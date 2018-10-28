Gemalto NV (GTOFF) CEO Philippe Vallée on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gemalto NV (OTCPK:GTOFF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Philippe Vallée - CEO

Virginie Dupérat-Vergne - CFO

Olivier Brochet - Credit Suisse

Patryk Basiewicz - United First Partners

Thank you, Monique. So good afternoon, and thank you all for joining. I am Philippe Vallée, the CEO of Gemalto. Welcome to our third quarter 2018 revenue call. I am with Virginie Dupérat-Vergne, our CFO; and Jean-Claude Deturche, our Investor Relations Officer. Together, we will be commenting the presentation that you can download from our website. We will begin the key elements of the release and then we will take your questions. So, after having read the information on page 2 and page 3, I invite you to go to page 5 to the highlights of the third quarter of 2018.

As we expected, Gemalto’s third quarter revenue was €727 million, slightly lower this year as large programs in both the Governments and Cybersecurity businesses are presented and delivered in the fourth quarter of 2018.

In the third quarter, the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment’s revenue was 1% lower at €345 million. To note, this segment’s revenue is up plus 12% year-to-date at constant exchange rate, and is expected to benefit from strong levels of deliveries in government and encryption businesses in the fourth quarter.

During the quarter, Gemalto also recorded a strong increase in deployments of its solutions for IoT industrial applications. In the Smartcards & Issuance segment, the Payment business posted a solid performance driven by the first EMV renewal campaigns in the US and strong payment card deployments across other regions.

As Gemalto celebrated 100 eSIM solution deployed worldwide, the recent Apple announcement introducing eSIM technology in its new generations of iPhones was also an important milestone. It is the first major handset maker implementing this technology in all its flagship phones. It really makes the eSIM technology mainstream and in the long run. It will trigger an acceleration in its rate of activation that will benefit our eSIM solutions with Mobile Network Operators.

As we move forward to the end of the year, leveraging the transitional fourth quarter momentum and benefiting from adjustment made to our base case -- our cost base sorry, we are confident in achieving our 2018 outlook.

On Slide 6, you have here the breakdown in our nine months revenue by segment. As you can see, the company has grown plus 3% since the beginning of the year, thanks to the strong contribution of the Identity, IoT and Cybersecurity segments. These segments now accounts for almost half of the company's total revenue. It's a contribution that is expected to grow rapidly as our strategic transformation continues.

I will now hand over to Virginie.

Thank you, Philippe. So let me begin with Slide 8 with the key information in Identity, IoT, and Cybersecurity. As Philippe pointed out, the segments' revenue came in at €345 million, down 1% compared to the previous year as large programs in both the Government and Cybersecurity businesses are being delivered in the fourth quarter of 2018. The segment’s year-to-date revenue reached €989 million, increasing plus 12% year-on-year. The Government business revenue was lower in the third quarter with significant eDocuments programs rolling out in the US and Latin America in the fourth quarter of 2018, together with the first deliveries of the UK passport.

In the third quarter, Gemalto was selected by the State of Georgia in the US for the supply of driver's license solution. This program win is another example of the depth and completeness of Gemalto offers our Government to protect their citizens' identity.

The Cybersecurity business revenue was slightly down this quarter, as several encryption program deployments notably in Europe and the US are also taking place in the fourth quarter of 2018. The software monetization and authentication sub-business lines posted a solid performance. As part of its cloud offer, Gemalto announced this quarter the launch of its next-generation key management solution, SafeNet Virtual KeySecure. I will let Philippe to elaborate on this further.

The IoT business posted another very strong performance in this quarter. The increase was driven by strong deliveries in Europe and Asia to large customers in Automotive, Health, Payment and Smart Metering sectors. This reflects the strong fit of Gemalto's offer with the highly challenging requirement of fast developing IoT industrial applications.

So please move to Slide 9 now for our performance in the Smartcards & Issuance segment. Here revenue was €382 million, 4% lower at constant exchange rates. The Payment business posted a solid performance this quarter on the back of strong sales in the US driven by the first EMV renewal campaigns and strong payment card deployments across region. The SIM business was lower on back of the continued market erosion and the full effect of the exit of a specific low-end market. In line with the profit margin objectives of the segment, low profit margin opportunities in both SIM and Payment businesses were dismissed in some Asian countries.

The Digital business enjoyed solid revenue growth, essentially driven by large deployments in Europe of authentication solutions in digital banking.

And finally, as Philippe pointed out, following the recent Apple announcement introducing eSIM technology in its new generation of iPhone, the demand for remote subscription management is rising and would benefit Gemalto’s eSIM solutions with Mobile Network Operators.

Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen. I now hand back over to Philippe.

Thank you, Virginie. So I’d like now to take a few minutes here on slide 11 to provide you with a quick snapshot of where we stand in the enterprise business. As you know, it’s a highly competitive field where Gemalto is particularly well positioned to address growing demand. We started growing on sensitive data residing everywhere and organization becoming more mobile, the breach epidemic is expanding dramatically. Our recently published Breach Level Index, a global database of privilege data breaches revealed 944 data breaches leading to 3.3 billion data recalls being compromised worldwide in the first half of 2018. A stunning 72% increase for the same period last year. Identity theft continues to be the leading type of data breach and it has been since Gemalto first started its tracking in 2013.

Furthermore, 95% of data breaches involved unencrypted data. With Gemalto identity and data protection solutions, organization can take a data-centric approach towards security design, all while controlling access to the infrastructure and applications they rely upon.

Not only can they create trust and authenticity in that transaction but they can ensure that sensitive data is protected and controlled both on-premises and in-public or private cloud. As an illustration, we announced this quarter, the launch of our new next generation key management solution called SafeNet Virtual KeySecure. It’s an innovative solution integrated with leading cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM cloud and VMware. And that provides companies with a single key management solution.

In this growing competition, we have set for ourselves one objective; to deliver security in the way customers want. This means that we aim to deliver security in a flexible, comprehensive, scalable and cost effective way. Our ambitions are clear. In data protection we want to secure our leading position and take the leadership in on-demand data protection. And in Identity and Access Management, our focus here is also the cloud. We want to become a leading player in enterprise access management as a service. All-in-all, this business is key to our confirmation.

And in addition, our ability to tailor offer to the need customers I believe tells a lot about our value proposition in digital security.

We can now move to Slide 12 to our key areas of focus for the last part of 2018 and beyond. In our first segment, Identity, IoT and Cybersecurity all our teams are actually focused on executing the last deliveries in government programs.

In Cybersecurity, here too, we are busy delivering large encryption program this quarter and we’ll continue to leverage this tool momentum driven by the increased concern in data security and data privacy as well as regulation enforcements.

In the Internet of Things, the pursued expansion in the variety of industrial sector is continuing.

And in the Smartcards & Issuance segments, we continue to focus on cost optimization and implementing our selective sales strategy, based on profitability, while benefiting from digital transformation at play in those markets. Typically in this quarter, all things are busy leveraging the momentum in authentication for European banks. And in wake of the recent Apple eSIM announcement, we clearly see an acceleration in the demand for eSIM solutions for mobile network operators, and our backlog of project is rising.

Now on Slide 13, we confirm our outlook for 2018. I will read it to you. So first, double-digit revenue growth expected in the Identity, IoT and Cybersecurity segment. A stable PFO margin expected in the Smartcards & Issuance segment, resulting in mid to high single-digit growth in profit from operations expected at Gemalto level.

Finally, on the Slide number 14, I inform you that we will be publishing our full year results on Thursday, February the 14th next year.

So this concludes our presentation. Monique, could you explain to us the procedure for taking questions please?

Okay.

Apologies, sir. We have our first question from Olivier Brochet from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Olivier Brochet

Yes. Good afternoon, Philippe, Virginie. Thank you for taking the question. I actually have two. The first one on the US Medicare smartcard pilot scheme that is envisaged. Is it an opportunity for you? And at what horizon that should we think about that? That's my first question. And the second is on the Estonia situation and the €150 million that are mentioned in the press. Should we expect a provision to be booked for that in 2018?

Philippe Vallée

Okay, thank you for your questions. I'll take the first one, and I will let Virginie answer the second one about the provision. As far as this pilot is concerned, I'm afraid I have no information about it. What we essentially do when we work with our customers is to really secure the online connections when people need to subscribe a service or require a new service. And what is very important indeed in the healthcare industry, like in any of other industry, is to make sure who you are dealing with over the wire. And our solutions, when it comes to identity management and authentication, are often used to service purpose. So I guess, you are referring to this kind of use cases which is pretty often now when you see many governments or public services offering their best solutions over the Internet. Virginie?

Olivier Brochet

Okay. Thank you.

Virginie Dupérat-Vergne

Okay. On Estonia, we have -- let's say, this is not very new issues. The claim is very new, but the situation we faced occurred several months ago. So we closed last year with an estimation of kind of compensation when we estimate we would get back to the policy administration in Estonia, and this is a very non-significant amount that has been provisioned at year end last year. And that was, let's say, had to be, as I mentioned, in the negotiation, we are currently having with Estonian police just before they issued this claim with an amount that has nothing to do with what we were discussing.

Olivier Brochet

So there will not be a top-up of the provision, it’s not at least.

Virginie Duperat-Vergne

No, our position has not changed and our lawyers don't think any view of changing that.

Olivier Brochet

Okay. Thank you, very clear.

Our next question comes from Patryk Basiewicz from United First Partners. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Patryk Basiewicz

Good day and just two questions from me. And the first question, you mentioned about a little bit of weakness in the third quarter in your kind of segments for the Cybersecurity and eGovernment. Are you talking about contracts coming into the fourth quarter? Does this mean that there was a bit of a slippage in terms of the contract renewals or it wasn’t always expected? And the second question I have is with regards to actually your -- the timing of the production of the tower sales and your choice to move this result a little bit forward this year from let's say early March to mid-February, do you I mean provide that the European Commission does not find any problems with the remedies that were sort of supplied to them. Would you expect to be actually close the deal by the time you announce your results in the half way through February?

Philippe Vallée

So let me take the first question. So as far as the Q3 deliveries, I mean it's not a weakness. Like we said this was expected on the back of strong deliveries we had in Q3, 2017 first. And because I mean this is -- our Government business is a program-based business with deliveries which are clear from quarter-to-quarter. And we knew that compared in Q3 to Q4, we had momentum in Q4 compared to Q3. So no surprise here. It was let's say as usual lumpy situation of this ongoing program-based business for Government.

Patryk Basiewicz

Perfect, okay. And with regards to the timing of the deal and your choice to have results a little bit earlier than usual, I mean is there any connection that I should be reading into that?

Virginie Duperat-Vergne

No. Maybe you could say that you have a new CFO in the company trying also to see the thing and what the situation is that we should publish our results a bit earlier. And this is what we are doing let's say.

Patryk Basiewicz

Okay. Well, thank you.

Philippe Vallée

Thank you.

Philippe Vallée

Alright. So, well, first of all, thank you all for your attention this afternoon. Thank you, Monique for your help here. Once again, our next call is set for Thursday, February 14 of 2019 when we publish our full year 2018 figures. In the meantime, thank you for your interest and good bye.

