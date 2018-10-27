Pro-Dex Is An Undervalued Turnaround Play - Shares Offer 60+% Upside

At just 8x EV/EBIT, the stock offers a very attractive risk/reward opportunity with 60+% upside potential over the next 12-24 months.

Pro-Dex was horrendously mismanaged during the past several years, but that mismanagement is now behind it.

Turnarounds almost never turn around and usually end up losing investors a lot of money. One of the very rare exceptions is a little medical device maker called Pro-Dex (PDEX).

Long story short, Pro-Dex was mismanaged to near bankruptcy several years ago. Revenue declined from the mid-$20s million to below $11 million between 2008 and 2014, primarily due to the loss of its largest customer. To make up for this loss, management made a bunch of ill-thought-out acquisitions and investments, most of which proved to be disastrous.

This deterioration of what was once an excellent business attracted the attention of a couple activist hedge funds. They eventually took control of the company, made management changes, implemented cost cuts, and divested non-core product lines. Thanks to these efforts, Pro-Dex is now more financially robust than it's ever been in its 40-year history - a truly impressive turnaround.

Today nearly all of the company's revenue comes from the manufacture and sale of surgical power tools. This is a high-margin, asset-light business with a sticky customer base. The stickiness comes from the fact that the majority of Pro-Dex products are custom designed to customer specification and intertwined within the customer's medical device. This makes them difficult to replace with another vendor, creating a predictable and recurring revenue stream for Pro-Dex.

This revenue stream has expanded rapidly since the turnaround began in 2013, growing at just over 20% CAGR. Note that's all organic - in other words, excluding acquisitions/divestitures. Impressive, right? While this kind of growth rate is probably unsustainable long-term, I believe the company can still achieve a respectable low-teens CAGR over the foreseeable future.

As in the past, the key driver of this growth will likely be new development projects. In addition, Pro-Dex is also investing heavily in its own portfolio of products. There are currently several in various stages of development. One, just launched earlier this year, is a surgical screwdriver with proprietary torque-limiting technology. The company recently entered a contract to private-label this product for a large existing customer. Additional contracts are likely to follow in the coming quarters.

Things are also looking good on the profitability front. Pro-Dex generated $2.4 million in EBIT during the last 12 months. Excluding one-time items related to divestitures and impairments, normalized EBIT was right around $3.4 million. That equates to a 15.2% EBIT margin - a huge improvement from the negative double-digit EBIT margin in 2013. I estimate the company can achieve at least an additional 100 basis point of margin expansion as it divests its remaining non-core product lines.

This makes the stock look absurdly cheap at the current enterprise value (market cap - cash - investments + debt + minority interest) of just $27.7 million, or roughly 8.1x normalized EBIT. To put this valuation in perspective, medical device peers with similar growth and margins profiles typically trade for at least 20x EV/EBIT.

I believe Pro-Dex also deserves a similar valuation, adjusted for customer concentration risk. Its largest customer currently accounts for 56% of revenue. The good news is that the contract with this customer was recently renewed and runs through 2021, so the mid-term risk is very low. However, the longer term risk of losing this customer is difficult to estimate. For that reason, a conservative 25% valuation discount to peers is warranted.

That equates to a roughly 15x EV/EBIT multiple, valuing Pro-Dex at approximately $14/share, which represents over 60% upside from recent price levels. It should be noted that if/when Pro-Dex diversifies its revenue stream going forward, this fair value estimate will have to be adjusted upward.

In summary, Pro-Dex is a steal at 8x EV/EBIT. This low valuation is unlikely to persist as more and more investors are attracted to its double-digit top and bottom-line growth. In my opinion, impressive gains await those who decide to venture into the shares right now. Upside of 60%, and perhaps more, is likely over the next 12 to 24 months.

