Weak Housing Data Drags Down Market

The US economy grew faster than expected last quarter, powered by robust consumer spending. The 3.5% growth is more impressive considering the 0.4% drag from residential and non-residential construction.

New and existing home sales data has missed estimates in eight of the last ten months since the passage of tax reform, which tilted the scales towards rental markets.

On pace for their worst year since the housing crash, homebuilders surged this week following decent results from PulteGroup and Meritage Homes. Building materials stocks dipped following results from Mohawk.

Market turmoil continued this week as fears over rising interest rates, trade tensions, and an apparent slowdown in the US housing markets erased the 2018 gains in the S&P 500.

Real Estate Weekly Review

After a relatively quiet summer, market volatility has come roaring back in October. Market turmoil continued this week as fears over rising interest rates, trade tensions, and an apparent slowdown in the US housing markets erased the 2018 gains in the S&P 500 (SPY). Real estate equities generally outperformed on the week, helped by a retreat in the 10-year yield and a solid start to earnings season. REITs (VNQ and IYR) fell 1% on the week but were led by strong performance in the retail, industrial, and residential sectors. Homebuilders (XHB and ITB), on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis, surged more than 4% this week despite disappointing new home sales data.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 3 pm Friday)

The Housing 100, a broad measure of the US housing market, finished down by 2% on the week. Despite solid performance from residential REITs and homebuilders following a series of earnings beats, poor results from building products supplier Mohawk (MHK) and continued weakness in home improvement retailers Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (HD) dragged down the remaining housing industry sub-sectors. In other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (REM) finished the week flat while international real estate (VNQI) finished lower by 1%.

The Housing 100 has dipped more than 12% over the last month after breaching new record highs during the late summer, reflecting the rapidly changing sentiment surrounding single family housing markets. So far, weakness in single family demand appears to be largely offset by strength in rental markets. We continue to believe it is far too early to call a top in the slow but grinding post-recession housing recovery given the period of persistent underbuilding over the last decade.

Real Estate Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

US Economic Expansion Continues

The US economy continued to grow at a solid rate in 3Q18, powered by robust consumer spending. The current expansion, which began in late 2009, is now the second-longest on record. Real GDP grew at a 3.5% QoQ annualized rate in the first quarter and at a 3.0% rate on a YoY basis, the best rate of year-over-year growth since 2014. After a disappointing 2016 that saw economic momentum slow with GDP rising just 1.5%, tax reform and deregulation have lifted business and consumer optimism to near-record levels and appear to have reigniting the US economy over the past several quarters.

Recent economic growth has been even more impressive considering the negligible impact of real estate development. Growth in residential fixed investment and business investment in structures was actually a drag in the third quarter, subtracting a combined 0.4% from the GDP figure. For context, these two categories boosted GDP by 1.3% at the peak in 2002 and dragged down GDP by 1.1% at the bottom in 2008. Residential construction contribution to GDP receded for the third straight quarter while non-residential investment in structures turned negative for the first time since 3Q17. The combined negative contribution of real estate building to GDP was the second worst since 2010 when these two categories combined to subtract nearly 1% from GDP.

Looking at this data through another lens, we see that real estate construction’s share of GDP remains well below the pre-recession period. The surge in residential investment fueled the housing bubble in the mid-2000s and was responsible for 6.6% of GDP in 2005. Residential fixed investment now makes up just 3.9% of GDP while business non-residential investment in structures makes up 3.1% of GDP. This period of moderate supply growth across the residential and non-residential sectors continues to support valuations of housing and commercial real estate assets.

Another Weak Month for New Home Sales

A decade after the financial crisis, the US housing markets are again the central focus of global investors. A stretch of weak home sales data that began in late-spring has continued into the autumn. New home sales data missed estimates for the fourth consecutive month and eight of the last ten months, seeing its TTM growth rate slow to the weakest rate since 2017. Last week, existing home sales data missed estimates for the sixth straight month, dipping to the lowest rate since late 2015. Pending home sales data released this week, however, beat expectations and suggested some stabilization late into the peak selling season even as mortgage rates push to multi-year highs.

Recent weakness in the single family markets has caught a lot of analysts and investors by surprise. In our January report, Homebuilders: Go Big or Go Home, coming off a 50%+ surge in homebuilder stocks in 2017, we emphasized that the market was under-appreciating the impact of several key headwinds on the single family housing market heading into 2018: tax reform, rising construction costs, and stiff competition from the rental markets. Right after the passage of tax reform, we noted:

“The apparent and obvious failure of the homebuilding and realtor industry lobbyists to favorably influence tax reform legislation should be a significant concern for investors. The NAR and NAHB are in the awkward position of either admitting to "bluffing" about the dire outlook for housing markets or remaining consistent by assuming a harshly negative outlook on their own industry. We think the reality is somewhere in the middle: The changes to the housing market are not dire, but they are significant and should not be overlooked. Doubling the standard deduction, capping the deduction on SALT taxes, and lowering the cap on mortgage interest deductibility for homeownership all tilt the buy vs. rent equation towards the rent side.”

The combination of these three factors, in addition the rise in mortgage rates, has been a “quadruple whammy” for the single family markets in recent months, leading to higher levels of unaffordability, increasingly weak attitudes towards homeownership, and challenging times for homebuilders relative to rental operators.

It's significant to note, however, that the home financing market is dramatically different than the pre-bubble period. Adjustable rate mortgages accounted for more than 40% of mortgage origination at the peak of the bubble in 2005, but have accounted for less than 5% of originations since 2009. Of course, since the vast majority of mortgages are now traditional 30-year fixed rate mortgages, existing homeowners will be largely unaffected by the recent rise in mortgage rates.

While rising mortgage rates are certainly weighing on single family housing demand, applications for new purchase mortgages are still up more than 5% year over year across the metrics that we track, which, while strong, are lower than 30-35% rate we were seeing in 2016. As the MBA New Purchase Index tracks mortgage applications rather than closings, a 5-10% growth rate in the new purchase mortgage index implies roughly a 3-5% growth rate in home sales.

The combination of rising land, materials, and labor costs have compressed homebuilding margins to near-zero for all but the largest national homebuilders. It’s a very different scenario than the pre-recession period as home price appreciation has been driven primarily by rising replacement costs to build rather than pure speculation and credit-fueled demand. Rising construction costs and their impact on rising home prices have had the effect of keeping new home development and supply growth far below the levels normally associated with this level of recent economic growth.

It’s important to remember that there is more to the housing market than single family developers. Household formation, which correlates closely with economic growth, has shown few indications of slowing. The weakness in the single family markets has been offset nearly one-for-one by strength in the rental markets, a trend that has been confirmed by strong third-quarter data from apartment REITs. Residential REIT have significantly outperformed the broader real estate sector so far in 2018 despite record levels of supply growth in the high-end apartment markets.

Amid the lingering housing shortage, long-term rental fundamentals remain highly favorable. Since 1995, shelter inflation has outpaced the broader rate of inflation by more than 1% per year, fueled by a persistent supply shortage in the US housing markets. Over the last three decades, structural impediments to supply growth, aggravated by the dramatic dislocations during the housing crisis, have dramatically slowed the rate of housing starts per capita. The implications of this housing shortage, we believe, will be a continued persistence of “real” housing cost inflation (rent growth) and a long runway for continued growth in residential housing construction.

Real Estate Earnings Season Update

Real estate earnings season kicked into high-gear this week with more than 25 REITs and four homebuilders reporting results. We recently published our Real Estate 3Q Earnings Preview which discussed the major trends that we are watching this earnings season.

This week, we published our update on the manufactured housing sector: Affordable Housing: Relentless Outperformance. As affordability concerns weigh on the broader housing market, manufactured housing REITs continue to roll, delivering yet another quarter of strong results and continuing a stretch of outperformance. The most affordable housing option in many regions, demand for cheap housing continues to outpace supply. The resurgent blue-collar economy has supported rent growth and raised occupancy to record levels.

We also published our update on the student housing sector: American Campus: Last REIT Standing. A microcosm of the trends seen across the REIT sector over the last four years, the student housing REIT sector has been gobbled up by the private markets. Private investors, seeking a defensively-oriented and diversified real estate asset, continue to see significant value in student housing, pushing values to levels that exceed those ascribed by REIT investors. Student housing fundamentals remain challenged amid a slowdown in enrollment growth and surging supply growth in key markets.

2018 Performance

REITs are now lower by 6% YTD on a price basis, underperforming the 1% decline in the S&P 500. Homebuilders are off by more than 31% after rising more than 50% last year. The 10-year yield has climbed 68 basis points since the start of the year, aided by the 20% climb in the price of crude oil and 13% rise in natural gas prices.

REITs and housing-related equities have outperformed the broader US stock market over the last 25 years. The NAREIT All-Equity REIT Index has delivered a 12.1% average annual return while the Fidelity Select Construction & Housing Portfolio (FSHOX) has delivered a 10.8% annual return since 1994. The S&P 500, meanwhile, delivered a 9.9% annualized rate of return during this period.

Bottom Line: Turmoil Continues

Market turmoil continued this week as fears over rising interest rates, trade tensions, and an apparent slowdown in the US housing markets erased the 2018 gains in the S&P 500. Real estate earnings season kicked into high gear this week. Solid results from REITs, combined with a retreat in the 10-year yield, led to solid outperformance, particularly among retail REITs.

On pace for their worst year since the housing crash, homebuilders surged this week following decent results from PulteGroup (PHM) and Meritage Homes (MTH). Building materials stocks dipped following results from Mohawk. New and existing home sales data has missed estimates in eight of the last ten months since the passage of tax reform, which tilted the scales towards rental markets. The US economy grew faster than expected last quarter, powered by robust consumer spending. The 3.5% growth is more impressive considering the 0.4% drag from residential and nonresidential construction.

As earnings season continues, be sure to check out all of our quarterly updates: Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Data Center, Apartments, Cell Towers, Manufactured Housing, Net Lease, Malls, Industrial, Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Storage, and Homebuilders.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the real estate and income sectors.

Disclaimer: All of our research is for informational purposes only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY, XHB, HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.