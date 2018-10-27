U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Healthcare And Micro-Caps Dominate Week With Up To 8 IPOs

As many as 8 IPOs could raise $500 million in the week ahead, including 6 healthcare deals. Don't expect all of them to get done. IPOs have sold off alongside the broader markets, while the VIX Volatility Index is in the "IPO postponement zone."

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

Deer Park, IL $18M

$110M $6

3,000,000 National Sec. Developing liquid formulations of various approved drugs. Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

London, United Kingdom $200M

$1,370M $14 - $16

13,333,333 JP Morgan

Goldman Developing stem cell gene therapies for rare diseases. Twist Bioscience (TWST)

San Francisco, CA $75M

$418M $14 - $16

5,000,000 JP Morgan

Cowen Manufactures synthetic genes and other DNA-based products. Axonics Modulation (AXNX)

Irvine, CA $100M

$400M $14 - $16

6,667,000 BofA ML

Morgan Stanley Commercializing a neural implant for overactive bladder and incontinence. BankFlorida (BFL)

Palm Beach Gardens, FL $65M

$75M $10 - $11

6,200,000 B. Riley FBR Community bank with one branch in Southern Florida. Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)

London, United Kingdom $10M

$147M $9.90

1,010,110 Laidlaw (NASDAQ:UK) Developing antibody therapies to combat NASH, Crohn's disease, MS, and cancer.

Only 3 of the 8 - all VC-backed healthcare - have a proposed market cap above $250 million. By far the week's largest IPO is biotech Orchard Therapeutics, targeting $200 million at a $1.4 billion valuation. Orchard's lead candidate has had promising results targeting the rare "bubble boy" disease. The other two notable offerings are early stage with potentially strong growth prospects: synthetic gene manufacturer Twist Bioscience and neural implant maker Axonics Modulation.

Micro-cap BankFlorida plans to raise $65 million, or 87% of its proposed market cap, to give its new management team from Atlantic Coast Financial (acquired in 2018) capital to build out the bank. Listed in London, micro-cap antibody biotech Tiziana Life Sciences plans to raise $10 million in its US IPO. Former Imprimis Pharmaceuticals subsidiary Eton Pharmaceuticals is targeting $18 million at a market cap of $110 million. Alzheimer's biotech Alzheon (NASDAQ:ALZH) and car rental platform YayYo (YAYO) are still pricing on a day-to-day basis.

