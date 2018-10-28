Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hitachi Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHIY) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2018 3:30 AM ET

Mitsuaki Nishiyama - SVP and CFO

The time has come to start the meeting for institutional investors and financial analysts on the Second Quarter for Fiscal 2019 for Hitachi Ltd.

I’d like to introduce the speakers to you. Mitsuaki Nishiyama, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO; Tomomi Kato, General Manager, Financial Strategy Division; and Yasuo Hirano, Executive General Manager, Corporate Brand and Communications Division. And Mr. Nishiyama will be stating the results of the quarter.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

I would like to refer to the PowerPoint presentation. Please refer to 1-2.

This is the consolidated statement of profit or loss. And the middle column is the first half. Revenues was ¥4,491.8 billion, which is ¥115.3 billion increase or 3% increase year-over-year. Second line is adjusted operating income of ¥344.5 billion, increased by ¥41.3 billion, increased by 14%. And EBIT was ¥352.3 billion, increased by ¥55.8 billion.

At the very bottom, net income attributable to Hitachi Ltd. stockholders, ¥192.9 billion, increased by ¥32.3 billion, 20% increase year-over-year. Regarding the operating income from the -- second from the top. Last year was 6.9% and this improved by 0.8 percentage point to 7.7%.

And in terms of Information & Telecommunication Systems, Social Infrastructure, and Construction Machinery and High Functional Materials increased. And in terms of operating profit, the Information & Telecommunications Systems, Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems as well as the Construction Machinery contributed. Now in the second quarter, as follows the first half, we have achieved the highest record, except for revenues.

Now 1-3, which is the factors affecting changes in revenues and adjusted operating income year-over-year. Left-hand side for revenues. Now please look at the arrow facing downward. Impact of reorganization of Hitachi Kokusai Electric impact of negative ¥72 billion. Foreign exchange, the dollar was -- yen was stronger by ¥1 compared to previous year. So the impact was minus ¥2 billion. Business scale expansion was ¥189.3 billion positive, or increased by 4%.

Left-hand side is the adjusted operating income. Similar to sales, the impact of reorganization of the Hitachi Kokusai Electric was minus ¥10 billion. Foreign exchange, minus ¥1 billion. In the absence of these, organic improvement was ¥52.3 billion or increase or improvement by 18%.

Next page, please. Revenues by market. Looking at the Outside Japan figures. Second line from the top is the Outside Japan. 52% was last year’s result, which has increased to 53%, and year-over-year increased by 5%. China increased by 2%. ASEAN, India and others, plus 3%. North America, 5%. Europe, 10%. In all these areas, we have seen an increase.

In China, Construction Machinery and Industrial System grew. ASEAN and India, Hitachi High-Technologies, Hitachi Chemical, as well as Hitachi Construction Machinery increased. North America, Industrial Products, the industrial equipment with the acquisition of Sullair has increased, and Construction Machinery increased.

Europe increased by 10%. It increased in railways, as well as Information & Telecommunication Systems and Construction Machinery. In terms of Construction Machinery, we have seen growth in all geographies.

1-5, balance sheet. In the very top is total assets. ¥10,060.1 billion, minus ¥46.4 billion. This is because of Construction Machinery inventory increase occurred, but Kokusai Electric was deconsolidated and the balance sheet has become smaller as a result. CCC, cash conversion cycle, is shown here, 66.7 days. The midterm management goal was 70 days, so we have been able to maintain this. And stockholders equity ratio, 34.3%. Debt-to-equity ratio, 0.26 times.

In terms of financial indicators, the guidance is 0.5. So, we have made significant improvement. Cash flow increased as well as assets have been reduced. Macroeconomic impact as well as business risk are areas where we have to make preparations for. Therefore, we shall continue along these lines.

And in terms of ratings by S&P, the long-term rating was improved from A to single A. And in terms of ROI, there was an improvement from stable to positive in September. So for S&P, it went from minus from minus single A to single A.

Now I would like to move on and to talk about the cash flow from investing activities. For the operating activities, the Sullair acquisitions have fallen off, and that is the reason why it has decreased in terms of expenditures to ¥211.9 billion. Free cash flow was 69.5 billion, which is an improvement of ¥25.5 billion.

Now I would like to talk about the specific segments. At the very top is Information & Telecommunication Systems. In terms of revenues, increased by 3% year-over-year. ALAXALA Networks’ stock transfer was a negative factor. However, expansion of the system integration business has had a positive impact.

Operating income was increased by ¥22 billion. System integration profitability improved, and hardware or IT Platform & Products improved in terms of profitability. Therefore, improvement of ¥22 billion year-over-year. Next to Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems, increased by 6%. And this is because of the increase in revenues of railway system business, and Sullair acquisition led to profitability improvement in Industry & Distribution field. Profitability improved as well, increased by ¥24.1 billion. This is driven by the decrease in sales price in elevator and escalator business in China, which is negative. But there was increase in revenues of railway systems. And in Industry & Distribution field, we have seen improvement in profitability. Therefore, adjusted operating income improved by ¥24.1 billion.

1-7. Electronic Systems & Equipment. In terms of revenues, 92%. Adjusted operating income increased only by ¥0.4 billion. There was an increase in revenue at the Hitachi High-Technologies, and deconsolidation of Hitachi Kokusai Electric. But without this, in the absence, it would be 108%. And if we reduce the deconsolidation of Kokusai Electric, it would -- for in terms of EBIT, improved by ¥10.1 billion. In terms of the -- there was increase in clinical analyzers and semiconductor processing equipment. Also, sales increased in radiation therapy systems in health care business. In terms of operating income, Hitachi High-Technologies and health care business increased in revenues, an improvement by ¥0.4 billion in terms of adjusted operating income. Construction Machinery, sales increased in Asia Pacific, North America and China. In line with this, operating income improved by ¥15.7 billion.

1-8. High Functional Materials & Components. Revenues increased by 8%. Thai Storage Battery acquisition by Hitachi Chemical and Hitachi Metals acquired Santoku, a rare earths metal manufacturers, leading to increase in revenues. Hitachi Metals experienced an increase of sales price linked to higher raw material price. On the other hand, in terms of operating income, there was a change in product mix and -- at Hitachi Chemicals, decreased by ¥3.3 billion year-over-year in terms of operating income.

Automotive Systems. Revenues decreased by 2% because of sales decrease in North America. In line with this, operating income, as well as there was decrease in revenues having an impact. And profitability deterioration in North America has had a negative impact for operating income line. The improvement has been delayed and, therefore, deterioration by ¥14.4 billion. For EBIT, because of the decline in operating income, there was a posting of impairment loss for -- to the tune of ¥20 billion. So productivity has declined in North America; as well as Mexico, we had to post impairment losses.

Next, 1-9. Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems. Revenues shrunk to 88%, and this is because the change of accounting to net basis revenue for a part of the procured products in Japan. For adjusted operating income, impact of foreign exchange, increase in raw material prices, such as steel, had an impact of negative ¥2.1 billion. Corporate items and eliminations. EBIT was significant at ¥54.7 billion. This includes gains by selling of Hitachi Kokusai Electric stock above ¥32 billion.

Slide 1-10 summarizes the situation in regards to the progress of the Lumada business. Lumada business, in the cumulative second quarter, of ¥500 billion of revenues and -- which is 11% up year-over-year. There is a positive growth, particularly for the industrial area and the finance area solutions were performing well. Lumada core business was 1.5x, 152% year-over-year number.

And our 2 industry examples and 1 example in finance industry that we were able to show on this slide. In regard to the industry, we were able to provide the solution called IoT compass was launched for optimizing the whole manufacturing process at Toyota Motors, the improvement of efficiency of our production model, which we were able to develop together. And also AI-assisted predictive maintenance service was launched for the Showa Denko ethylene plant, so that the improvement in efficiency and operation and maintenance is now being pursued. For finance industry, we started to launch the AI-based -- the data analysis being provided, which is provided to Dai-ichi Life Insurance. And also, through the know-how and the knowledge accumulated through Hitachi Health Insurance Society, we were able to provide the risk simulation model.

And in order to expand co-creation in Southeast Asia, we have launched the Lumada Center in Thailand. On top of that, the largest manufacturer in Thailand, Siam Cement Group, together with that, we were able to launch the energy savings across factories and increase efficiency in dispatching processes that we were able to co-develop or co-create together with the manufacturer. And there are 2 examples in regard to the business structural reform and strengthening management basis. We were able to make press releases today, so I think that you are able to see the consolidated company 63% of the stake of the Clarion was now to be offered to the Faurecia Group. We decided to participate in the tender offer to them in order to further accelerate the growth and try to increase the corporate value.

And for the tender offer, which we will obtain the proceeds, and that funds will be reinvested into our Social Innovation Business or perhaps in the Automotive System, where the particular type lines of business which we should invest more were based upon our medium-term strategy -- business strategy, this Clarion tender offer is part of such initiative. And we will reorganize a large-sized industrial equipment business. One of the Industrial Products is going to be divestitured and being a spin-off. And by allowing the promises you’re making, we will be flexible and we will increase global competitiveness.

And we will make investment for the global business expansion headquarter in Taipei elevator -- escalator company, Yungtay Engineering Co., which we will conduct public tender offer. Yungtay and Hitachi, our China business where we operate in elevator/escalator business, we will expand the product lineup. And by enlarging the business, we can enjoy higher cost competitiveness. And in that, we will expand the business of new installation as well as maintenance services in China. This is one step towards a globalized company in our business.

Next, moving on to 2-1. We will be summarizing the forecast for the March 2019 for FY 2018. In the second quarter, compared with the first quarter, Automotive Systems as well as Hitachi Chemicals, where the product related business was rather struggling. But on the other hand, Information System and Social Infrastructure and Construction Machinery solution-based or the Social Infrastructure type of business was enjoying higher profitability, and we were able to augment and recover the losses in the profits in the product line business. But for the rest of the year, it is very hard to project the progress, and therefore, we will maintain the previous forecast.

However, segment number is -- numbers are going to be revised, so I will elaborate on that later. The revenues forecast is ¥9,400,000,000,000 and adjusted operating income is ¥750 billion, and operating income about 8% and net income is -- sorry, net income attributed to Hitachi Ltd. stakeholders is ¥400 billion. The ForEx assumption for the second half is ¥105 to the U.S. dollar and ¥130 to the euro.

Moving on to 2-2. In the middle toward the right, we have the previous forecast comparison, which shows the differences from the first quarter forecast. For Information & Telecommunication Systems, system integration business were performing quite well. Reflecting upon that, we increased the adjusted operating income forecast by ¥6 billion. And for the Construction Machinery, there were improved performance, and therefore, ¥2 billion upgrading of the forecast.

And next slide, Automotive Systems productivity improvement was rather lagging behind. Reflecting upon that, a ¥10 billion downgrading -- downward adjustment for adjusted operating income. And corporate items and elimination, there is positive ¥2 billion adjustment made. And the result, total forecast is flat. The ¥750 billion remain the same. So that’s the forecast which we announced today.

So, that is all for myself. Thank you.

I have basically two questions. First question is regarding confirmation of numbers, referring to Page 34 and Page 35. The second quarter results are shown here. If it is possible, please talk about the operating income for the second quarter. Against the forecast, how did the segments fare? That’s my first question.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

On a cumulative basis, against plan in total, 14 billion improvement over the plan was achieved. By segments, Information & Telecommunication Systems, 9 billion better than planned; Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems, 6 billion improvement; and Electronic Systems & Equipment, 5 billion better than planned; Construction Machinery, 4 billion improvement of the plan; and regarding Automotive System, underperformed the plan by 11 million; and corporate structure and eliminations, 1 billion better because of the expense reduction. And total is 14 billion improvement over the plan.

Unidentified Analyst

This is a qualitative question. Performances have been very good for the company, but the valuation in the stock market remains very difficult globally as well. What are these factors driving this? There is a Horizon Project and also litigation remaining. And from the last quarter, the Mexican situation remains a concern or rather there is a lack of visibility in these three areas. That is perhaps the reason why valuation is not so favorable for your company. So please talk about Horizon as well as pending litigation and Mexico. And can you give us an update? You said that the asset was 270 billion was mentioned last time. Can you supplement more information regarding the time frame as well as scenario analysis relating to Horizon? What are the likely scenarios we can expect going forward which will service reference for us. It would make us very happy if you can share this information.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Regarding Horizon and South Africa are considered to be risks and perhaps having a negative impact on the stock price, and I agree with your assessment. However, the recent significant update that we can share with you in terms of Horizon, on a continuous basis, we will continue to discuss with the UK government in terms of the formation investment and other support measures as well as risk allocation. Consultations are continuing. And therefore, I cannot specifically talk about the future scenario because we are still in consultation phase. But we have been saying that the economic rationale will be the basis of the decision-making, and this will remain unwavering. There are three factors. First is to take finance system, which will incorporate off balance sheet. And also the investment will have to be within appropriate range and appropriate returns must be obtained. So economic rationale will be the basis of the final decision-making. Now regarding South Africa, we have gone into the arbitration phase now. Therefore, there is nothing that we can mention. Now third question regarding Mexico, please elaborate.

Unidentified Analyst

Regarding the Automotive System, there is a slowing down of business. How will the operations change going forward?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Regarding the plant in the United States as well as the plant in Mexico, productivity has deteriorated. We are sending experts from Japan in terms of production, and improvement measures are being implemented. But it still takes time for improvement. That is the reason why we have this result in the second quarter. In terms of the improvement measures. For one, cost structure will have to undergo significant fundamental change. In April, we have a new President, Brice Koch, he’s implementing various measures. He is reviewing all the cost structures in terms of direct and indirect costs as well as variable fixed costs. All costs will be subject to a review by the new CEO. And operations will be subject to fundamental review. And asset as well as asset deficiency will be subject to review as well. And through this process, we will consider assets that we can dispose of. We will make progress in that regard. In terms of product structure, we will select and focus. This is not just a short-term measure, but this is also mid to long-term strategy for us. The areas of strength as well as high profitability areas will be receiving more resource allocation. And the Clarion divestiture is part of the strategy for the mid to long term. In terms of the operations, Mexico as well as South Africa is taking sometime. But the new CEO, Brice Koch, has embarked upon reforms and we hope to harvest going forward. And growth strategies will also be pursued as well at the same time.

Unidentified Analyst

First, regarding Automotive, particularly North American business. There are several questions. In the first quarter, result announcement mentioned that, vis-à-vis the internal plan, there were ¥5 billion downward performance and ¥11 billion in -- during the first half, so probably ¥6 billion perhaps for the second quarter. Perhaps you are rounding down or up the number, but it seems that the downward revision seems to becoming bigger. Are there any onetime impact or other any reasons you’d like to explore? And as I mentioned earlier, first half ¥11 billion; and then for the annual forecast, downward revision of ¥10 billion. Therefore, in the second half, are you thinking of a positive revision? Can I take your feeling? And another question. Impairment loss was posted affecting EBITDA. But for the full year basis, the OP was revised; however, EBITDA wasn’t revised. Therefore, in the second half, do you expect some upside on the EBITDA?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

During the first quarter, there are continuous business in U.S. and Mexico. Improvement productivity project, there are some lagging behind, that was continued. And also part of the customer base, the sales was added on as the new negative factor. As a result -- and another factor is even in the domestic factories, there were some losses -- lost cost incurred because of the lower productivity. These were the factors contributing to the larger -- lower performance in the first half. Are we going to see some improvement in the second half, that was -- I think was the question. As I mentioned earlier, fixed cost and variable cost, all kinds of costs were -- are going to be reviewed. Such countermeasures is in progress as we speak. By harvesting all these efforts, we will try to improve the performance and projecting all of that, so ¥50 billion of 5.1% of LPM. But that situation is very tough, the tough situation remains the same. Now EBIT of ¥50 billion remain the same. As is announced earlier, the Clarion’s equity transfer -- share transfer is expected. And before the end of this fiscal year, this transaction is going to be closed. And then sales price of the equity is going to be a total of ¥90 billion, but the portion which will be affecting on our the non-operating profit is going to be ¥65 billion. We will closely examine these numbers going forward. But one of the positive factor is of posting the non-operating profit of about ¥65 billion. And negative impact is, on the other hand, that currently we are reviewing all these forecasts and the numbers. And according to that, there might be some losses posted on non-operating basis. We will have to closely examine the number overall. And on the whole, albeit Automotive System, EBITDA was -- remained the same.

Unidentified Analyst

Earlier, you mentioned that for the first half, overall, ¥14 billion increase. And ForEx, foreign exchange rate, was probably working in a way that yen was weaker than expected. In this ¥14 billion, could you elaborate on the breakdown of ForEx impact versus associated with a particular project? And there are some front-loading or postponement of the project that affected EBITDA. Could you explain?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

There are some benefits out of the foreign exchange rate by about 100 -- excuse me, ¥14 billion. And yet, overall, ¥105 to ¥110, so ¥5 weaker over yen to the U.S. dollar, and we were able to enjoy a margin out of that. But Automotive Systems was performing -- underperforming. But on the area where foreign exchange rate wasn’t affected, for example, Information Systems, we’re playing better than expected. And also major items, first half to second half, major ones are adjusted already. So therefore, there is no change. So a total of ¥14 billion. Any other questions?

