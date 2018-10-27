Manhattan Associates Inc.: Another Unusual And Quite Unfair Opportunity To Buy

With responsible financial management, debt free balance sheet, and reasonable share repurchases, the company stands to deliver consistent value to shareholders over the long run.

We continue to like the progress with Manhattan Active Omni product adoption, and positive developments across their customer pipeline.

The price target has been trimmed to $65 from $69, following the company’s Q3 2018 earnings report and conference call.

Overview

Centaur Investments is pleased to reiterate our “strong buy” opinion on shares of software company Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH). While considering the company’s ongoing turnaround progress, and transition to a cloud-based subscription model, the price target has been trimmed to $65 from $69. This update follows the company’s Q3 2018 earnings report and conference call outcome.

Management has highlighted continued progress with Active Omni product deployment, and continued to exhibit positive developments across their customer pipeline. Further, the added positives from successful on-boarding of sales executives and extended hiring plans, add to the likelihood of continued revenue growth. Management has once again provided investors with a boost to full-year guidance for operating margin and adjusted earnings per share.

These results are consistent with our initial thesis that additional investment in sales and marketing would ultimately drive awareness and propel growth. Additionally, by demonstrating responsible financial management with their debt free balance sheet, coupled with annual yet reasonable share repurchase plans, the company stands to deliver consistent value to shareholders over the long run.

During the month of October, the company’s shares have experienced heavy selling volume, in line with the software industry and overall pullback across the technology sector. We see this action as another unusual and rather unfair opportunity to buy shares or average down costs. This price action is quite similar to the selling which took place last year, before Manhattan’s Q3 2017 earnings report.

In this unusual case, investors appeared to be dumping shares despite any particular piece of news to support the selling momentum. The only noteworthy theory is a speculative fear of peak valuations across SaaS-focused companies. Manhattan tends to trade at a discount relative to peers. While some of the companies in the industry are deemed worthy of their share price declines, Manhattan Associates, on the other hand, might have been unfairly caught in the selling action.

Centaur Investments has covered the company quite extensively in the past. This article will be limited to events and information which have developed since the company’s last earnings report. For further reference, please visit the previously published articles that are available for readers here and here.

As a side note to the reader, unless otherwise stated, the financial numbers and other information cited in this article may be found in the company’s latest quarterly report, conference call transcripts, and other SEC filings.

Manhattan’s Q3 Highlights and The Four Pillar Strategy

Company management has been rather clear about their strategy for driving growth by focusing on four key areas which they refer to as “the four pillars.” These four areas include: product innovation, strengthening pipeline, improving consulting services, and investing in sales and marketing.

With the company spending ~$70 million in research and development, the R&D budget is up by 25% this year alone. By adding new features, management hopes to be ahead of the curve as an increasing number of companies with legacy software start looking at their upgrade options.

Management is also actively perusing new clients to diversify and strengthen their income pipelines. By focusing on both client retention and acquiring new deals, revenue appears poised to be driven on two fronts, new contracts and vertical growth from both existing clients and the newer clients adding features, seeking consulting services, or requiring maintenance down the road.

Judging from the recent ramp up in hiring, and comments from Manhattan’s CEO, Eddie Capel, it seems that another big opportunity for growth and operating margin improvement will be coming from maintenance and professional services. Aside from software licenses, these two revenue categories have seen the weakest level of growth this year.

During the call, Capel noted that “global demand is strengthening for new product sales and system upgrade activities,” and that their current services teams were already operating “at capacity,” despite the 100 employees on-boarded earlier this year. As a result, the company is now actively recruiting another 75 to 100 additional consultants. In the near term, the added head count is impacting operating expenses and has shown downward pressure in the respective operating margin. In the longer term, these efforts should effectively add to the top and bottom lines as the rising headcount multiplies to number of up-sell and cross-sell opportunities.

One other interesting development was the revelation that demand has started to pick up in American markets. This was one area holding down growth in the past, particularly last year. It now appears that the ramp up in sales and marketing efforts laid out earlier this year, along with increased business optimism driven in part by tax incentives, is already driving increased awareness about the company’s offerings.

Manhattan Associates Inc.: Top Logos

According to management, this year Manhattan has befitted from a 90 percent client retention rate, a 70 percent head-to-head contract win rate against competitors. This level of activity is what has allowed them to close deals and bring in a 50 percent increase in net new logos. The increased investment in sales and marketing appears to be helping the company capitalize on early adopters.

With plenty of legacy software still in use today, both omni-channel and supply chain management software markets should start opening room for Manhattan to capture additional market share. As retail and supply chain management continues to evolve, the efforts Manhattan is currently investing in to bring increased awareness should ultimately multiply the probability of their name coming up when these legacy firms start to enter the upgrade cycle.

An additional useful piece of information comes from comments in the conference call, where Capel revealed a little more about their internal projections. From what was gathered, it appears that Manhattan is offering some sort of price incentive that goes along with the first year of their cloud subscription services. He further noted that a majority of the cloud subscriptions are five-year deals. This is compelling because it means there is a negotiated price increase down the road which would give revenue a bump upward. The impact should come in during the 2021-2022 periods, according to management. It’s also something that investors are likely not yet pricing into the stock, as these comments have seemed to be a bit unclear to analysts during the last two conference calls.

Manhattan’s FY 2018 Guidance and FY 2019 Estimates

As noted earlier, management has once again raised guidance for the full year, boosting earnings by about $0.10 over Q2 guidance, and about $0.20 above Q1 guidance. Management is targeting a midpoint of $553.5 million in total revenue for the full year, 26.4% adjusted operating margin, and ~$1.70 in adjusted earnings per share. This contrasts with the $553.5 million in total revenue, ~24.9% operating margin, and $1.59 non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share which was projected earlier in the year.

With the company’s introduction and ongoing transition to a cloud-based subscription model, this reset in total revenue comes in above expectations. Similarly, with this year’s reset in equity-based compensation, additional investment in sales and marketing, as well as a higher research and development budget, it’s no surprise to see operating margins are a bit lower than historical measures.

For 2019, management is estimating total revenue will be between $559 million and $571 million for the full year, and between $39 million and $40 million for cloud revenue. The cloud revenue target is over 4x the number for FY 2017, and 2x cloud revenue over FY 2018. This projection is based on the growth rate in cloud services category during the nine-month period ended September 30.

Despite the larger budget, the company has managed to keep the operating margin above internal targets and within reasonable scope. The idea here is that by demonstrating consistent improvement, transparency, and fiscal responsibility, this reduces the risks investors need to consider when reaching an appropriate valuation.

Recent Developments and Fair Valuation

In that last article we published, we indicated that foreign exchange conversion risk was one factor to monitor. During Q3, Manhattan actually benefited about $2 million from a favorable move in the Indian Rupee. So far, the company has booked a $4.4 million in gains from FX conversion during the nine-month period ended September 30.

A final comment relates to the current retail environment. Management has noted that similar to the old-fashioned license-based models, cloud deals have been heavily weighted towards end-of-quarter signings. This stood out during the call when Capel mentioned:

“Customers are taking their time to judiciously evaluate the business impact of shipping from the ownership to a services model and these dynamics are impacting deal timing and the interplay between our cloud and license revenue results.”

Dennis Story, Manhattan’s CFO, added that they would...

“...retain some caution around slow decision making by some clients, particularly retailers, and potential global macro and geopolitical events that could impact business investment cycles.”

It was this note on the retail environment that stood out, as we thought this was likely a tailwind, though it appears to still be putting a bit of downward pressure on potential sales conversion.

In our revenue model, we closely track deferred revenue and receivables. So far, our outlook is consistent with Story’s comment that “Q4 and full-year results will depend somewhat on the timing of perpetual license deals closed as well as the level and timing of any existing customer conversions to cloud, customer retention, and timing of cash collections.”

The deferred revenue category on the balance sheet saw a pretty big draw-down, sequentially. Incidentally, the accounts receivables category at the top of current assets did not rise during the quarter. What this seems to imply is that a big block of revenue from Q2 was recognized in Q3 and very few sales deals were closed during Q3. It’s also unlikely that a large block of new sales will close in Q4 due to a number of factors, including:

Typical end-of-cycle slump in new deals (industry, not economic cycle).

Retailers more focused on holiday season ramp up.

Heightened global financial market volatility.

Investors should expect for Manhattan's Q4 performance to be in line with historical comps. Q4 tends to exhibit a bit of a muted level activity on new deals as key retailers pause new investment to focus on holiday sales ramp up. There is a slight chance that some Q3 deals will close in Q4, a very small chance. Even if this chance materializes, these deal closings would hit the deferred revenue category first and so would miss the top line during the quarter.

Nevertheless, some transactions in that deferred revenue category will be transferred to the top. Depending on size and timing, this would easily help beat total revenue targets management is guiding for the full year. Although retail continues to pose a challenge, we still see risks of adverse impact on revenue growth from the industry as abating. Lastly, as the market continues to embrace e-commerce and omni-channel supply chain models, warehouse and transportation management will become a growing opportunity for Manhattan to capitalize on. With these closing remarks, we move now to our updated cash flow model, equity valuation, and price target for the next twelve months.

MANH: Discounted Cash Flow Model

Source: Centaur Investments

The discounted cash flow model which was presented in our last article has been updated with the most recent cash balance, risk-free rate, and 36-month rolling beta. FY 2018 free cash flow was revised upward to reflect the company’s continued reinvestment in growth and innovation, including the ongoing $10 million in capital expenditures and additional net working capital changes.

In the model, we also trimmed the perpetuity growth rate down to 4.5%. The decision for trimming the PGR came after an assessment of competition within Manhattan’s direct market, concluding that 6% was likely too aggressive. Any impact from startup competition has proved particularly hard to measure.

In addition, the discount rate was also trimmed from 8.6% down to 7.5%. This revision more accurately reflects the reduced risks from maintaining a debt-free balance sheet, a healthy cash balance, and is more consistent with expected market return over the horizon period.

The resulting valuation from the model below suggests that Manhattan’s equity is more appropriately valued at ~$4.3 billion. This valuation leads to the $65 price target and +40% upside which was mentioned in the introduction, based on the most recent trading range between $43-$46. This price target is still just below the $69 PT which was suggested in August. The idea is that Manhattan should ideally approach this valuation as volatility subsides and global financial markets stabilize.

Closing Remarks

On August 31st, we communicated to readers that:

“With the sharp rise in shares across the technology sector, investors should not be surprised to see the sector fluctuate at some point after this article is published and should stand ready to take advantage of any decline in shares of Manhattan Associates. Manhattan continues to be one of few attractive investments in the market at this stage, particularly in the frothy technology space.”

- Centaur Investments

On Wednesday, the NASDAQ index was led sharply lower by tech sector shares. Not surprisingly, Manhattan’s shares were also down by about 5%. The decline in tech sector shares has been ongoing for most of the month. Despite what we perceive as a rather solid and predictable earnings outcome, the gap between our valuation estimate and current market capitalization has widened dramatically.

This stock’s mispricing may not be available for long, as in past corrections, Manhattan’s shares tend to bounce back rather quickly as investors continuously reevaluate the growth story.

Given the aggressive decline in Manhattan's price per share between reporting periods, continued positive trajectory in financial performance, product development and customer pipeline, and extended hiring efforts, as recognized in this article, Centaur Investments reiterates the previous buy opinion but trims the price target to $65 from $69. We will continue to monitor company filings and industry developments and update Manhattan's valuation as additional information becomes available.

Disclaimer: As always, past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but I/We do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Please conduct your own due diligence prior to investing in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MANH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.