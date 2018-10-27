Is The October Selloff Really 'The Big One'?

But there are a number of reasons to believe this is not in fact "the big one".

It's not hard to understand why everyone is concerned - after all, October is on pace to be one of the worst months for the S&P in three decades.

Investors and traders are worried that the October rout in U.S. equities is systemic.

Back on October 11, when U.S. stocks were careening lower for a second consecutive day in a dubious encore to the previous session's systematic rout, BofAML's Michael Hartnett noted that the bank's Global Breadth Rule had triggered a buy signal.

"89% of MSCI country equity indices are below their 50 and 200-day averages", Hartnett said, adding that global equities rallied a median of 3.6% in four weeks after the past seven out of eight similar buy signals on the Global Breadth Rule. Here is that chart from his October 11 note:

(BofAML)

This would be the same Michael Hartnett who called the February correction on January 26, when his "infallible" Bull & Bear indicator flashed a sell signal, just weeks after he flagged "short volatility" as the most crowded trade on the planet. For what it's worth, that same indicator wasn't quite in "Buy" territory on October 11 when the above-mentioned note was published.

(BofAML)

When flagging the Breadth Rule signal, Hartnett added the following ominous caveat:

If it doesn’t bounce now...

Clearly, the implication was that if things didn't turn around after the October 10/11 selloff, it could bode ill.

Fast forward to October 24 and Hartnett was back. Picking up where he left off, he noted the following (more here):

[It's a] bad sign that oversold markets are not bouncing: BofAML Breadth Rule flashed contrarian buy signal on Oct 11th; bear market leaders (EMB, XHB, SX7E, BKX, SOX) are still falling, bear market laggards (oil, RTY, HY, FAANG, PSP) only recently cracked; inability of oversold markets to bounce suggests investors are worried by either systemic financial market event or recession.

The "is it systemic?" argument has received a lot of attention this week. Folks are scared and it's not difficult to understand why. The S&P (SPY) has now had five weeks of >3% declines in 2018. That hasn't happened in any year since 2011.

(Heisenberg)

October is still on pace to be the worst month for U.S. stocks since early 2009 and it is among the worst months for the S&P going back nearly three decades.

(Heisenberg)

There is no doubt that BofAML's Michael Hartnett is correct to note that beaten down sectors have refused to rally and he's hardly the only person to express some consternation about that.

On Friday morning, in the course of documenting the rolling shakeout in the consensus slow-flation plays (Long Growth/Short Value), Nomura's Charlie McElligott wrote that while his call for a "financial conditions tightening tantrum" at the end of October has been spot-on, his previous contention that "Cyclicals could rally over Defensives even if Growth/Tech/Comms sold-off" has been "hot garbage".

I talked a good bit about this in "Slow Bleeding The Aging Bull", but I realize my stuff often comes across as somewhat opaque for everyday investors, so I went into Koyfin (which is a kind of Terminal-esque tool that's designed for a wider audience, and as far as I can tell, it's actually still free) and created a simple dashboard that I think gets the point across:

(Koyfin)

That's pretty rough, and again, the point is that cyclical jitters, late-cycle concerns and the realization that Q3 likely marked "peak profits" (or, "peak stimulus impact", if you will) are conspiring with worries about a Fed policy mistake to drag markets lower.

This is, I would argue, being turbocharged by factor rotations and shakeouts in overcrowded legacy Tech/Growth positions. According to Goldman, Long/Short hedge funds had one of their worst days ever on Wednesday, and if you just think about how they're positioned, it's not hard to understand why.

Meanwhile, the wild swings are playing havoc with the trend followers. The SG Trend subindex looks like it's on pace for one of its worst months in more than a decade, underscoring how trend following strats (think: CTAs) have a hard time when markets are caught in a push-pull dynamic between a series of powerful bullish factors and myriad bearish headwinds.

(Bloomberg)

But is this really "systemic"? Probably not - or at least not right now. I'll likely write a ton about this over the weekend, but for our purposes here, I just want to make a couple of brief points.

First of all, through a volatility lens, the asynchronous nature of volatility spikes post-2017 is still in place. As Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic wrote on Friday afternoon, if you look at the recent history of three benchmark vols (1M vol. in USDBRL for EM, VIX for equities and 3M10Y for rates), they do not move concurrently. “When rates or equities vol spikes, EM is calm and vice versa”, Kocic notes.

(Deutsche Bank)

There's a ton more nuance to that, but suffice to say that if you pan out on that chart, it's clear that those volatility benchmarks typically move together in acute, systemic crises.

Additionally, someone sent me a zoomed-in chart of high yield spreads they found somewhere on Friday afternoon and it was difficult for me to contain my incredulity at the sheer, blatant audacity of whoever created the visual. If you pan out on synthetic spreads in USD HY (i.e., if you capture the crisis years), here's what you get (yellow circle is the recent widening):

(Heisenberg)

So you know, let's keep this in perspective. Is HY at risk when the cycle turns? Well, yeah - obviously. Have central bank asset purchases created a scenario where spreads have compressed to levels that no longer reflect anything that even approximates reality? Well, sure - of course. But for right now, credit isn't repricing wider to the extent you'd expect given the equity selloff. Here are some concrete numbers on this from Goldman:

From October 3 to October 24, the S&P 500 sold off by over 9% while IG and HY cash spreads moved wider by 8bp and 52bp, respectively. How unusual is the relative performance of credit vs. equity? Simple univariate regressions of monthly percentage spread changes on monthly S&P 500 returns over the post-crisis period suggest that both the IG and HY bond markets have “outperformed their beta” to the S&P 500 (Exhibit 1). The “under-reaction” has been particularly pronounced in IG, while in HY, it has been within the conventional range of the confidence interval. Within the HY rating spectrum, the “under-reaction” has also been stronger for the growth-sensitive CCC-rated bonds, which is somewhat surprising given the sharp underperformance of cyclicals vs. defensives in the equity market. Is credit under-reacting or is the equity market overreacting?

Smart people can debate the answer to that last question (i.e., "Is credit under-reacting or is the equity market overreacting?"), but if you're in the camp that thinks credit is usually "right" more often than equities, well then October isn't systemic.

As ever, you can take all of the above for what it's worth, but in the final analysis, it's hard to imagine that this is "the big one" (so to speak), until we see a sustained and synchronized move in cross-asset volatility and marked signs of acute stress in credit.

I'll leave you with another quote from Nomura's McElligott (all-caps, punctuation, etc., is verbatim from the original):

The next week is “make or break” on the rest of the year SPX “rally” trade, ESPECIALLY after what should be [Friday's] potential CAPITULATION in Equities “Growth”—positioning has been RINSED; majority of the buyback resumes; seasonality and mid-term “bullish” analogs “kick-in”; and VIX curve inversion “bull signal” should GO all against more CRITICAL data in the form of CPI to get the positive growth-and inflation- related move higher in yields resuming.

