Fugro NV (FURGF) CEO Mark Heine on Q3 2018 Trading Update Call (Transcript)

Catrien van Buttingha Wichers

Good morning, thank you. And welcome to this conference call third quarter trading update published this morning. As said, I am here with Mark Heine, our CEO; and Paul Verhagen, our CFO. Mark and Paul will give a short summary of the trading update and after that there will be ample time for you to ask questions.

Mark, I'd like to hand over to you now.

Mark Heine

Okay. Thank you, Catrien. And also from me, good morning, everybody. I'm pleased to report a third consecutive quarter of top-line growth. This growth is driven by the ongoing expansion in the offshore wind development, as well as the recovery of the global offshore oil and gas market, and due to a favorable infrastructure market in most of the countries we operate in. We also realized a good revenue growth in our land division.

We generated a close to mid single-digit EBIT margin, which represents an improvement compared to the same period last year. This was driven by strong performance of the marine site characterization business. In these very cyclical businesses activities, we are experiencing sharp growth and improving prices. This was, however, partly offset by ongoing challenging conditions in the marine asset integrity market, we just feel oversupplies.

Now, I will get back to the backlog, outlook and the Capital Markets Day a little bit later in this call.

Next slide please. After three years of continuous declines, it’s obviously key to see that our revenue has been growing again since the start of the year. Quarter three, 29% growth, very comparable to the high growth of the previous quarter. And as you can see in the graph on the right, the year-to-date growth was primarily driven by the Marine division, however, also in Land and the Geoscience division we’ve reported higher revenues.

Next slide please. So let's have a look at some of the divisional highlights now. In the Marine division, overall vessel utilization and it's owned on long-term lease charters, improved to 76%. In addition an increasing number of spot charters was required to cover the high seasonal workload. The divisional margin increased to mid single-digit, as a result of strongly improved revenues, prices and therefore results in the Marine site characterization business line.

The margin of the late cyclical Marine asset integrity business line was down. This market is unfortunately still oversupplied, leading to a continued challenging pricing environment.

In the Land division, the growth was much higher than the previous quarters. EBIT margin was also here mid single-digit and slightly better than the same period last year, and also up from the first half of this year.

Finally, the Geoscience division, which is almost our fully -- consist of our 60% stake in Seabed Geosolutions, there we see that due to delayed start of projects and is not delayed because of us but because of clients, only one crew was active during the part of the quarter. Activity levels will pick up shortly with two additional crews expected to start operations during the fourth quarter. The low activity level in the third quarter resulted in an EBIT loss.

Paul will present the next slide, which will deal with our financial position. Over to you, Paul.

Paul Verhagen

Yes. Thanks, Mark. So on the financial position, first important point. The cash flow from operating activities, after investments are close to zero. You might recall that year-to-date first half we were minus 44 million and also that we guide of course for positive full year depending on the working capital development, the revenue development. Days revenue outstanding 91 and as you’re all aware our target is around 90. So we’re pleased with this performance, although it increased slightly from Q2 where we had 88 days, it improved strongly compared with the last year at this moment in time when we had 101 days DRO.

Working capital 15% higher than we’re used to. Again I explained it in Q2, it’s on the back of 39% growth in the quarter. If you would take the percentage of -- yes, 4 times Q2 revenues and the annualized revenue, we would be at 13.7%, which of course is much better than the 15%. And net debt-to-EBITDA is stable, unchanged compared to at the end of Q2. So back to you, Mark.

Mark Heine

Okay. Thank you, Paul. Let’s have a look at the backlog now. At the Marine division, backlog for the next 12 months increased by 13.7% and this increase was obviously very strong in site characterization, for instance due to the high activities, geophysical activities in particular Americas and Europe.

For Land, the increase was -- or it was a decrease of 3.8%, which was much lower than the decreases in the previous quarters. And this is caused by a diminishing effect of finalizing several large projects as we have reported before. The land asset integrity backlog increased by 7.6% in particularly driven by the Americas. And last but not least, Seabed Geosolutions, the backlog there increased by 22.8%.

The pipeline of potential projects is solid, confirming an anticipated 2019 market growth. And please note that this backlog does not yet contains a significant 3D ocean bottom node survey of the Red Sea that we announced earlier this week. The so-called S-79 contract is scheduled to commence early 2019.

And before I move into or on to the outlook, might be good to explain why our current revenue growth is higher than the 12 month backlog growth. First and foremost it’s good to understand that the next quarter revenue growth -- for the next quarter revenue growth the three month backlog growth is most important and not the 12 month backlog.

For example, at the end of the second quarter this year, the three month backlog growth was significantly higher than the 12 month backlog growth, but still well below the realized revenue growth. And that has two main reasons. The actual call of work on the frame -- existing framework agreement can be higher than anticipated in the backlog. And additionally, spot work revenue awarded and executed in the quarter will not be visible in the quarterly backlog.

Next slide please. Let’s have a look at the outlook of 2018. In short, the outlook across the market is positive. Offshore wind developments continue to grow and oil and gas market is gradually recovering. In the building and infrastructure markets we also expect continued growth, driven by strong global economy, population growth and rapid urbanization.

For the full year 2018, we expect marginally positive EBIT margin. We also anticipate to generate a positive cash flow from operating activities after investments and this is however dependent on the revenue growth and related working capital requirements at year end. CapEx is still expected to be around EUR 80 million. In general, we can say we remain strongly committed to generate positive cash flow by focusing on margin and pricing improvement, cost control and strict working capital management.

Next slide please. Before we go over to the questions, just a brief reminder of our upcoming Capital Markets Day. During the past couple of months, we’ve been working on our strategy update, and we’ll present the results on the 14th of November. On this day we’ll address both the required improvements of our performance as well as our mid to longer term strategy.

And with that, I’d like to close out this presentation and we would like to thank you very much for joining and your attention. And hand over to the operator to address your questions.

Martijn den Drijver

To start off with marine and more specifically site characterization, can you elaborate a little bit on what the utilization was for the fleets? You’ve given it for the overall fleet, so including asset integrity, can you talk little bit about utilization specifically for site characterization?

Mark Heine

We don’t issue specific details on the business lines on the utilization there. What we can state and that is something that you can probably also figure out yourself is that the site characterization is busy and we’re growing rapidly there. So the utilization there is good.

Martijn den Drijver

I’ll try it in a different manner. When you talk about better pricing environment, can you elaborate a little bit what that means, is that plus 5%, is it plus 10%, plus 20%? And then related to that, obviously this all ties into profitability. I was wondering if you show 70% growth after 40% in H1 and you look at the EBIT margin development, this sounds somewhat disappointing. Where do we stand on the pricing relative to previous periods? And can you elaborate a little bit on why the improvement in the EBIT margin was relatively low given your high revenue growth?

Mark Heine

Yes, okay. Basically what we have to understand is, and I need to emphasize that maybe enough there is that, while we see the sharp growth and improved pricing and profitability in the early cyclical business, obviously we still have a much tougher environment and oversupplied market in the asset integrity business. So that puts still pressure on the pricing there. If we particularly focus on the early cyclical marine site characterization business, we see pricing moving up because it's more busy in on the regions, so across the globe. And then prices, you can have indications of 5% to 10% that we see moving up almost everywhere. So that is something that we can state there.

Martijn den Drijver

Okay.

Paul Verhagen

Maybe to build on what Mark said is that, it was also important to understand which I think we also mentioned last time is that for site characterization of course we see strong growth in offshore wind as well in oil and gas starting to come back. And they're competing for the same assets. So the demand for these assets of course is really, really high now and gets much more imbalanced and as a result of course pricing environment starts to change and you see that back in the results of our site characterization business Mark already shared. But the fact that the both markets compete for the same assets of course is a positive.

Martijn den Drijver

Thank you for that additional remark. Then with regards to Geoscience, you specified in almost all cases, low single-digit, high single-digit, mid-single digit, but what was the EBIT loss of Geoscience please?

Martijn den Drijver

We have not expressed that in digits because the revenue very low. So the digits would scare everybody like crazy, while the amount is not very, very impressive. So now the revenue is very low, as a Mark already said, projects were postponed, starting dates of the projects. Last year, we had zero revenue, this year we have somewhat higher revenue but still very low due to delayed projects. So a margin here would make not sense, that's why we didn’t say it.

Martijn den Drijver

So should I take into account an OpEx level of around to turn EUR 10 million, EUR 12 millionm, EUR 13 million, so a loss of around EUR 3 million, is that a reasonable assumption?

Paul Verhagen

Yes of course I'm not going to say that but yes you can take something into account that makes sense. And it's not a huge number. So this is sufficient I think, yes.

Martijn den Drijver

Yes. Moving on to land, unfortunately a similar question. I was wondering if you -- you show organic growth of 8.4% and then only a margin or EBIT margin improvement. Can you elaborate on why that operational leverage didn’t kick in there?

Mark Heine

So on land, I think it's important to state -- and then maybe Paul wants to jump in at some point in time, is that we are obviously pleased with also the revenue growth there. And I can say and answer that, is that we're not overall -- we're not satisfied with the performance yet. This will need to further improve. And how we're going to do that, we also will address during our Capital Markets Day. So this is something I can already say. And there we see also a difference between asset integrity and site characterization, I think that is important to mention. And our site characterization is the bulk of the activities that we have in this division, asset integrity is relatively small and there we see a lower margin.

Paul Verhagen

And also to add to that, site characterization improved which was positive and integrity showed a decline year-on-year. You should note of course that integrity is relatively small compared to a much larger land site characterization business. The good news is that the backlog for asset integrity starts to grow again, as Mark already showed, 7.6%, but basically plus in the site characterization was offset by a decline in asset integrity.

Luuk Van Beek

Well, first of all, a question on asset integrity, where you obviously point to the challenging market environment. At the same time, revenues in the backlog have been growing for some time now. Do you have any visibility on when a turning point could be reached there?

Mark Heine

We don’t speculate or want to speculate on that. I can only say that this is a difficult market environment still. I think the whole market is behaving I would say according to the book where you see the early cyclical business coming back nicely and quickly and it’s also growing very quick right now on the site characterization side. When that exactly kicks in is probably dependent also a little bit on what market segment you are focusing on. Certain construction and installation work can start faster than other -- in other areas. Then obviously you have the ongoing inspection repair and maintenance projects that are still ongoing for most of these fields. Nevertheless, we have no installation and development ongoing. You can imagine that everybody is competing for these IRM projects as well. So that puts in general pressure on the pricing environment which I think is very logical and easy to understand despite the fact that we all want to see a turnaround as fast as we can.

Luuk Van Beek

And on the other hand, if we look at site characterization there, the revenue growth has been very strong over the last quarters. At what point will you need more CapEx to accommodate further growth?

Mark Heine

Yes, thank you for that question. In principle, we have guided for our CapEx for the whole year to be around EUR 80 million. If we particularly look at site characterization we have our own fleets plus several long-term lease contracts. We can serve quite a large chunk of our activities with that. The market is in our favor to hiring spot charters. So we believe that with short-term lease contracts we can actually complement our own fleet. So that doesn’t require a very high CapEx. And then also what we will present moving forward that we have a slightly different view of how we can tackle this market moving forward and we will present that during the Capital Markets Day and we will come back on that.

Luuk Van Beek

Okay. Thank you. And then my final question is on the working capital. Obviously, you point to higher working capital in relation to the rising revenue levels. But if it's just a matter of higher revenues with similar capital -- working capital efficiency? Or is it also more difficult to maintain that efficiency in the current market environment?

Mark Heine

Paul, yes go ahead.

Paul Verhagen

No, it’s -- to manage the DRO around 90 is definitely a challenge. And as I’ve said and repeated every quarter, we come from 5 a few years ago when we started our capital improvement project or initiative. We were close to under 120 days in this environment for the last year. It has been very challenging to reach this around 90 days. Most quarters we succeeded, it still is difficult. But I see no reason why we should not be able to continue to achieve this. Noting again that that could be quarters where we might not achieve it like last year Q3, we were at 101 days. The higher percentage is purely because it's percentage of four quarters rolling revenue. And you can just do the math, working capital is determined by the last quarter of revenue. And if you then take four quarters of rolling revenue especially Q1 of this year and Q4 of last year of course were significantly lower than Q2 -- sorry Q3 of this year, you get this what I’d say inflated percentage. If you would have four quarters the same revenue as Q3, look, we would have been at 13.7%.

Luuk Van Beek

Okay.

Paul Verhagen

So it’s still -- I’m pleased with the performance. It’s very much in line with what we target. And I hope that we can get it there and of course we always try to do it better but we also have to be realistic that that is a challenge in this market.

First question. You're stating that cash flow from operating activities after investments was close to zero, close to zero means that’s a small positive or small minus?

Paul Verhagen

Small minus, Thijs.

Thijs Berkelder

Small minus. Further you are indicating working capital increased to 15% from I think it was 14.6% previous quarter. Negative impact is in the quarter from working capital some 8 million or so?

Paul Verhagen

I’m not going to say something on the amount. What I can say is that day of revenue in this quarter is close to EUR 5 million, yes, of receivables. We increased by three days from 88 to 91 days. So based on that -- you could say based on the receivable development that that would have increased by 50 million, of course, you also have payables in our working capital but this is an indication of what you should think of.

Thijs Berkelder

Then on CapEx, EUR 80 million is maintained. Does it mean that this quarter, you’ve roughly spent, let's say, a quarterly of EUR 80 million, so around EUR 20 million? Or was it clearly higher?

Paul Verhagen

Yes, we only guide for the year, Thijs, which Mark and I said, I think 2 times or so is EUR 80 million.

Thijs Berkelder

But what is the problem indicating what the hard numbers are for this quarter?

Paul Verhagen

No problem, you just can't do it. It's a trading update. So as you know, we have a trading update. We don't want to put too much emphasis on the quality trading updates with limited information. It’s really a trading update, it’s not full financials. There's no problem, but this is our policy, and this is how we've always done it. And for now, we will continue to do it, Thijs.

Thijs Berkelder

Yes. Okay then you only give a net debt to EBITDA a level of 2.5 times based on the governance calculation. Well, looking at the cash flow minus CapEx being a negative. So net debt in absolute terms has gone up further I presume from EUR 502 million to something like a EUR 510 million or so?

Paul Verhagen

Yes. Sorry, Thijs, but this is the same answer. I mean it's a trading update. We don't give specific net debt figures. But indeed with a slightly negative cash flow or close to zero cash flow, yes of course it’s logical to assume that net debt would go up a little bit. Yes. That's correct.

Thijs Berkelder

Okay. And then maybe questions you can answer for me. The project in the Red Sea, can you explain how payment schedules look like for these kind of projects? Are you being prepaid or not?

Paul Verhagen

Sorry, what do you mean by prepaid?

Thijs Berkelder

Well, that the clients makes the prepayment and that you start to work or do you first have to, let's say, reach your milestone in terms of doing work for the project and then bill the customer and wait indeed for that 90 days and then get the payment?

Paul Verhagen

Yes, it's a combination of everything you just said. So there will be indeed payments for mobilization goals at the moment when that happens. And then based on certain milestones, indeed, we will bill the customer and get paid.

Thijs Berkelder

Okay.

Paul Verhagen

But no prepayment. Just to be very explicit on your question.

Thijs Berkelder

Then clearly that project hasn't been in your backlog so far. But what about the Qatargas contract announced yesterday? Was that already included in the Marine backlog in the previous quarter? When did it enter your backlog?

Mark Heine

Yes. Correct. It is part of our backlog. It has come in a couple of months ago. But officially, we have now started to work and it is included in the year in the backlog.

Thijs Berkelder

So that’s meaning backlog in Q3?

Mark Heine

Yes, correct.

Paul Verhagen

May be just to give a little further clarification, we said this before. As you know the Fugro backlog has a awarded part and a, let’s say, probable part. So based on the probable part is the Qatargas was in. For Seabed we only do awarded because of the lumpiness of these awards, either you have it or you don’t have it. So we don’t want to start working with probabilities which we do with all the other projects that we have in Marine and Land. Therefore you see a different way of working for Seabed compared to what we do in Marine and Land.

Mark Heine

And maybe just to add, the probable part is included on a weighted offshore scale.

Thijs Berkelder

Weighted in what ways?

Mark Heine

Well, if there's a high probability, there’s obviously more taking into the backlog, then the probability is somewhat lower. If it's below a certain figure then it's not included in the backlog at all.

Thijs Berkelder

Okay, clear. And what the percentage firm in the backlog at the end of Q3?

Paul Verhagen

Let me check that typically we …

Mark Heine

Paul is going to check it right now.

Paul Verhagen

But I will get you that number. We will come back to you, Thijs. I can’t see it.

Thijs Berkelder

Okay. Then a question on being very straight on your financing to manage the balance sheet as well as on the CapEx side as on the working capital side. Is it these markets, where you better can have more room to maneuver in terms of financing, is it not that you are missing contracts because you are not prepared to pre-finance your customers at this point where others maybe are willing to pre-finance their customers?

Mark Heine

I think we can be very clear on that, Thijs. We don’t see any restriction at the moment in working for any customer. We are well positioned we believe to take on any work in the whole portfolio of services. So in that sense I don’t recognize that being an issue.

Thijs Berkelder

Okay, thanks.

Paul Verhagen

The percentage in hand -- sorry, is it percentage? The percentage in hand, it is very similar to previous 67% of the backlog that we’re showing or reported.

Quirijn Mulder

A couple of questions from my side. You mentioned in the marine asset integrity, Brazil and the Europe, and let me say that there was somewhat disappointing development there. Can you maybe elaborate on that, especially with regard to Brazil? And also give me some outlook on 2019, whether you see a further decline of the number of contracts we see Petrobras in this respect? And my second question is about the delay of Buzios. Is it still the case that you don’t expect to recover any of the delay by one of the suppliers or for the delay or by Petrobras? And the third question is, was in the third quarter any contribution from Finder Exploration visible? That is all my questions.

Mark Heine

Yes. Thanks, Quirijn. I will answer the question on Brazil and on Finder and then hand over for Buzios to Paul because he is very involved in that. First on Brazil. In marine asset integrity business, what we’ve seen there at the moment we’ve ongoing contract on our own vessel Fugro Aquarius as you know which is ongoing and the -- and will continue till mid next year, if I am 100% correct I think May next year and then we’ve five tripartite agreements in place right now. However, the mix of those agreements have changed somewhat. So we used to have a dive support vessel, the Kelly Ann and that has now stopped that contract somewhere in May I thought also this year midyear and then the Far Swift is also a vessel tripartite agreement that we had going, also has changed. So what we’ve ongoing right now are a number of new tripartite agreements and activity levels on those agreements are a little bit lower than the ones I just described that are basically completed. So -- and they all will continue for the upcoming year or at least a great part of next year. So in that sense, similar activity levels can be expected with maybe a little bit of up and down between some of the vessels depending on the activity that Petrobras will call out there. But we are feeling that 2019 will be very similar there or certainly through the second half that we have seen now in 2018. And then going over to Finder, it can be very clear, no contribution in this quarter or in the third quarter this year from Finder yet. And then for Buzios, I hand over to Paul there.

Paul Verhagen

On Buzios, Quirijn, no, we’ve not been able to get any compensation for the delay. Obviously we’ve tried but not successful. We do expect it to start very soon, that is confirmed. So that’s a little bit of good news is that we’ll start somewhere in the coming one or two weeks. But unfortunately, have not been able to get any compensation from our customer.

Quirijn Mulder

With regard to Finder, is it correct to expect some contribution in the fourth quarter then?

Paul Verhagen

On Finder, yes, I am going to -- again I am not going to say anything on the fourth quarter. A number of things have happened in Finder and it might get some income in Q4, still some is uncertain. But I don’t want to be too specific. We simply cannot be too specific. But some positive cash and some, might happen in Q4, small.

Quirijn Mulder

Thank you.

Yes, good morning. Two questions. First question, your guidance for revenue growth, I assume that's based on the reported revenue. Secondly, on the development that you see for net debt-to-EBITDA so declined in Q4. Q4 is always a difficult quarter. So can you give us a feel about the metrics that you use for your assumption?

Mark Heine

Okay. So your first question is, the outlook is based on the comparable revenue? So that's just to confirm that. And not -- yes, so based on the comparable revenue. And the decline for the quarter four activity, I think here what we see here for the backlog obviously is still a good growth also for the next period to come. Nevertheless you're 100% right that we're now moving into a period quarter four and also quarter one where there is more seasonality in the business. So in some areas in the world, we will be affected by weather and by lower activities. So you're absolutely right that there will be difference compared to a quarter two and quarter three.

Andre Mulder

Any sort of insight on your CapEx plans or working capital requirements in that quarter?

Mark Heine

Hey, Paul?

Paul Verhagen

Typical working capital, of course, it will come down. Q4 is the seasonal lower quarter than Q2 and Q3. We have seen it also last year very clearly. So we see always an increase compared to year end and hence an unfavorable cash flow development in first two quarters of the year, so the second quarter revenue is typically higher than the fourth quarter. And that typically will reverse towards year end. As I said already in the beginning, we had minus EUR 44 million free cash flow year-to-date June. It’s now close to zero. So you can do the model if we guide that we expect to be marginally positive. However, that is dependent on revenue growth and working capital. But that's a decent indication what you could expect.

Andre Mulder

Okay. Then back to the answer on the guidance. If you're -- based on comparable revenue growth, you already have something like 15% underlying growth in the pocket. Looking at Q4, the backlog is up 8%. Why not give a bit more detail on your guidance than simply saying revenue growth?

Mark Heine

Well that's probably coming back to the same answer that Paul gave you before. That's what we haven't done and what we have decided to stick to. We give the guidance as presented in the press release. And I think most of these sums can be make by you to get to reasonable assumptions.

Andre Mulder

Okay. Thanks.

Paul Verhagen

And as Mark also said already before, Andre, I mean Q4 is always uncertain. So we believe that we always try to be realistically conservative, let me put it that way. Ultimately, we cannot predict where. So it could be worse, it could be better. So also there we are always a little careful for Q4 and that’s why we don’t want to go too specific. But of course given where we are year-to-date with revenue that there will be revenue growth for the full year, that’s pretty obvious.

Andre Mulder

Yes, I tried looking at the development in the first nine months, even if you face bad weather, you should still be comfortably over 10%. So in that respect, the margin, compared to a conservative statement, is quite large.

Paul Verhagen

So we could have been more specifically chosen not to do that. But yes, this is very comfortable indeed to say that we will have that revenue growth for the full year. You are totally right on that.

Following up on Andre's questions, on revenue growth or expected revenue growth. Looking at backlog numbers for fourth quarter, next 12 months and stripping that for the next three months seems to signal for the Marine division 8% revenue growth for 2019 and for Land still a revenue decline. I find that difficult to combine with the statement that you see real prices going up in site characterization and that you expect a further rise in utilization levels, et cetera, et cetera. Can you maybe give us more scope there?

Mark Heine

Well, I’ve noted down the numbers that you calculated. So we will keep them next to the actuals next quarter and compare them. Nevertheless, I think you are talking about marine site characterization because that's where we are stating that the prices are changing and moving up. But you are mixing it up with Land. So I'm just trying to find out what you are asking, because the Land division has been growing on the site characterization side as well. But as we have said before, we still have had a number of large contracts that are completed, which obviously has an effect on the revenue in total for 2018. That effect is diminishing. So in that sense moving forward we can say that this will be replaced by other -- maybe also smaller projects. Large projects don't come along every time. So we basically pick them up when they are available to us. So there is a difference moving through the period. Sometimes you have a few, sometimes you don't. So that varies or basically results in changing revenue over time.

Paul Verhagen

And maybe to add to that, Thijs, you see that in the press release that the backlog for marine site characterization rose to 30% so the total for Marine is lower of course than marine site characterization, it’s important point. And two, as you know most of our backlog is for the coming six months of revenue and of course it goes for certain projects beyond the six months but the bulk is up to six months. We’re now building up backlog for lower season, Q4 of this year and Q1. So this is also a trend that you should take into account of course when we move into let’s say the beginning of next year, we start to build backlog again for the higher season, which is Q2 and Q3. So that effect you should try to take into account.

Mark Heine

Maybe to add there, Paul, maybe a little bit more color there. Obviously when you move into the off-season, the workload in some areas where we have seasonality will drop because the clients obviously concentrate work around the good weather periods and that means that there is more capacity available in this off-season months and that means that obviously also your pricing environment is different in those months. So I think that, that is also complementing basically what Paul was saying.

Thijs Berkelder

Clear. Any progress on getting the Kwanzas being exchanged in Euros, Paul?

Paul Verhagen

Unfortunately not. So far, every year, we have managed to export a few million dollars equivalent out of Angola into Europe. And we still saw further decline in Kwanzas as measured in euros in the third quarter, 5 million in total. The remaining balance was EUR 25 million. We’re working on it but we’re unfortunately in the same boat as many other companies that try this. It’s still very difficult, obviously the environment should get better as they get more money based on higher oil prices, but as per today it’s still very, very challenging.

Thijs Berkelder

Okay. And then may be a final question with some -- let’s say, following these years where you’ve done a lot of divestments. I am not completely sure whether you still are on the contract. You signed a big contract with Shell early 2014, a five-year contract. Is that still your contract and will it be renewed or is that progress -- process ongoing or how should we look at it?

Mark Heine

Yes. Okay. You’re referring probably to the contract in Malaysia, a five-year contract that we had going on. So that contract is not -- basically not completed but it also has changed. So basically Shell is approaching that in a different way. That means that the amount of cool off that we will see on this contract, we expect to not to be that large moving forward.

Yes. One last question on the land asset integrity operations. If you look at that operation excluding the volatility of Seabed, it's smallest in sales, but incurs large losses, possibly the most compared to this part of Fugro. To what extent is that a standalone activity?

Mark Heine

You referred to the land asset integrity business?

Andre Mulder

Yes.

Mark Heine

I think it’s good to mention that the land asset integrity business is a business that has transformed over the last couple of years a lot. So you cannot compare it with what we were doing years ago. So some of this business that we're doing right now is relatively advanced technology-wise and new for our customers. So in that sense you could say that some elements are maybe even in a starting up phase or restart phase to get traction. We're actually quite pleased with what we achieved in that area, despite the fact that I have to be very clear that the performance is still below our desire, so to say. That needs to further improve. But we do have the feeling that, that this is moving in the right direction.

Andre Mulder

Is it a standalone activity? Is it under the umbrella of site characterization? Or it’s completely loose?

Mark Heine

No, no, that's -- sorry, I have to answer that one as well. Yes, no, it's not a standalone business because -- and I think we will come back on that on our Capital Markets Day as well. None of our businesses are standalone. We believe that everything we do is connected to each other. Site characterization to asset integrity and it can complement each other, even the Land and the Marine business is related to each other. So what we see right now on the asset -- land asset integrity business is that we have already quite some experience in several technical solutions that we are now rolling out into the Marine division. So we see the benefits of what we do on the land asset integrity side being applied elsewhere in the business. And that is actually -- exactly how we saw it a couple of years ago when we did transform that business. It's actually turning out to be exactly as we expected, very supportive to the remainder of the business or the other elements of the business.

Andre Mulder

Okay. Thanks.

Mark Heine

Well, thank you very much for joining this analyst call. It was my first analyst call and I thank you for all the questions and I wish you a very good day.

