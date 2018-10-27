Carbon Black: Shares Below IPO Level Makes Me Interested

Carbon Black (CBLK) has seen their shares go from the IPO price of $19 to over $34 and now back down to $16, all in a few months. Their recent earnings report showed the company has some footing and potential to disrupt the endpoint security market. CBLK is still in the midst of rapid growth and gaining traction in the market, with revenue growing 29% and cloud revenue growing 126% in Q3. However, shares were sent down over 10% on Friday as the tech market was relatively soft.

This pullback provides a great entry point for the leading endpoint security company which just saw revenues increase nearly 30%. Cloud customers represent over 50% of their customer base but only 30% of their revenue. Cloud will continue to be the company's main focus for revenue expansion and investors should view this name as a long-term winner.

CBLK data by YCharts

Shares are now trading at the lowest point, even below IPO levels. After posting a solid Q3, CBLK continues to plead their case as one of the leading endpoint security players in the market as the overall security industry continues to transition to cloud-based products. Upward revised guidance and strong overall metrics shows CBLK is on track to maintain their leadership position and deserving of a premium valuation.

Endpoint Security Market

Historically, the security market was focused on protecting an enterprise’s network, which was deemed the “endpoint”. The historical view was that if your enterprise had a strong and protected network, typically through legacy companies such as Juniper Networks (JNPR), F5 Networks (FFIV) and others, then your entire organization was protected.

However, as enterprises have grown over the years and technology has advanced, the types of endpoints have changed. Instead of working at traditional endpoints within an enterprise’s workplace, employees now have the option to conduct business on a variety of endpoints, such as mobile phones, tablets and laptops, to name a few. The need to increase security for these endpoints has drastically increased over the years.

Hackers are advancing their attacks by passing by the network and going straight for the end user, through their endpoint. By going through the endpoint, hackers have the potential to gain access to the entire network. Companies like CBLK provide next-generation endpoint security and they are viewed as one of the leaders in this market. CBLK is unique in that they solely focus on endpoint protection. A lot of other legacy security companies typically have a smaller business unit dedicated to protecting the endpoint; however, CBLK realizes the large addressable market associated with endpoints, especially as end users increasingly shift to mobile and tablet platforms.

The transition from threat response to endpoint detection and remediation (known as EDR) has also increased the need for more advanced endpoint protection. Over the long term, enterprises will shift their security spending focus from overall network security protection to specialized services, such as endpoint, mobile, and internet protection. Legacy security companies are adapting the way they view security as smaller, more specialized companies, such as CBLK, continue to enter the market.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

After reporting Q2 earnings, CBLK guided for Q3 revenue of $52.3-52.8 million and non-GAAP EPS of ($0.26)-($0.25). CBLK's Q3 results showed revenue of $53.4 million, which was slightly above the company's high end of the quarterly guidance. Non-GAAP EPS was ($0.20), well above the company's high end of their quarterly guidance. These results were also above consensus estimates for revenue of $52.7 million and non-GAAP EPS of ($0.25).

Subscription revenue now represents 92% of total revenues and grew 34% y/y (similar to Q2's growth rate). and faster than the overall revenue growth rate of 29%. This shows that not only was a majority of the revenue growth driven by subscription revenue, but this stickier revenue will help drive future revenue growth and margin traction. Subscription revenue is highly visible and recurring in nature, thus, good for the long-term visibility into a company's revenue stream. Typically, companies that have a higher percentage of revenue from subscriptions, much like CBLK, trade at a higher multiple.

Source: Company Presentation

Cloud subscription revenue represents ~30% of total subscription revenue, nearly doubling from 17% of total revenue last year. This growth was driven by CBLK's next-generation endpoint security offerings as well as strong customer growth. CBLK will continue to focus on both subscription and cloud growth as these two maintain the biggest drivers for future growth.

Total customers grew nearly 40%, with cloud customers growing nearly 110%. Total customers are now 4,625, of which 2,450 are cloud-focused. CBLK's commitment to their cloud growth continues to resonate in their earnings report and this is the clear driver of the business and will continue to drive future growth. As cloud customers continue to see value in CBLK's leading next-generation endpoint security offerings, CBLK will retain higher recurring revenue with greater margins.

CBLK was also able to maintain gross margins near 80%, and as they experience an increase in recurring and cloud-based revenue, the company is poised to maintain and expand margins.

Management not only beat their original Q3 guidance, but raised full-year guidance. Management again raised their FY18 guidance by ~1%, now expecting revenue of $208.1-208.6 million. EPS guidance was also improved by $0.06-0.07, with management now expecting an EPS loss of ($1.21-1.20) compared to previous guidance of ($1.28-1.26). Their improved guidance is important to note as other high growing companies have been seen to be a bit more conservative in these challenging markets.

Source: Company Presentation

The revised revenue now represents ~30% y/y growth at the midpoint, which I believe still remains conservative. As their cloud-based revenues and customer base continues to grow, this will feed into higher recurring revenue and greater visibility. In addition, I believe CBLK has a great opportunity to displace several legacy endpoint players, as their cloud-based offerings are among the best offerings in the market.

For Q4, management expects revenue of $55.3-55.8 million with an EPS loss of ($0.25-0.24), which is slightly better than consensus estimates for ($0.26) loss.

Valuation

It is clear that CBLK continues to take market share from some legacy endpoint security vendors, such as Symantec (SYMC), though SYMC has several internal issues going on in the company (such as an internal investigation) which may prove to be an advantage for CBLK as they compete for the same customer cohorts.

One of the other highly anticipated security names that went public this year was Zscaler (ZS). After doubling in their first day of trading, ZS has maintained a significant revenue multiple valuation, trending between 15-20x forward revenue. Though I do not believe CBLK is as deserving of a multiple like this, I do believe CBLK should be valued at a premium multiple and above their IPO price.

CBLK EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Friday's closing price of $16.21 represented a market cap of $1.10 billion and CBLK ended Q3 with an impressive $163.8 million of cash and no debt, thus, an enterprise value of roughly $940 million.

Management's revised revenue guidance for FY18 is now $208.45 million at the midpoint, representing ~30% growth y/y. Using a conservative decelerated FY20 growth of 25%, CBLK's FY19 revenue would be around $260 million, less than 4x current enterprise value. This is well below any security peer group.

The above peer group shows a range of forward revenue multiples, used to illustrate the wide range in valuation multiples. CBLK is not likely to be valued at 10x+ like some of the peers, but they should be valued well above legacy players such as SYMC. I believe a FY19 revenue multiple of 5-6x is more appropriate given CBLK's ability to generate a faster revenue growth rate for their subscription and cloud-based revenues, which drive the business. Their consistent near-80% gross margin and path to profitability should give investors more confidence in the long-term thesis.

Using a 5x FY19 multiple, though, would result in an enterprise value of ~$1.3 billion, and using a conservative $100 million of cash would result in a market cap of ~$1.4 billion. CBLK had 67.8 million shares outstanding at the end of Q3, which would result in a price of $20, which I believe is relatively conservative given where the company IPO'd ($19/share), recent trading range, and operational trends. A mere 6x multiple for a company growing recurring revenue mid-30% with near 80% gross margins and the opportunity to replace legacy endpoint security vendors would result in a target price of ~$25.

Risks to CBLK include increased competition from legacy players and new entrants into the market. There are several security companies in the industry with next-generation capabilities and it is essential CBLK maintains their innovation. In addition, CBLK will continue to be prone to volatile swings in their stock due to their forward revenue valuation metrics. These software stocks tend to have more volatile swings than traditional tech stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.