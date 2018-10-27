Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Yields on Italian debt fell sharply after Moody's left the country's credit rating above "junk" status, while the nation's coalition government vowed to stay in the eurozone. The bond rally cooled off, however, after the Five Star and League parties showed no signs of backing down over their budget, which was criticized and rejected by the European Commission and dubbed "unprecedented in the history" of the EU.

Tuesday:

"Every time we do something great, he raises interest rates," President Trump declared, referring to Fed Chair Jerome Powell. "I'm just saying this: I'm very unhappy with the Fed because Obama had zero interest rates." He also said it was "too early to tell, but maybe" he regrets Powell's nomination. For now, a market selloff this month is unlikely to derail plans for more U.S. monetary tightening in December, according to Fed policymakers.

Wednesday:

Canada hosted a summit with a dozen other partners to address Washington's criticisms of the World Trade Organization. On the list were concerns that the WTO doesn't do enough to publicize and penalize government subsidies and weak intellectual-property protections. The Bank of Canada also raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.75% in response to solid economic growth and the newly upgraded NAFTA.

Thursday:

In his first public remarks about the Khashoggi case, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called the killing "hideous" and struck a conciliatory tone with Turkey, but the backlash may still pose a threat to investment in the kingdom. Adding to the concerns, a new IEA report said Riyadh has no choice but to diversify its economy as the challenges it faces will deepen even if oil prices remain elevated.

Friday:

The latest snapshot of the American economy is set to be released this morning, with expectations of annualized Q3 growth of 3.3%. That would put GDP on track for its best yearly performance since 2005, but mark a falloff from the white-hot 4.2% growth rate recorded in Q2.