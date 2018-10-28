The Diamonds ETF Held A Key Level With Others In Correction Territory

The Russell 2000 ETF traded as low as $144.70 on Friday below my semiannual pivot of $154.05.

The NASDAQ 100 QQQ ETF traded as low as $164.23 last week below my semiannual pivot of $169.40 with my annual value level at $156.14.

The Spiders ETF ended last week below my annual and semiannual pivots of $276.34 and $270.84 with last week’s low of $262.29.

The Diamonds ETF traded as low as $244.31 last week between my annual and semiannual pivots of $246.52 and $243.29, respectively.

My Warnings Continue - Reduce holdings in the stock market by at least 50%

Since October 1, 2017, the Federal Reserve has been unwinding its balance sheet. The balance sheet peaked at $4.5 trillion, and as of October 24, 2018, the balance sheet is down to $4.173 trillion, down $327 billion. This "black swan" tripped the stock market when we learned that the Fed drained $18 billion in the first three days of October. This month's total is now just $20 billion versus the planned $50 billion. The Fed has thus stalled this process due to the popping of the stock market bubbles caused by this drain.

Last week, I recommended reducing or eliminating margin debt.

One way to reduce your holdings in stocks is to reduce or eliminate owning shares on margin.

Today I will show the daily charts for the five major equity exchange-traded funds.

Here's Today's Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The weekly chart for the Diamonds ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $255.95. The 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" is $203.78. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading fell to 51.30 last week, down from 67.38 on Oct. 12.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart shows Diamonds below its 200-day simple moving average of $251.45 last crossed on Oct. 24. My semiannual and monthly value levels are $243.29 and $241.42, respectively, with my annual pivot at $246.52, and my weekly and quarterly risky levels of $255.25 and $284.13, respectively. DIA set its all-time intraday high of $269.28 on Oct. 3 and is now 8.4% below that level.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The weekly chart for the Spiders ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $279.88. The 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" is $132.10. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 48.40 last week, down from 62.88 on Oct. 19.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart shows Spiders below its 200-day simple moving average of $276.40 last crossed on Oct. 22. The ETF is below my annual, monthly and semiannual pivots $276.34, $272.46 and $270.84, respectively, versus the Oct. 26 low of $262.29. This week's risky level is $272.33 with my quarterly risky level at $302.55. The all-time intraday high of $293.94 was set on Sept. 21 and Spiders is 9.5% below this high.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The weekly chart for the NASDAQ 100 QQQ ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $176.52. The 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" is at $131.05. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 46.56 last week, down from 58.20 on Oct. 19.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for QQQ shows the ETF below its 200-day simple moving average of $173.16 last crossed on Oct. 24. My annual value level is $156.14 with my semiannual pivot at $169.40 and my monthly pivot at $178.31. My weekly pivot is $167.89 with my quarterly risky level at $190.87. The QQQ set its all-time $187.53 on Oct. 1 and is in correction territory 11.1% below this high.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

The weekly chart for the Transports ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $193.97. The 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" is $162.97. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 42.49 last week, down from 59.22 on Oct. 19.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for the transports shows the ETF below the 200-day simple moving average of $200.12 last tested on Oct. 17. The ETF is below my semiannual and monthly pivots at $181.19 and $192.24, respectively, with my annual pivot of $204.61 and quarterly risky level of $221.72. The transports ETF set its all-time intraday high of $209.43 on Sept. 14 and is now in correction territory 14.5% below this level.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The weekly chart for the small-cap ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $159.70. The 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" is $133.44. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 27.67 last week, down from 37.43 on Oct. 19.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for the Russell 2000 shows the ETF below its 200-day simple moving average of $160.96 last crossed during the week of Oct. 10. The ETF is below my semiannual pivot of $154.04 and my annual, monthly and quarterly risky levels of $165.04, $167.65 and $179.48. This ETF set its all-time intraday high of $173.39 on Aug. 31 and it's in correction territory 14.9% below the high.

