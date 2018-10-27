OFS Capital Corporation: This 6.50% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq

Comparison with all the fixed-rate term securities that pay a fixed-rate distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by OFS Capital Corporation (OFS).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by OFS Capital Corporation - the prospectus (Source: SEC.gov).

For a total of 1.74M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $43.5M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

OFS Capital Corporation 6.50% Notes Due 2025 (NASDAQ:OFSSZ) pays a fixed interest at a rate of 6.50%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated "A-" by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. OFSSZ is callable as of 10/31/2020 and is maturing on 10/31/2025. OFSSZ is currently trading below its par value at a price of $24.65 and has a 7.37% Yield-to-Call and a 6.80% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 6.14% and 5.66%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital), incorporated on March 20, 2001, is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities. The Company may make investments directly or through OFS SBIC I, LP (SBIC I LP), its investment company subsidiary. The Company focuses on investments in loans, in which OFS Advisor's investment professionals have expertise, including investments in first-lien, unitranche, second-lien, and mezzanine loans and, to a lesser extent, on warrants and other equity securities. The Company's debt and equity investment portfolio includes industries, such as aerospace and defense; banking, finance, insurance and real estate; capital equipment; construction and building; environmental industries; high tech industries; retail; services; telecommunications, and hotel, gaming and leisure. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC (OFS Advisor). OFS Advisor is responsible for sourcing potential investments, conducting research and diligence on potential investments and equity sponsors, analyzing investment opportunities, structuring its investments and monitoring its investments and portfolio companies on an ongoing basis. As part of the portfolio management process, OFS Advisor performs ongoing risk assessment on each of its investments and assigns each debt investment a credit rating based on OFS's internal ratings scale. Source: Reuters.com | OFS Capital Corporation

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, OFS:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of OFS Capital Corp's capital structure as of its quarterly report in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

The OFS Family

There is one more outstanding baby bond issued by the company: OFS Capital Corp 6.375% Notes Due 2025 (OFSSL).

Source: Author's spreadsheet

OFSSL also pays a fixed interest at a rate of 6.375% and is callable as of 04/30/2020, maturing on 04/30/2025. Currently, it is trading a little below its par value at a price of $24.99, which results in a 6.43% Yield-to-Worst (equal to its Yield-to-Maturity).

By having very close call and maturity dates (six months divide them) and having very similar characteristics, with a 6.80% Yield-to-Worst (also equal of its Yield-to-Maturity), the newly issued baby bond is a slightly better choice from its "brother".

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a par value of $25, in the "Asset Management" sector (according to Finviz.com).

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we take a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Term Securities

The next chart contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Again, take a closer look:

Source: Author's database

Business Development Companies

The chart below contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by BDCs by their YTC and YTM:

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, the main group:

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

As a BDC, generally we are not permitted to incur indebtedness unless immediately after such borrowing we have an asset coverage ratio for total borrowings of at least 200% (i.e., the amount of debt may not exceed 50% of the value of our assets). Provisions of the Small Business Credit Availability Act (the "SBCAA"), permit BDCs to be subject to a minimum asset coverage ratio of 150%, if specific conditions are satisfied, when issuing senior securities (i.e., the amount of debt may not exceed 66 2/3% of the value of our assets). In other words, prior to the enactment of the SBCAA, the most that a BDC could borrow for investment purposes was $1 for every $1 of investor equity. Now, for those BDCs that satisfy the SBCAA's approval and disclosure requirements and become subject to the reduced asset coverage ratio, the BDC can borrow $2 for investment purposes for every $1 of investor equity. Source: 497 Filing by OFS Capital Corporation

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund investments in debt and equity securities in accordance with our investment objective and for other general corporate purposes. We also intend to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under the PWB Credit Facility. As of October 9, 2018, we had $31 million of indebtedness outstanding under the PWB Credit Facility, which bore interest at a rate of 5.75% as of such date. The PWB Credit Facility matures on January 31, 2020. Source: 497 Filing by OFS Capital Corporation

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond OFSSZ. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at "Trade With Beta."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.