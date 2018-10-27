Recent Stock Purchase II October 2018

Are you enjoying October yet? Markets rocket higher only to drop the next day. The Dow swinging by hundreds of points seemingly on a whim without any justification. The talking heads speak of all the market troubles on down days and are surprisingly positive and jubilant on up days. What gives? Personally, with what's going on I feel very, "Eh." Don't care too much about these wild gyrations. As you know, I'll keep doing more of the same which is buy quality dividend stocks and enjoy some extra high yield because of lower prices. As we all know by now, timing the market is impossible. Knowing the bottom is a game that cannot be won and, so, I take comfort in my dividends knowing that we'll continue to drop or march higher but those dividends will still be rolling into my account. With that being said, let's take a look at my second tranche of October buys.

I have added to my taxable account 7 shares at $107.23 for a total investment of $750.61 in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). With this recent purchase my taxable account holdings in KMB now totals 64 shares with a market value of $6,593.92.

I have added to my taxable account 8 shares at $84.77 for a total investment of $678.16 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). With this recent purchase my taxable account holdings in ABBV now totals 150 shares with a market value of $12,147.00.

I have added to my taxable account 6 shares at $109.88 for a total investment of $659.28 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP). With this recent purchase my taxable account holdings in PEP now totals 35 shares with a market value of $3,890.25.

I have added to my ROTH account 5 shares at $84.67 for a total investment of $423.35 in AbbVie Inc. This is a new holding in my ROTH.

I have added to my ROTH account 4 shares at $109.93 for a total investment of $439.72 in PepsiCo, Inc. With this recent purchase my ROTH account holdings in PEP now totals 20 shares with a market value of $2,220.80.

In all, $2951.12 of fresh cash was put to work in my dividend income portfolios. In hindsight, did I buy too early? I guess so. Prices are even more attractive today. Who could know what tomorrow brings? After all, I started down the DGI path in late 2007. Historically, not a good time to start building up a stock portfolio as we all know what transpired in 2008/09. Even though I saw my portfolio get trashed over the next few years, my dividend income still continued to roll in and, more importantly, grow on a year-over-year basis ever since. See, it's impossible to time any purchase correctly, but the one saving grace about DGI is that we're able to utilize time in the market to generate an ever increasing passive dividend stream no matter what the market is doing on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

We used to complain about not finding any good values in the market, but these days it seems like a lot of great companies are going on sale. What do you think about my current buys and what are you buying? I'd love to purchase many more stocks, but looks like I'm tapped out for October. See you in November!

Disclosure: Long KMB, ABBV, PEP