Top Image Systems' (TISA) CEO Brendan Reidy on Q1 and Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Top Image Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:TISA) Q1 and Q2 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018 10:00 AM ET

James Carbonara - Hayden IR

Brendan Reidy - Chief Executive Officer

John London - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Dede - H.C. Wainwright & Co

Thank you, operator. And thank you all very much for joining us today. Our earnings release was issued after the market closed yesterday and it has been posted on our website in the Newsroom and in the Investors Financial Release section at www.topimagesystems.com.

At the bottom of the release, you can find the link to download the full release with the financial tables, along with the link to download the webcast presentation accompanying this call. Representing Top Image Systems on the call today is our CEO, Mr. Brendan Reidy and our interim CFO, Mr. John London.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that today's conference call may contain projections or forward-looking statements and the Safe Harbor provision in the release issued today also applies to contents of the call with the prepared remarks and the question and answer section.

Top Image Systems expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements whether due to future events, new information or change in our views, expectations or otherwise. The prepared remarks and the question and answer section that follows may also include non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP income per share.

These measures are presented in addition to our quarterly results determined in accordance with GAAP, and management believes that these details may provide additional useful information and help to understand our results. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables contained in earnings release that we released yesterday.

An audio recording of today's call will be available starting the day after the call in the Investors section of the Top Image Systems' website in the same place you access this press release or the webcast. Alternatively, you can also click on the webcast to review a recorded version of this webcast. These will be available on the Top Image site to repeat for 90 days.

At this point, I would like to turn the floor over to our CEO, Mr. Brendan Reidy to make his opening remarks. Brendan, please go ahead.

Thank you, James. I would like to start by thanking everyone on the call for joining us today. We would have preferred to release and report our results prior to this point, but were delayed principally due to the implementation of new revenue recognition rules.

Although we are announcing these results later than we anticipated, please note that we remain in full compliance with SEC guidelines for reporting interim results as they apply to foreign private issuers. As noted in yesterday's press announcement, please note that beginning with the year ending 2018, we will be filing our Annual Report and 10-K as applicable to domestic U.S. issuers. Therefore, beginning in first quarter of 2019, we will be submitting quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

We expect with the appointment of John London as Interim CFO, along with the familiarity we have gained by adopting the new revenue standard that we can better manage these regulatory challenges moving forward. John is responsible for global finance efforts, and based in our Plano, Texas office.

He has over 30 years of finance and accounting experience, including at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Affiliated Computer Services or ACS, and Xerox Business Services, following its $6.4 billion acquisition of ACS. His experience has been with companies in technology, software and services and his roles have been both strategic and operational in nature.

Turning to our quarterly results, second quarter and six months revenues were $7 million and $14 million, respectively, compared to $7.4 million and $14.7 million, respectively last year. Second quarter and six month adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $300,000 and a loss of $1.3 million respectively, compared to a loss of $500,000 and a loss of $1.4 million, respectively, last year.

The company entered into a term sheet with Hale Capital Partners LP for the potential provision of up to $3 million of senior debt financing and expects to conclude this financing in the fourth quarter. These results were approximately in line with our expectations and reflect our work in 2018.

During the first six months of the year, we continued to focus on executing against our three key priorities, namely achieving continuous efficiency improvements from our operations; two, protecting our core receivables automation and forms processing business; and three, making investments in the cloud-based business process automation solutions with particular emphasis on accounts payable automation.

On the operational side, we continue to focus on expense management and operational discipline. We have moved much of our development efforts to lower-cost offshore centers and are quite pleased with the results to-date. We have selected offshore partners who were known to us previously and who came up to speed very rapidly.

Turning to our core Receivables Automation and Forms Processing business, first, I am pleased to continue to report that escalations on our core product continued to decline considerably. We are continuing to generate improved quality and are receiving very positive responses to pre-released versions of software in development.

Additionally, we announced that a leading Japanese personal care company with subsidiaries worldwide, has selected eFLOW Extract, an accounts payable solution, to automate the capture and processing of over 180,000 supplier invoices annually.

The eFLOW Extract solution enables the accounts payable department to reduce labor-intensive tasks associated with manual invoice data entry and validation through implementation of advanced, intelligent, self-learning for invoice capture, resulting in reduction of invoice processing transaction costs by as much as 70% and enabling the organization to better utilize staff to address supplier inquiries and realize higher returns with improved analysis of their suppliers.

We are pleased with the momentum we are seeing for our accounts payable solution globally. This transaction positions us for accelerated growth of our eFLOW Extract solution in the Asia-Pacific and Japan regions, where the demand for automating accounts payables is growing.

Moving on to our Automation Solutions, with particular emphasis on accounts payable automation, we announced a two-year multimillion dollar transaction with a multinational energy company that selected Top Image Systems to upgrade its existing accounts payable solution to eFLOW AP for SAP, embarking on a project that will span over two years, the company plans to modernize its corporate accounts payable operations through the implementation of eFLOW AP for SAP.

We have already installed this solution in multiple countries and are continuing forward with a global deployment.

Accounts payable automation has become a strategic investment for our company. This transaction reinforces the value that eFLOW AP for SAP delivers for our customers. The user experience provided by our solution enables better cash flow visibility, improved spend management, fewer exceptions, higher accuracy, and rapid reconciliation, giving finance teams the tools they need to gain better visibility into their businesses.

We signed this deal on the heels of showcasing our next-generation accounts payable automation solution for SAP at the SAP Financials 2018 Conference, the premier conference for finance professionals. Our sales teams are working on leads generating from this conference and we are continuing to nurture our key partner relationships.

Our key next steps in the area of automation solutions are to launch a hybrid, on-premise and cloud solution in the next six months and a full cloud solution after that. The combination of these two launches will help us accelerate revenue growth and penetrate a significant addressable market. The hybrid solution is currently installed at one customer location, enabling us to prove out the solution prior to a broader commercial launch.

We also see an opportunity to increase sales to our installed base for the traditional eGistics iRemit customers. We feel we have an opportunity to broaden our offerings to this client segment and are expanding our product capabilities for integrated processing of electronic transactions. By consistently focusing on these key priorities, we expect we'll return the company to profitable operations.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Mr. John London, our Interim CFO, who will provide more details about our quarterly financial results. John?

Thank you, Brendan, and thank you everyone for joining us today. Q2 revenues were $7 million, compared to $7 million in the first quarter of 2008 and $7.4 million in the same period of 2017. Q2 recurring revenues were $4.4 million, representing 63% of total revenue, compared to $4.4 million and 63% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2018 and as compared to $4.6 million and 63% of total revenues in the same quarter of 2017.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2018 was $3.2 million compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2018 and compared to $3.2 million in the same period in 2017. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 46.4%, compared to 43.2% in the first quarter of 2018 or an improvement of approximately 3%, and 42.9% in the same period in 2017.

Second quarter net operating loss was $0.8 million, compared to $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, and $1.3 million in the same period in 2017. Second quarter 2018 GAAP loss per share was $0.05, compared to a loss per share of $0.11 in Q1 2018 and a loss per share of $0.10 in the same period last year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, GAAP loss per share was $0.16, compared to a loss per share of $0.20 in the same period last year. Second quarter 2018 non-GAAP loss per share was $0.03, compared to $0.07 in the first quarter of 2018 and $0.06 in the same period of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter – for the second quarter was a loss of $0.3 million, compared to a loss of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2018 and a loss of $0.5 million in the same period last year. Six months revenues were $14 million, compared to $14.7 million last year.

Net operating loss was $2.6 million, compared to a loss of $3.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.3 million, compared to a loss of $1.4 million for the same period in last year. Six months recurring revenues were $8.8 million representing 63% of total revenues in fiscal 2018, compared to $8.9 million or 61% of total six month revenues in 2017.

GAAP operating expenses for six months ending June 30, 2018 were $16.6 million, compared to $17.8 million for the same period last year.

As discussed in our earnings release, the company implemented Accounting Standards Codification 606, Revenues with Contracts from Customers, also known as ASC 606. As of January 1st, 2018, and did so on a modified retrospective basis such that the financial periods prior to this day are not comparable to the 2018 results.

In order to provide comparability, we have disclosed that the actual revenues reported by the company in each of the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 were $1,000 and $59,000 lower, respectively, than had the company continued its prior revenue recognition policies that were in place prior to their adoption of ASC 606.

Additionally, under ASC 606, the company deferred commissions anticipated on new business signed in each of the first and second quarters of 2018 in the amount of $92,000 and $11,000, respectively.

Overall, the impact of the change on adopting ASC 606 to revenues and the change to commission expense resulted in an improvement to the Q1 or first quarter net loss by $91,000 and a degradation to the Q2 net loss of $48,000.

This concludes my remarks. Now, I would like to open the call for our questions and answers.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Guy Reeses [ph] from Dolphin Investments. Please proceed with your question.

Hello. As a shareholder of the company, I am very disappointed from the company's performance and I want to understand better what's happening. And the sales doesn't ramp up as you predicted previously and on the opposite, - on the opposite it went backwards. Although the recurring revenue is stable and the second point, you had two years ago, solid balance sheet and now you have a negative working capital. And I want you to comment on those points.

A - Brendan Reidy

Okay. Thank you, Guy [ph] for calling in. We are in the middle of executing a very difficult turnaround here, where we are replacing legacy products with new products. We are truly facing the innovator's dilemma in terms of bringing new products to market, while simultaneously supporting our old products. So the ramp up of revenues on the new products has not been as fast as we would have hoped as we've been making the transition and actually bringing the products to market.

So the product development has taken significantly longer than we had initially anticipated and that has caught us in this difficult situation where we had limited new products to offer to our customers that are now being resolved with the most current releases of those products.

John London

And Guy, [Ph] this is John London. As it relates to the negative working capital question, in fact, as we've been losing money when measured on an adjusted EBITDA basis, which is some indicator of cash and we have been consuming working capital or cash as we've needed to finance those losses, if you will. So that's contributed to the balance sheet deterioration that you've mentioned.

We are certainly in the process, as Brendan mentioned in his opening remarks of shoring up our finances with one of our lenders that should enable us to operate going forward from a working capital standpoint.

Our next question comes from the line of Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright. Please proceed with your question.

Kevin Dede

Hi, Brendan, thank you very much for taking the call and congrats on gotten everything lined up and welcome, John. I was hoping you just clearly on your back a little bit more on the development of the hybrid cloud, the cloud product and just some more detail on product development. You mentioned Azure. So I was just kind of curious about where development is being – is taking place now?

Brendan Reidy

Okay, Kevin, thank you for joining us today. So, approximately a year ago, I asked a colleague of mine, Arvind Sharma to join me here to take over as Head of Engineering. Arvind and I have worked together on and off since 2005 roughly. He joined me at – initially at Clarus Systems where he was my Chief Architect. Prior to that, he had worked at Bell Labs, Motorola and Yahoo!.

And then, he was very solid at Clarus. So I asked him to join me at XRS Systems, where Arvind was my Senior Vice President of all technology development and engineering there. And joining us here, he has really helped streamline the engineering organization. So at our prior companies, every release that Arvind delivered for us was on-time, on-budget and on quality. So here, he has taken over development and is getting good results.

So what we have found previously, we did our development primarily in a combination of Tel Aviv and Frankfurt, Germany, which are both relatively high-cost centers to do systems engineering. So, in terms of the actual writing of code, we are now doing that in a combination of Bangalore, India, where for our SAP product, you can actually find more SAP developers in Bangalore than you can in Germany and then, for our legacy products, we are doing that with a partner in Vietnam.

Both of these companies have experience with us individually from prior companies in the case of the Bangalore company and with company that we are using in Vietnam. They had been providing services to us, but on a project-by-project basis rather than a broader scale development effort. We can hire approximately four to five engineers in those locations or one engineer in either Frankfurt or Tel Aviv.

So it's a significant cost reduction. But most importantly, it also allows us to do development on pretty much a follow-the-sun basis. So we can have people in different parts of the world working essentially around the clock as we are rolling out the new products.

Regarding the .. yes, go ahead.

Kevin Dede

I am sorry, go ahead. Thank you. Thank you. Sorry.

Brendan Reidy

So, regarding the hybrid cloud product, as you recall last year, we launched a cloud offering that was targeted at the SAP Business One market. So the primary product that we offer in accounts payable is an on-premise solution targeted at the SAP, what's known as ECC. It's basically the large, kind of, heavy-lifting ERP system that we see large multinational companies using.

And we had come out with a version of that that was really targeted at the Business One market, which is a different SAP product and what we found bringing that to market was that we had – the robust functionality that we had built for large multinationals just was not useful to the much smaller mid-market customers who use Business One and we decided that we needed to re-architect the way it was designed to work in the cloud.

So our focus – we've refocused that effort to emphasize ECC and with the hybrid offering that will allow us to do the capture part. So, the invoice data gathering piece will be done in the cloud and then transmitted to the customer’s on-premise ECC solution. So this is really a first step, it's proving out the architecture.

We have a customer who is in live production on that solution today and we see that is having good upside. So it's a much more controlled attempt to get into the market and really a different approach than what we have been executing on prior to Arvind's arrival.

Kevin Dede

Okay. So in a dumbed down version, something that I can handle, is basically you've taken ECC, which is developed for the – I guess, just in Top Image Systems terms, that was wrapped around Bosch customer in Germany, right? And you kind of scaled it down to address the Business One market, where it's probably more applicable to mid-sized businesses. Is that a good way to think about it?

Brendan Reidy

That is. Except that the scaled-down version is not built yet. So, the hybrid offering today is for ECC customers. As you put it, the dumbed down or I would consider it sort of, a lighter-weight version won't be available until next year.

Kevin Dede

Okay. Do you have a more specific timeline that you can offer we can perhaps measure it against? And then, I know you mentioned in your formal remarks that you expect that full cloud version to come sometime after.

Brendan Reidy

Yes, that's right. So for the hybrid version, as I've – one customer is in live production and we'll be executing that on a go-to-market basis really promoting it more aggressively starting in first quarter of 2019

Kevin Dede

Okay.

Brendan Reidy

With additional sales coming in at the latter part of that quarter.

Kevin Dede

Okay. And is it fair to assume that development operations in Frankfurt and Tel Aviv have been fully shuttered?

Brendan Reidy

No, we still have people in both of those locations, but significantly trimmed down from what was there previously.

Kevin Dede

Okay. Given that September quarter have just wrapped up, I am wondering how that sort of fits in to your reporting schedule, your financial reporting schedule that you see.

Brendan Reidy

Okay. So, the important thing is that for the year-end, we will be filing as a domestic filer. So, rather than being subject to what might be considered the more liberal requirements as a foreign filer going forward with our year-end numbers where we will be treated as a domestic filer, meaning that from a reporting basis, our 10-K will be due roughly after the end of first quarter 2019.

Kevin Dede

Right, right, it's 90 days. What about this September? So this September, you are still subject to foreign right, foreign filing rules. Do you have sort of a target on when we might expect to see September numbers?

John London

I am going to say, this is John, somewhere around the middle of December.

Kevin Dede

Okay, fair enough. Thank you. Well, I’ve got a bunch of more questions. You know me, Brendan. But I’ll pass the floor. Thank you

Brendan Reidy

Okay, thank you, Kevin.

