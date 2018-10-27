Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week
The S&P 500 visited correction territory after disappointing reports from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) added to the selling pressure built up earlier in the week. The S&P slumped 3.9% for the week, while the Nasdaq tumbled 3.8% and the Dow slipped 3%. The 10-year Treasury finished the week at 2.81%, while WTI crude oil settled below $68.
Economy
Monday:
Yields on Italian debt fell sharply after Moody's left the country's credit rating above "junk" status, while the nation's coalition government vowed to stay in the eurozone. The bond rally cooled off, however, after the Five Star and League parties showed no signs of backing down over their budget, which was criticized and rejected by the European Commission and dubbed "unprecedented in the history" of the EU.
Tuesday:
"Every time we do something great, he raises interest rates," President Trump declared, referring to Fed Chair Jerome Powell. "I'm just saying this: I'm very unhappy with the Fed because Obama had zero interest rates." He also said it was "too early to tell, but maybe" he regrets Powell's nomination. For now, a market selloff this month is unlikely to derail plans for more U.S. monetary tightening in December, according to Fed policymakers.
Wednesday:
Canada hosted a summit with a dozen other partners to address Washington's criticisms of the World Trade Organization. On the list were concerns that the WTO doesn't do enough to publicize and penalize government subsidies and weak intellectual-property protections. The Bank of Canada also raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.75% in response to solid economic growth and the newly upgraded NAFTA.
Thursday:In his first public remarks about the Khashoggi case, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called the killing "hideous" and struck a conciliatory tone with Turkey, but the backlash may still pose a threat to investment in the kingdom. Adding to the concerns, a new IEA report said Riyadh has no choice but to diversify its economy as the challenges it faces will deepen even if oil prices remain elevated.
Friday:
The latest snapshot of the American economy is set to be released this morning, with expectations of annualized Q3 growth of 3.3%. That would put GDP on track for its best yearly performance since 2005, but mark a falloff from the white-hot 4.2% growth rate recorded in Q2.
Stocks
Monday:
Iraq signed agreements with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and General Electric (NYSE:GE) over potential deals to develop the country's power infrastructure following "heavy pressure by the Americans." Siemens had been favorite to win the possible $15B contract, though the FT previously reported that the German group may have to share the work after the Trump administration intervened, reminding Baghdad of U.S. casualties in the Iraq War.
Tuesday:
The gold-standard in consumer lending decisions is reportedly about to get a major overhaul that could increase approvals for credit cards and personal loans. The creator of the FICO credit score, Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO), plans to unveil a new scoring system next year called the UltraFICO Score, which is designed to give people with dings on their credit histories a process to have their banking activity factored in as well.
Wednesday:
Tesla soared almost 10% AH after reporting its first quarterly profit in two years, as well as its biggest ever. Earnings were helped by a surge in production of its Model 3 sedan, cost-cutting, and delayed payments to suppliers. "Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will operate its own ride-hailing services and compete directly with UBER and LYFT, obviously," CEO Elon Musk added on a conference call.
Thursday:
New York state's attorney general filed a lawsuit against ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), alleging the oil giant misled investors regarding the financial risk it faces from climate change. It expands on allegations the state filed in court last year attempting to compel Exxon to release additional documents and comply with requests in its investigation. A similar probe was ended by the SEC earlier this year without penalizing the company.
Friday:
FAANG stocks and other tech shares fell under pressure following disappointing quarterly reports from Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). While revenue growth soared at its cloud unit, Amazon's revenue and Q4 holiday season outlook fell short of expectations. Google also beat on earnings, but sales came up short, while CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed 48 employees were terminated over the past two years for sexual misconduct.
U.S. Indices
Dow -3.0% to 24,668. S&P 500 -3.9% to 2,658. Nasdaq -3.6% to 6,852. Russell 2000 -3.8% to 1,484. CBOE Volatility Index +21% to 24.16.
S&P 500 Sectors
Energy -7.1%. Materials -4.5%. Industrials -5.6%. Consumer Discretionary -3.2%. Consumer Staples -1.4%. Health Care -4.5%. Financials -5.2%. Information Technology -2.7%. Telecommunication Services -4.3%. Utilities -2.1%. Real Estate -1.0%.
World Indices
FTSE 100 -1.6%. CAC 40 -2.3%. DAX -3.1%. Nikkei 225 -6.0%. Shanghai Composite +1.9%. Hang Seng -3.3%. BSE Sensex -2.8%.
Top Stock Gainers
Jetpay (NASDAQ:JTPY) +143%. American Railcar (NASDAQ:ARII) +51%. Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) +46%. Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) +42%. Eldos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) +30%.
Top Stock Losers
Planet Green (NYSEMKT:PLAG) -56%. Selecta Biosciences -53%. Adaptimmune Ther Ads -42%. Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) -40%. Flextronics -40%.