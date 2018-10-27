U.S. Economic Growth Hits 3.0%! Are Higher Growth Rates To Come?

This may be the pattern for the future, which means we must not think about economic expansion as we have in the past, but must adapt to the "new" age.

The thing that seems to have really changed, however, is the supply side as the "new" Modern Corporation and the transition into the Information Age dominate the current performance.

The consumer still appears to be the driver of the economic expansion as the current recovery does well in the first quarter of its tenth year.

Backed by continued strong consumer spending and a burst of government expenditures, United States economic growth, year over year, rose to 3.0 percent, up from 2.9 percent in the second quarter.

Last year at this time, the US growth rate was only 2.3 percent, and two years ago, the growth rate was 1.5 percent.

As can be seen, over the past ten quarters, the growth rate has been showing a steady increase. Furthermore, the economy is now into its tenth year of growth, the second longest on record. Next year at this time, if the economy does not falter between now and then, we will have set a new standard.

The current economic expansion was based upon the stimulus of consumer spending, as Ben Bernanke, former Chairman of the Fed’s Board of Governors, created a wealth effect through rising stock prices that drove the recovery… just as he planned.

Business capital expenditures have not been a major contributor to the current expansion, something that Bernanke was not counting on initially, but investment spending never really picked up given the stimulus provided by the consumer wealth effect.

Business investment did look as if it were picking up this year due to the tax reform package passed in December 2017, but, as many economists expected, the impact of that stimulus seems to be waning as the year 2018 continues on.

The big unknown here is the increased government spending and the increases in the government debt resulting from the tax reform package. The question here is about how out-of-control the federal deficits might be and whether or not these could contribute to a further credit inflation of the economy.

Of course, there is no indication that the Federal Reserve would help finance the deficits. Jerome Powell, current Chair of the Fed’s Board of Governors, does not seem to be backing off his focus on further rate increases, in spite of the changes taking place in the economy and the pressure he is getting from the president.

If one turns the focus to the supply side of things, one gets a similar picture.

Looking at the series on Industrial Production, one sees that the rate of growth of industrial production hit a low point for the economic recovery in the second quarter of 2016. This is exactly the same quarter that the rate of growth of real GDP hit a low point for the economic recovery.

Since that low point, the growth rate for both industrial production and real GDP have been on the rise, and, as usually is the case historically, the growth rate of industrial production will accelerate faster than the growth rate of real GDP… until it hits a peak.

Just tracing the series on industrial production back until the third quarter of 2017, we see the rate of increase going from 1.4 percent, year over year, in that third quarter, and then increasing to 3.0 percent in the fourth quarter.

In the first two quarters of 2018, the growth of industrial production came in at 3.5 percent, picking up steam from the tax reform package, but then the growth rate jumped to 4.7 percent in the third quarter, indicating that this late cycle in the current ten-year economic expansion still had some life to it.

And, the rate of growth in industrial production sped up every month in the third quarter.

This would represent a supply side argument for the fact that the current acceleration is not yet over… that there is still some life in the “old” recovery to come.

This has been a remarkable economic recovery in many ways. Things just have not gone the way they have in previous periods of economic expansion.

And, maybe this is the point… maybe things have changed.

I have written a lot this year about the “new” Modern Corporation and how the technology is changing things. For example, we have gone beyond the Industrial Age. This is producing “new” Modern Corporations that rely on different things and create in a different way… mostly in terms of intangibles.

Maybe… just maybe… this is distorting the way we look at the expansion of the economy. Maybe… just maybe… we need to build a new model of economic growth and incorporate many of the “new” things we are learning about what works… and what doesn’t work.

The emphasis needs to be shifted to the supply side of the economy in order to understand what is happening to economic growth.

In the current situation, the expansion of industrial production seems to be progressing nicely.

This could be an indication that the ride may go on a little longer than we had originally imagined.

But, this also could be an indication that we need to change the way we look at things… and adjust to them.

Let’s hope this is the case.

