the weekly sentiment survey from AAII, bullish sentiment saw another decline this week falling from just under 34% to 27.9%. That's low enough to rank as the fourth weakest reading in bullish sentiment this year. This week's survey results also probably don't fully take into account the weakness equities saw on Wednesday either, so barring a big V-recovery in the next several days, we could even see a weaker reading next week.

Crude Oil

The EIA weekly inventory report posted a larger-than-expected build in inventories of 6.3 million barrels for the week. That is now four large increases in a row totaling 26+ million barrels. At 422.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories declined by 4.8 million barrels. They remain about 6% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Five straight weeks of gains, followed by the third week of declining prices. WTI closed the week at $67.68, down $1.69. Profit taking, bearish inventory numbers, or the fear of a global slowdown are all reasons for the selling, take your pick.

The Technical Picture

The DAILY chart of the S&P shows the dramatic drop that took place this week, slashing through support levels with ease and keeping the index below the 200-day moving average.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The chart also shows the oversold levels where we typically have seen nice bounces off the lows. So far there has been NO significant rallies and this oversold time frame is much longer than previous lows. Another area of concern now. In a market sell-off, it is always a question of how each rally attempt proceeds.

IF this is the typical pullback in the backdrop of a bull market, then the rallies will eventually get stronger and new highs are forged. Similar to what we saw after the February lows. Look at the series of higher lows from February to September. This chart is perfect to make a very important point. It is all right in front of us.

All I have to do is look at the chart to confidently say anyone that is calling for a bear market today is guessing. It is right in front of us, because if we look over to the left of that picture, the same situation is portrayed and the same thing was said back then. Eight months later the S&P set new highs. There is NO doubt that this graphic shows why jumping to a conclusion is a critical mistake.

However, I also know nothing is guaranteed in either direction now. With some new concerning evidence added to the scene, we have to be open to the possibility that this MAY become more sinister. A situation where each rally sets up a series of lower highs and lower lows. That is usually the first sign of an impending change in the long-term trend. We don't speculate now, because this situation hasn't played out enough to warrant ANY conclusion.

It feels like things are about to unravel, it also felt that way and in fact a little worse in 2016. That is the reason one cannot make premature decisions. We don't guess that the downside is set in concrete, because despite what the experts are telling us now, it isn't.

Short-term support is at 2,624, the critical 20 MONTH moving average. Resistance is at 2,673 and 2,705.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

An area of concern now. With this week's huge sell off, the Semiconductor, Financials, Biotech, Industrial, Materials, Real Estate and Transport indices are now below their respective 20-month averages. That leaves Consumer Discretionary, Staples, Healthcare, Technology and Utilities in a continuing bull market trend.

When Staples and Utilities are starting to outperform as they are now, it can signal a change in the overall market trend is now in process. Not a healthy sign for a Bull market trend. The question that needs to be answered, will this weakness in so many other areas of the market spill over to the major indices and take them into a bearish configuration?

Here is another example of the conflicting issues we are facing. The story has been the semiconductor cycle is over. Intel (INTC), the semiconductor company that supposedly can't do anything right, has inferior products, and is behind all others, just posted another earnings beat. In addition the company raised guidance again for the third straight quarter. Maybe it's me, but that would not appear to be a sign that the industry is in such dire straits. I'm glad I decided not to bail out on this blue-chip company, based on the macro story being sold.

This is a difficult time for anyone that is bullish, but we have seen this before. First, investors need to tune out the army of people that have been wrong, but are here now as self-ordained experts on how we should proceed. Second, market participants should have a good plan or strategy in place. If one is prepared and has a plan, they will get through any difficult period ahead with little to no stress. Believe me IF this is the onset of a bear market, things will get worse, and one needs to know how they are going to react when that happens.

In general terms, know yourself, know your plan. I am aware that the next bear market is coming and it very well could take the S&P down much more than 20%. The skeptics aren't telling me anything I don't already know. The issue is always about timing. Anyone following my strategy knows that I do not make any major changes to positioning until the trend has decidedly changed.

Premature decisions could lead to huge mistakes. The mistakes many make when emotion and panic are present on any market sell-off. Easy to get out, but when is it OK to get back in IF the primary trend never changed? A dilemma that not many critics want to talk about, because it destroys their market timing theories.

IF this is the start of a topping process that eventually leads to a bear market, then it will be dealt with like it was in 2000 and 2008. Despite the claims of many, this is indeed a process and one can't declare either way whether one particular day was THE top until it is finally played out.

As an example, we were told the top was definitely in during January, and I was not being realistic by staying long when stocks started to fall. That was S&P 2,550. Anyone staying on board hasn't lost a thing since the S&P made a new high on October 3rd, and despite this violent downside move this week, closed at 2,658 on Friday. It's all about not overreacting and letting emotion take over.

Once a market participant has a plan, and doesn't panic, they will be fine. An investor should NOT fear a bear market. It's much easier if they use the primary trend after it is FIRMLY entrenched. Then the strategy is to transition from one to the other slowly because the entire process will take months to play out.

Doing so will allow the individual to capture the lion's share of any market trend. When that plan is carried out, it avoids being whipsawed around by emotion, the shorter-term trends, and noise. Avoid the chatter from the gurus that come along and declare they can navigate these huge quick swings with the precision of a neurosurgeon. They are selling a fantasy.

It's the old fable that says "we went to 50% cash here and 70% cash there, then re-deployed here". Bottom line, while it may sound good, they are trading AGAINST a PRIMARY trend in place, that leads to being whipsawed around and losing money time after time. Please go back and look at the daily chart from January to today and recognize the problems an investor encountered IF they decided to try and outsmart the market by making major portfolio changes. At the end of a long period of time, they will probably be bankrupt. I'm sure the majority of investors have tried this method themselves, if you are successful over a long period of time, congratulations, consider yourself very fortunate.

Do NOT jump to conclusions. Do NOT overreact to this situation. I watch the 20 MONTH moving average on the S&P as my guide. Just like I did in 2000, 2008, and in 2016 when no sell signal was given, but there was plenty of panic on the scene.

Dipping below this critical monthly average does not automatically switch the trend from Bullish to Bearish. We also need to have patience. The transition may or may not occur, and it won't occur overnight. Any index that has broken below these trend lines could easily have a rebound rally that recaptures some of these critical levels.

With these large divergences present, it signals the first line of defense, caution. No action just yet, because the signals can easily be reversed. Now it will take time to see how it plays out and that will tell us how to react. No need to go into the entire playbook now, we wait and see. The caution light is ON until further notice.

Each has to decide now how they want to deal with the present situation. I am willing to see what develops like I did in 2016 despite the concerns I see now. I take the approach that a successful investor has to be willing to let some of the profits disappear to garner the larger gains in any bull market. It is a rough voyage now on the high seas, but I continue to stay the course.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Best of Luck to All!

