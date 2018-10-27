Proofpoint: Buy Shares Following Post-Earnings Weakness

Down nearly 35% from recent highs, Proofpoint is a great name to own for the long term.

Proofpoint (PFPT) reported an overall solid Q3 earnings, beating in nearly every metric, except for billings guidance. Yes, billings are a very important metric which helps determine the future growth rate of a company. Management's Q4 billings guidance of $266.5-268.5 million was just shy of consensus estimates for $268.9 million. In addition, PFPT announced that their COO and Head of Corporate development were both leaving the company.

This news sent shares down over 15% on Friday, closing the trading week down just over 18%. PFPT's FY19 guidance was also announced and some may fear this is too much of a slowdown; however, I believe the guidance is relatively conservative and PFPT should have no problem setting themselves up for a beat and raise 2019.

PFPT data by YCharts

Let's not forget that a few months ago, investors were willing to pay close to 10x forward revenue to own the stock. Since eclipsing their high point in early May, PFPT has lost over a third of their market value. I am a firm believer the stock is cheap compared to peers and their FY19 outlook should be viewed as a conservative guidance with bountiful opportunities to surprise investors to the upside. Long-term investors should be ready to back up the truck and purchase these cheap shares in the midst of the newly created "market correction".

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

To start off, PFPT announced the departure of the company's COO (Klaus Oestermann) and Head of Corporate Development (Manish Sarin). Though the COO was only with PFPT for a few months, the departure of any chief executive makes investors question the long-term model of the company. However, PFPT's long-term operating model remains healthy and trends continue to play in their favor.

During Q3, PFPT generated $184.2 million in revenue, an increase of 37% y/y, and billings of $222.4 million, an increase of 33% y/y. Both of these growth rates continue to remain impressive, and considering where their current valuation and profitability level stands, investors have started to discount this name too much.

PFPT also posted gross margins of 78%, which were similar to Q3-17. Consistent gross margin is nothing to be afraid of, especially when gross margins are knocking on the door of 80%+. Software companies have a unique ability to significantly increase their operating expenses, such as S&M, R&D, and G&A, given their high gross margin nature. Operating margin was 12.3%, expanding from 11.7% in Q3-17. As PFPT continues to grow their revenue stream and recurring revenue base, they will have the optionality to decrease operating expenses in order to increase their cash flow.

Source: Company Presentation

However, right now investors should be more focused on the high revenue growth trend and PFPT's ability to continue their dominance and expand their global reach. Once PFPT has scaled enough, they can "sacrifice" some of their operating expenses in order to generate more cash flow. Software names such as PFPT are valued based on forward revenue for a reason; once they scale, these companies can reduce expenses in order to become profitable.

What impressed me most was actually PFPT's free cash flow margin expansion. Q3 FCF margin was 31.6%, expanding from 24.0% in Q3-17. This margin expansion significantly helps the company use their cash from operations to fund capital expenditures. PFPT also produced EPS of $0.40, increasing 33% y/y and beating consensus estimates of $0.28. Overall, from an operating standpoint, Q3 was nearly flawless. Revenue continues to grow in the high-30s while operating margins slightly expanded, enabling a better-than-expected EPS.

Management also provided guidance for Q4 and FY19.

Starting with Q4, revenue is expected to be $191-193 million, with billings of $266.5-268.5 million. Billings were a bit of a disappointment to investors who expected $268.9 million. In my opinion, investors keep pegging PFPT to grow at this near 40% for the long term, which is not possible considering the law of bigger numbers.

The rest of the guidance was solid. Gross margin of 78% remains solid and EPS of $0.33-0.36 was ahead of consensus estimates of $0.33. As long as PFPT hits these numbers, though I believe their guidance is a bit conservative, investors will resume their buying activities.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also discussed their guidance for FY19, with revenue of $870-874 million, which was slightly lower than consensus estimates for $895 million. Management is expecting revenue in FY18 to end up at $709.5-$711.5 million, which implies a 23% growth rate for FY19 (note: the 23% growth is guided to be all organic, whereas the 37% growth in Q3 includes acquisitions such as Wombat). Though the revenue growth is expected to decelerate, this should have been expected and consensus' 26% FY19 expectations were ultimately not that far off.

Given the additional headwinds a majority of companies will face in the upcoming year (bigger foreign currency, uncertain global economic environment, tariffs, etc.), it would not be surprising to see some of the faster growing companies provide relatively conservative guidance.

Valuation

Over the past few weeks as the market has entered this "correction" phase, valuations of once highly valued names have become very interesting. PFPT is the perfect example. Once trading at nearly 10x revenue, this name has been beaten up and is now just over 7x. Especially after last week's decline, PFPT shares appear to be a great buying opportunity.

Some of PFPT's closest competitors include Mimecast (MIME), CyberArk (CYBR) and Rapid7 (RPD). Though all of these companies have seen their valuations and stock prices take a hit, none has been more affected over the past three months than PFPT. A majority of this explanation is rather simple, investors become very cautious of higher growth names (such as Facebook (FB) which missed their earnings) and were willing to pull money out of these higher growth names and into safer names. This large rotation of funds caused the tech sector to significantly underperform the market, with higher valued names taking the brunt of the impact.

PFPT data by YCharts

These valuations have compressed several turns over the course of the past few weeks, which was probably long overdue. However, PFPT continues to trade at a well deserved premium to their competitors due to the market leadership and strong revenue growth. Further penetration into the security awareness and training market gives PFPT an additional leg up on their competitors, though MIME recently made a similar acquisition into this area. Currently, PFPT trades at less than a 2 turn premium to their competitors, which is amazing considering the 3-4 turn premium just a few weeks ago.

PFPT EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

When looking solely at PFPT, I used management's guidance of $870-874 million for FY19 revenue, which implies a 23% growth for the year. However, I firmly believe PFPT is doing all of the right things and the underlying trends in the email security market will push PFPT's revenue closer to $900 million by year-end.

Taking into account PFPT's closing price on Friday of $83.54, PFPT has a market cap of $4.3 billion. Including their $190 million of cash, they have a current enterprise valuation $4.1 billion. When looking at management's midpoint revenue guidance of $872 million, PFPT currently trades at ~5x multiple. This stock is cheap.

At an 8x multiple, which PFPT was trading at not too long ago, PFPT would have an enterprise value of just under $7 billion. Using management's FY19 guidance for 56.7 million shares outstanding, this would result in a $123 price target. Though this seems very optimistic at this point, PFPT continues to demonstrate why they are the leader in this market. Revenue growth will remain in the mid-20s through FY19 and likely low-20s into FY20. With very stable near-80% gross margin and FCF margins expanding, this is a great name to own through the cycle and for the long term.

PFPT faces a few risks in this market. First, if their acquisition of Wombat does not prove to provide synergies or incremental revenue, they may experience a slowdown in top line growth and margin compression. Competition in the marketplace is likely to remain intense and is likely to grow over the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFPT, MIME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.