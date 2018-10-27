Deregulation Isn't Always Pro-Growth, Even When It's Pro-Business

So once again, we have to stress the difference between market friendly and business friendly policies and regulation; these are often confounded.

However, there are instances where it is indeed business and shareholder friendly, but not market friendly, as it can confer market and pricing power to insiders.

Deregulation is often believed to spur economic growth and therefore be business and shareholder friendly.

Here is Michael Busler, a professor from Stockton University:

"Through executive order, President Trump has reversed hundreds of counterproductive, growth-stifling regulations imposed by the prior administration. By the second quarter of 2017, the economy was growing at more than a 3-percent annual rate."

If you look at the growth chart, you see that Q2 2017 was the only quarter that year reaching 3% growth on an annualized basis, and even ascribing that growth to deregulation needs at least some substantiation.

The way deregulation will lead to growth is through higher business investments, and this is a gradual effect that takes many quarters, if not years.

But this isn't what we're going to address in this article, it's the often used phrase that regulation is always bad and deregulation is always good for economic growth. This is more an article of faith than a substantiated proposition.

We readily admit economies can be over-regulated, after all, we just published an article in which we argue that Italy needs wholesale deregulation. Indeed, not all regulations are useful and many have outlived their usefulness.

However, that doesn't mean that deregulation is always growth enhancing by definition and even less that there are no trade-offs. We distinguish the following situations:

Deregulation is growth enhancing.

Deregulation is growth enhancing but has trade-offs.

Deregulation is growth stifling.

The latter might surprise a lot of people, but there is an obvious example hidden in plain sight, US healthcare.

Deregulation can be bad

Healthcare and finance are two of the biggest sectors of the economy, and deregulation has produced really bad outcomes in both. Consider the following figure:

As we described in considerable detail recently, deregulating US healthcare since the early 1980s has been an unmitigated disaster:

It allowed insurance companies to discriminate against sick people in many ways (outright refusing them, price discrimination, limiting or refusing payments, etc.), leading to serious consequences like tens of millions of people without healthcare insurance, preventable illnesses and deaths, medical bankruptcies, job lock (people not changing jobs or starting businesses out of fear of losing coverage), etc.

Confer enormous market power to insiders, enabling multiple parties to jack up prices to often bizarre and unexplainable heights, making US healthcare twice as expensive as in any other advanced nation whilst producing worse outcomes.

For the many and often ugly details, we refer you to our recent article. You see, there are market failures that actually need regulation in order to prevent bad outcomes.

The market failure here is called information asymmetry, where one party knows much more about the goods or services transacted than the counterparty, and takes advantage of that:

This is why more people with bad health sign up for health insurance (and why insurance companies discriminate in multiple ways against that, refusing people with pre-existing conditions, price discrimination, very large co-payments and/or deductibles, life-time limits, kicking people off, etc.).

The quality, effectiveness and possible side effects of many medicines and medical procedures can be very difficult to establish at the point of buying, which makes it easy for providers to take advantage, resulting in bizarre prices, impossibly complex bills, outrageous claims of medicine, or ignoring the side-effects, tremendous price differences of medicines and procedures with those in other countries and within the US itself where procedures can be up to 10x(!) more expensive as in other facilities, etc.

Basically, deregulation has made US healthcare into an insider's paradise where they are conferred with large market power and are almost able to set prices at will. An extreme form of this is the price gauging

It can also add to other problems like inflated claims of medicines and ignoring the side effects, like the addictiveness of opioid painkillers which has given rise to the opioid crisis.

Apart from the human tragedy, this also involves cost:

Healthcare being so much more expensive in the US compared to other advanced nations is a drag on US competitiveness (much more so than corporate tax, which is in the order of 2% of GDP while healthcare is 17%-18% of GDP).

People without coverage still get sick, actually more so because they tend to postpone going to see a doctor (which produces serious consequence for a percentage of these people incurring avoidable conditions or even death). When they get sick, much of the cost falls to the tax payer. It is cheaper to insure them.

The cost of job lock, medical bankruptcies, the opioid crisis, price gauging, etc.

Healthcare is a prime example where deregulation has led to a paradise for industry, bestowing suppliers with market power which is used to earn rents at the cost of society.

But it's by no means the only industry where this is happening, concentration levels and market power are increasing in many industries and there is even gathering evidence that the increasing concentration is a drag on wage growth.

Finance

Information asymmetries are perhaps even more rife in finance than they are in healthcare, and the incentives to abuse these are perhaps even stronger. After the Great Depression and the regulatory framework which was introduced in its wake, we had half a century without any major financial crisis.

But in the 1990s, we started deregulating finance and financial crisis came in short order, the biggest of these was of course what happened in 2007-9, the Great Recession.

At the core this was very simple. Mortgages were securitized into very complex securities with multiple tranches. This had two effects:

Mortgages became tradable instruments, allowing mortgage originators to get mortgages off their balance sheet.

Risk became near impossible to gauge, these instruments were purposely complex and traded on unregulated markets.

Getting mortgages off balance sheet allowed financial firms to rinse and repeat and renege on what should be their prime economic function, assessing creditworthiness of clients.

Instead, financial institutions were just happy with the commissions and turned the mortgage business in a volume business. There are two instances of information asymmetries at work here:

Financial institutions to unsuspecting clients. The latter assumed (erroneously) that the institutions had a stake in the game and would not be willing to provide a mortgage if there was a significant risk of client default. Instead, they met with pushy salespeople striving to meet and exceed their quota, and clients were lured with all kinds of nonsense (zero down-payments, very low initial rates, etc.), and very little in the form of credit checks.

The second information asymmetry occurred by hiding the mortgage risk into extremely complex instruments, which were hoisted upon unsuspecting investors looking for yield, often at triple A ratings by complicit ratings agencies. It wasn't uncommon of financial institutions to short their self created instruments, which they had been pushing to unsuspecting investors touting glowing prospects.

In order to reduce the risk of financial institutions exploiting the first type of information asymmetry, the Obama government came up with the CFPB, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. But that has come under assault by the Trump government.

About the cost of the financial crisis, here is a recent study by Regis Barnichon, Christian Matthes, and Alexander Ziegenbein from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (our emphasis):

"A decade after the last financial crisis and recession, the U.S. economy remains significantly smaller than it should be based on its pre-crisis growth trend. One possible reason lies in the large losses in the economy’s productive capacity following the financial crisis. The size of those losses suggests that the level of output is unlikely to revert to its pre-crisis trend level. This represents a lifetime present-value income loss of about $70,000 for every American."

$70K per person, that is more than last year's GDP per person (which was $59.5K).

Trade-offs

There are also many situations in which we might expect some economic benefits from deregulation, but at the cost of other benefits, basically posing a trade-off. Consider the following, from the Guardian:

"Evidence that an entire class of pesticides threatens the health of children and pregnant women is now so arresting that the substances should be banned, an expert panel of toxicologists has said. Exposure to organophosphates (OPs) increases the risk of reduced IQs, memory and attention deficits, and autism for prenatal children, according to the paper, published in Plos Medicine. More than 10,000 tonnes of OP pesticides are sprayed in 24 European countries each year and usage is higher in the US, where the Trump administration is appealing against a federal court ban on chlorpyrifos, one of the most popular agricultural insecticides. Irva Hertz-Picciotto, the paper’s lead author and director of the UC Davis environmental health sciences centre, said: “We have compelling evidence from dozens of human studies that exposures of pregnant women to very low levels of organophosphate pesticides put children and foetuses at risk for developmental problems that may last a lifetime. By law, the EPA cannot ignore such clear findings: It’s time for a ban not just on chlorpyrifos, but all organophosphate pesticides.”"

This is just one example, but the Trump administration has been very busy doing away with, contesting, not-enforcing or simply ignoring environmental regulations. The NYT summed it up in June this year:

"To date, the Trump administration has sought to reverse more than 70 environmental rules, according to a New York Times analysis, based on research from Harvard Law School’s Environmental Regulation Rollback Tracker, Columbia Law School’s Climate Tracker and other sources."

The EPA has basically been taken over by industry, its director is a former coal lobbyist, its previous director needed a sound-proof phone boot and hid part of his agenda for the public (to hide meetings with industry lobbyists), the EPA has demoted and got rid of scientists and the role of science, and is shedding lots of employees and a shrinking budget, twice tried to shut down the Chemical Safety Board, suppresses scientific studies which reveal serious health risk of pollution (and another one here), giving the most polluting trucks a loophole to continue polluting, etc.

Perhaps that will boost growth a little, but what are the costs? We can't even begin to sum things up:

We could go on and on, but you get the point, even if many don't and there is actually active pollution denial. This is only really to illustrate that deregulation of environmental regulations often imposes real cost in terms of health, even life, and these can be calculated as economic costs as well (as the WHO has done in the linked list).

Regulation can actually spur growth

Then there are regulations that are actually good for growth. A decade and a half ago, when solar panels were ten times as expensive as they are today, Germany started to subsidize their use and Germany became the first mass market for solar panels.

What this simple regulation did was create a whole new industry; without the Germans the solar industry would not have been able to scale up and reach the tremendous economies of scale and learning that have led to an epic fall in the price of solar panels.

We've lurched downwards again and are now at roughly $0.30 per watt while it used to be $5+ a decade ago. Now, Germany did suffer a little first mover disadvantage here, but it is largely thanks to them that solar has collapsed in price.

California has instigated ambitious regulations regarding emissions from cars (which the federal government wants to soften on a national level), and this has been a major impetus to increasing fuel efficiency and getting even whole new car systems to market like EVs, which are now producing an investment boom in many places.

Something along those lines would also help to deal with climate change; for instance, by putting a price on carbon (which actually is a market friendly way to deal with a market failure). Instead, the Trump administration:

Got out of the Paris climate agreement.

Weakened methane emission rules (methane is a 20x more powerful greenhouse gas compared to CO2).

Got rid of the Clean Power Act.

This doesn't have to be expensive or deter economic growth (see here and here) and could even foster growth as it could unleash a wave of investment in alternative energy.

Apart from that, not dealing with climate change could easily be far more expensive (and here), just the destruction wrought by hurricanes alone is rapidly escalating. Climate change effects on developing countries is likely to be much bigger and lead to mass emigration.

Or what to think of the EU's decision to impose GSM as a mandatory standard for mobile communications, basically creating the market. This is one of three examples that economist Diane Coyle argues that regulations contribute to economic growth:

Standards

Enabling competition

Protecting consumers

The second (without mentioning it) points to something fundamental, the difference between business and market friendly regulations and policies. The first are lobbied by insiders and tend to protect insider interests. It's good for existing companies and their shareholders, but can be bad for the economy and/or society as a whole.

In contrast, market friendly policies and rules try to improve the functioning of markets, creating a level playing field for companies, and often require a modicum of regulation or even government intervention.

Conclusion

Blanket deregulation is by no means a guarantee for higher economic growth. While there are many regulations that have outlived their usefulness, this can only be ascertained on a case by case basis.

Deregulation can be a bad idea when this exposes market failures, like information asymmetries that benefit suppliers (healthcare, finance) or externalities which cause a fall on the rest of the economy (pollution).

A common problem is conflating business friendly policies and regulations with market friendly ones. The former are much more liable to protect insiders and confer them market and pricing power.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.