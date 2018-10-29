Dova: From Unmet Needs To Playing With Giants

Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) is a commercial stage biotech company, which has had their first product, avatrombopag or DOPTELET, approved by the FDA in May 2018 for treatment of thrombocytopenia (NYSE:TCP) in adult patients with chronic liver disease (NYSE:CLD). They have since launched their drug and are starting to generate revenue. DOVA's October 2018 corporate presentation shows that they already have 148 unique prescribers that have prescribed DOPTELET. Their long term prospects look decent as they continue pushing for additional TCP-related indications, but sales may be slow to start in the near term. Herein, we will focus on estimating sales for CLD and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (NYSEMKT:ITP), which will likely be their main sources of revenue for the foreseeable future.

CLD TCP market may be smaller than DOVA's estimate:

Notes:

Source: October 2018 corporate presentation

DOVA's slide shows that they believe this indication is worth $800M, but this may be overly optimistic. Seeing as it's a new market, we attempted a simple reality check. According to the CDC, CLD is diagnosed in roughly 2% of the adult population or 4.9M adults in the US. The vast majority of these patients will not need DOPTELET, which is meant for those with severe TCP (platelet count < 50x109/L) undergoing a procedure. Healthy livers progress from inflammation to fibrosis to cirrhosis, with a study estimating the prevalence of cirrhosis in the US at 633 thousand. Progressive liver damage reduces production of thrombopoietin (TPO), leading to reduced platelet production. Even then, while cirrhotic patients were more likely to have TCP, a study estimated that only 1% of cirrhotic patients undergoing surgery fall under the severe TCP category and require a transfusion. This would imply a population of ~6,000 CLD patients requiring transfusion for surgery. Similarly, a different study looking at a claims database found that roughly 0.4% (73 of 20,151) of CLD patients had severe TCP, although there was no knowledge of whether they needed surgeries or not. In addition, the study indicated that only .32% (183/56,445) of CLD patients had a platelet transfusion, which is likely the population that DOPTELET would be targeting. If applied to the US population, 0.32% of 4.9M equates to 15,680. An average of the two studies comes out to ~10K patients.

At this point in time, DOPTELET will be priced at $9,000 for the 40mg daily dose and $13,500 for the 60mg daily dose, depending on whether patients have a high (>40 and < 50x109/L) or low (<40x109/L) platelet count. Using some simplified estimates, we will say that two-thirds of the patients have a high platelet count and one-third will have a low platelet count, as disease severity tends to inversely correlate with frequency. Hence the average cost of DOPTELET would be $10,500. With 10-50K prescriptions, assuming multiple procedures per patient, we would have $105-525M in possible sales in the US. While $800M may be possible, it would be on the extreme end of our estimate. As such, we would not be surprised if eventual peak sales are lower than expected.

Salix agreement and pricing may impact near term profit:

Notes:

Source: October 2018 corporate presentation

In the near term, sales will likely be boosted by an agreement with Salix, but hampered by pricing. DOPTELET will be co-promoted by Salix/Valeant to medical professionals in Gastroenterology, Colorectal Surgery and Proctology. The contract will last for 4 years and will have a milestone payment of $2.5M and commissions in the mid-20's to mid-30's of net sales. However, the commissions will be limited to prescriptions made by Gastroenterology professionals recruited through Salix. From DOVA's slide above, Salix will be targeting a significant portion of possible prescribers. With an addition of at least 100 sales reps through Salix, this tactic allows DOVA to bolster their sales force and grow their market share faster at the cost of short term profits.

While the Salix agreement may boost sales, DOPTELET's pricing could present a challenge. According to DOVA's own study, aggregate platelet transfusion costs for patients with CLD-associated TCP undergoing an elective procedure in the United States is estimated to be between $5,000 to $13,000, although they claim that they may have underestimated the true cost of platelet transfusions. However, assuming their estimate is accurate, DOPTELET's relatively high price of $9,000 to $13,500 could impact the rate of market penetration, as it may not offer much savings. Admittedly, the benefits of DOPTELET versus a transfusion may warrant the price, but time will be required to see if it gets accepted.

Shionogi's challenge in CLD TCP in the long term:

Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) will be giving DOVA a challenge in CLD TCP market share. SGIOF's lusutrombopag, marketed as MULPLETA, has been approved in Japan since 2015, and on July 31, 2018, the FDA approved it for use in the US. In fact, MULPLETA was made available in the US as of September 2018. In addition, MULPLETA has also been submitted to the European Medcines Agency (EMA) for review, with an expected approval in 1H 2019. DOVA is following closely behind and expects an EMA decision by July 2019.

A look at both their prescribing information data sheets (DOPTELET: link, MULPLETA: link) shows minor differences between the two compounds, whether we compare dosing schedule or adverse effects. With respects to efficacy, it is difficult to determine if either one is really better for a number of reasons due to data insufficiency, unpublished results and trial design. In looking at the trials, L-PLUS 2 is the most comparable MULPLETA trial versus DOVA's ADAPT-1 and ADAPT-2. The big difference is that the ADAPT trials are split into high (>= 40 and < 50x10^9/L) and low (< 40x10^9/L) platelet tiers, whereas L-PLUS 2 grouped everyone together. The trials showed that DOPTELET was effective in both platelet tiers, whereas MULPLETA was shown to be effective in the combined patient population - effectiveness in the stratified platelet groups is unclear. Given the limited data, it is only possible to conclude that both drugs are working, but until more details come out, it is difficult to assess for additional differences.

Similarities aside, MULPLETA is priced lower than DOPTELET. MULPLETA's treatment regime is priced at $8,5001,2 compared to DOPTELET's $9,000 for the 40mg and $13,500 for the 60mg treatment. DOVA's management has stated that their tailored dosing structure allows for better treatment of severe (i.e. high vs low platelets) cases, but even then, their high pricing may reduce their market reach. MULPLETA will likely pose a challenge to DOPTELET in the high platelet market. In the low platelet market, which will likely be smaller, MULPLETA may offer some resistance due to the large price difference versus DOPTELET until sufficient evidence emerges that it is inadequate. Alternatively, payers may weigh the cost-benefit of transfusions.

Estimating CLD TCP Sales:

SGIOF's sales in Japan may be an indicator for the CLD TCP market size. In our previous estimate of the market size for CLD TCP, we had a lower bound of ~$100M. On the other hand, DOVA had an estimate of $800M. As DOVA has no sells for us to refine the range with, we look to SGIOF's sales data in Japan to see if we can get any insights. According to SGIOF's annual presentation, MULPLETA had less than $1.5M USD in sales in 2016 and 2017, although they are forecasting $2M USD for 2018. However, there is a likelihood that the increased forecast accounts for US approval as opposed to sudden growth in Japan. Overall, values are rather anemic in the first 2 full years of sales post Japanese approval.

The anemic sales may be more of an outcome of pricing and sales, rather than patient prevalence. As we could not find comparable prevalence or incidence data for Japan and US, we will instead use cirrhotic liver mortality as a surrogate. The estimated mortality rates are 8.6 vs 11.3 per 100,000 people in Japan and US respectively. Assuming a similar standard of care, then death rates would be proportional to prevalence. Accounting for mortality difference (8.6 vs 11.3) and population difference (126M JP vs 325M US), and using a base CLD TCP prevalence of 10K, we end up with an estimated patient prevalence of 3K and annual prescriptions in the 10-20K range for the market. While smaller in number, it should be able to support higher level of sales.

Instead, a look at sales price suggests that it may be a contributing factor. MULPLETA appears to be priced at ~$16,107 JPY ($143 USD) per pill, which would imply a treatment cost of around $1000 USD. If pricing was the issue, then the adjusted sales figure for MULPLETA (assuming $8,500) would be around $13M for a market that is around one-third that of the US. Either SGIOF needs better sales initiatives or the market size is indeed small. If the latter, then it may be a foreboding indicator for the US market. Hence, peak sales in the $100M ballpark or less for DOPTELET may be plausible, after accounting for pricing and competition.

Fighting for revenue in ITP:

Notes:

Source: October 2018 corporate presentation



With positive results, no unusual observations, and a submitted sNDA, the next most likely source of revenue for DOVA will be ITP in 2019; however, existing competition will hamper DOVA's growth. In ITP, DOVA is challenging Amgen (AMGN) and Novartis (NVS), who both have a TPO agonist in the market. AMGN's Nplate (romiplostim) generated $642M globally in 2017, while NVS' Promacta/Revolade (eltrombopag) generated $867M in 2017. However, Promacta/Revolade sales also include aplastic anemia and thrombocytopenia in hepatitis C patients undergoing interferon-based treatment. With 2 strong presences in the market, DOVA will have a challenge ahead of itself in trying to differentiate DOPTELET and generate sales.

Notes:

Source: October 2018 corporate presentation



DOVA has outlined several points which they consider as differences versus their competitors and will help them gain market share; however, we are still uncertain on the weight of their arguments. Compared to Nplate, the only meaningful difference is a weekly injection versus a daily pill. Indeed, this would present an advantage for DOPTELET, but it can also be argued that patients will likely be getting platelet counts regularly anyway to titrate dosage, so they may be desensitized to another injection.

In contrast, DOVA outlined two differences versus Promacta. First is that Promacta should be taken 1hr before, or 2 hrs after a meal, whereas DOPTELET should be taken with a meal. The significance of this is arguable, although there is a slight convenience factor. The second point is that Promacta comes with a box warning for hepatotoxicity. However, closer inspection of the data from an abstract indicated that the increased markers for hepatotoxicity were 1) reversible and 2) may even resolve itself during treatment. As such, it is questionable as to how significant of a difference the warning may make. We also take into consideration that both Nplate and Promacta have been in the market for a decade, which has given them a significant lead in solidifying their position and proving their safety.

While DOPTELET may arguably have a better profile, its competitiveness may be hampered if it maintains its CLD TCP price tag. A 2015 study performed by AMGN estimated the cost of drug acquisition for 24 weeks of Nplate and Promacta at $44,321 and $37,033 respectively. However, it seems the cost of drug acquisition has changed since then, or discounts may have been applied. The study calculated a one month supply of 50mg Promacta tablets to be ~$6,000, while 2018 online prices are closer to $8,000. Adjusting Promacta's cost would put cost of treatment closer to $50,000. Conversely, Nplate prices seem to have been reduced by ~25%, which puts the cost closer to $33,000. Note that this does not factor in additional costs (e.g. injection). Meanwhile, a NVS led study pegged the acquisition cost of Nplate as being higher than Promacta, with a years worth being around $84,000 and $62,000 respectively. Overall, the general cost range appears to be roughly $30,000 - $50,000 per 6 month period.

With respect to DOVA, we know that in the ITP trial DOPTELET was initiated with a 20mg dose, followed by titration/maintenance doses between 5-40mg. Secondly, based on DOPTELET's pricing, we can determine that the cost/mg is $45 ($9,000 for 5 days of 40mg). This translates to $225 for a 5mg dose or $1,800 for 40mg dose. We assume that the first day will be a 20mg dose for $900, followed by a dose between 5-40mg over the next 167 days. This provides a range of $38,475 - $301,500. Unfortunately, without knowing the mean or median maintenance dose used in the sNDA trial, there is no way to refine the range. More importantly, if DOVA were to maintain the same pricing schedule used in CLD-associated TCP, it may become a problem, as even the cost of trying DOPTELET would be expensive. Per their phase 3 study, it was recommended that treatment be discontinued if there was no response in 7 days at 40mg/day. This would translate to $12,800. As such, with the current pricing system, DOVA may require a few years to build up a cost-benefit case if they do end up charging a premium, and that's assuming they show some resounding success. Even then, payers may opt for a more economical route. At some point, DOVA will likely opt to revisit prices, depending on the situation.

Lastly, SGIOF is unlikely to be a concern in ITP. SGIOF appears to have ran a phase 2 trial for ITP, which was terminated in 2010. At this stage, they may have given up pursuing ITP, citing the crowded TPO situation in ITP and lack of efficacy during dose finding studies. It should be noted that their trial was ran with a maximum dose of 1mg versus the eventually approved 3mg used for CLD. Regardless, there is a low likelihood that SGIOF will be returning to the space.

Estimating ITP sells:

Historically, the amount of time competitors have had to establish themselves acts as a significant impediment to new comers trying to gain market share. In this instance, both Nplate and Promacta has had 10 years on DOVA. In addition, there is no evidence to conclude that DOPTELET is significantly better than its competitors. Lastly, while DOPTELET's profile offers some arguable advantages, there is still a large uncertainty owing to the price factor. As such, we estimate that DOPTELET will be able to capture 5-15% of the ITP market, translating to $75M - $225M in sales in today's market.

Finances and the future:

If DOPTELET is approved for ITP, DOVA could eventually break even, but for now, equity sells are still on the horizon. As of June 30, 2018, DOVA has reported $134M in cash and equivalent and a burn rate of $20M for Q2. Moreover, they have indicated that as they increase their sales force, they expect their expenses to continue increasing, so it may not be surprising if we start seeing a burn rate of $30M and higher per quarter. As such an equity sale will be likely occurring some point in the next few months. If this coincides with an sNDA approval in 2019, the market may be forgiving and accept it quite readily, given the benefits of a label expansion and increase in possible revenue, as outlined above. Beyond that, an approval in ITP may allow DOVA to break even and earn a profit some point in the far future, as they continue trying to gain approval in chemotherapy-induced TCP and TCP in a more general population undergoing procedures.

Concluding Remarks:

DOVA has now begun to enter into the next chapter, as it transitions from a clinical stage to a commercial stage biotech. The issue is that the CLD TCP market appears to be small and DOVA's premium pricing may hamper uptake. However, DOVA has already taken the next step by trying to expand the label into the larger ITP market. With positive results and a safe profile, it stands a good chance of getting accepted in 2019. However, AMGN and NVS' established presence in ITP will be obstacles to DOVA's growth, especially if DOVA maintains the same pricing used for CLD. Based on our estimates, approval in both indications could translate to peak sales of $100-300M, which may allow DOVA to break even some point in the future, as they continue pursing additional TCP-related indications for DOPTELET.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.