U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Healthcare And Micro-Caps Dominate Week With Up To 8 IPOs

As many as 8 IPOs could raise $500 million in the week ahead, including 6 healthcare deals. Don't expect all of them to get done. IPOs have sold off alongside the broader markets, while the VIX Volatility Index is in the "IPO postponement zone."
|
Issuer
|
Deal Size
|
Price Range
|
Top
|
Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)
|
$18M
|
$6
|
National Sec.
Developing liquid formulations of various approved drugs.
|
Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)
|
$200M
|
$14 - $16
|
JP Morgan
Developing stem cell gene therapies for rare diseases.
|
Twist Bioscience (TWST)
|
$75M
|
$14 - $16
|
JP Morgan
Manufactures synthetic genes and other DNA-based products.
|
Axonics Modulation (AXNX)
|
$100M
|
$14 - $16
|
BofA ML
Commercializing a neural implant for overactive bladder and incontinence.
|
BankFlorida (BFL)
|
$65M
|
$10 - $11
|
B. Riley FBR
Community bank with one branch in Southern Florida.
|
Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)
|
$10M
|
$9.90
|
Laidlaw (NASDAQ:UK)
Developing antibody therapies to combat NASH, Crohn's disease, MS, and cancer.
Only 3 of the 8 - all VC-backed healthcare - have a proposed market cap above $250 million. By far the week's largest IPO is biotech Orchard Therapeutics, targeting $200 million at a $1.4 billion valuation. Orchard's lead candidate has had promising results targeting the rare "bubble boy" disease. The other two notable offerings are early stage with potentially strong growth prospects: synthetic gene manufacturer Twist Bioscience and neural implant maker Axonics Modulation.
Micro-cap BankFlorida plans to raise $65 million, or 87% of its proposed market cap, to give its new management team from Atlantic Coast Financial (acquired in 2018) capital to build out the bank. Listed in London, micro-cap antibody biotech Tiziana Life Sciences plans to raise $10 million in its US IPO. Former Imprimis Pharmaceuticals subsidiary Eton Pharmaceuticals is targeting $18 million at a market cap of $110 million. Alzheimer's biotech Alzheon (NASDAQ:ALZH) and car rental platform YayYo (YAYO) are still pricing on a day-to-day basis.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.