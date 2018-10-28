If You Insist On Buying The Dip, Consider Value

The fall from 52-week highs has struck suddenly, but is still quite within the norm of what dips have done looking back to 2007.

The Vanguard Value ETF has liquidity, large AUM, low expense ratios, and exposure to large-cap US names.

Buying the dip may or may not be the correct tactic here. In any event, one can do this in a diversified and relatively lower-risk fashion.

You, reader, have likely noticed that market volatility has picked up over the last month. Most of the past decade has favored those who "bought the dip".

You may naturally be asking whether now in fact represents a time for action - buying activity to be more precise.

I want to be very clear that reasonable people can disagree as to why this dip-buying approach has worked so very well through this bull market. Some may argue, with valid points, that the economy managed to rebound or that corporate earnings came in strong. Others will say that markets were revived by policymakers (namely central bankers). I tend to fall in the latter category, but that is neither here nor there for the purposes of this discussion.

Thesis: For those looking to add US equity exposure at the margin, value plays such as the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) may prove a lower-risk, lower-return mechanism for doing so.

Product Overview

VTV contains almost $75 billion (that figure has likely slimmed down since September 30) in assets, of which 28% is comprised of the top ten holdings (shown below). Foreign holdings do not feature prominently in this fund's composition, so this is appropriate for US-only exposure; the remaining 331 companies not found in the top ten collectively made up only 72% of the holding weight as of Sept. 30.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, trade volume on VTV has picked up a good deal as the market has become choppier. Option volume on this product is unfortunately quite low, so I would strongly advise against trading in VTV's option.

This is a product that the vast majority of individuals can get into or out without needing to concern themselves much about liquidity.

Sector and Holdings Breakdown

These weightings are as of September 30th. I have chosen SPY as the benchmark to compare sector breakdowns.

The major observation is that, in relation to the broader S&P 500 index, VTV carries major underweights to technology (XLK) and consumer discretionary (XLY), and overweights to defensives (XLP, XLU, XLV) and financials (XLF).

At the individual holding level, Microsoft (MSFT) makes up over 6% of the fund. The above visual from Morningstar displays portfolio weights (horizontal axis) with three-month returns on the vertical axis. Even in light of the recent downturn in US equities, a fair few of these names are tracking positively over the past three months (JNJ, PFE, WMT).

Volatility Readings

I would like to shift focus to gain a better sense of what today's episode of realized volatility looks like in relation to the past.

In comparison to 2008, or even 2011, VTV's monthly, quarterly, and annual realized volatility are quite low. Periodic volatility does not annualize the data, and so naturally monthly measures tend to be lower than quarterly or annual measures as the product can cover more ground given longer stretches of time.

VTV is definitively off its lows in terms of return volatility. Even so, the measures still appear within the boundaries of norms experienced going back to 2007.

"Then Why Does the Current Environment Feel So Different?"

I believe the stock market may well be in a more compromised state now than in past years. Most of my opinion on the matter relates to the notion that monetary policymakers such as Jerome Powell appear to be far less concerned with setting financial market participants at ease, and as such, we may be missing our "Fed Put".

At a more gut level, the shorter-term measures have kicked up a good deal, and in contrast to the relative calm, things perhaps appear scarier than they really are.

That said, the volatility for VTV is likely to remain more caged than those of SPY or large-cap growth stocks (VUG) that have more high-flying momentum names in them such as the famous "FANG" group.

Conclusion: Buy The Dip?

So should you buy the dip? That really depends on your financial situation and investment philosophy.

I'll certainly grant that if you are looking at the period basically since the inception of the bull market in March of 2009, it sure does look inviting here.

Do note that in late 2011, the fund did very nearly hit the 20% drawdown line associated with bear markets. Also, just to be clear, this data is analyzed on a total return basis, and therefore includes dividends.

We have most certainly seen larger drawdowns on this product, even though October may feel like a truly exceptional single month. It was, but the overall reduction in value is fairly typical.

If you have an itchy trigger finger and really want to buy a dip here, then I think VTV may be the way to go. You likely will not see the full rebound that you would achieve if names such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) recover.

Still, you'll see a fair chunk of upside and with a bit more in the way of comparative stability, especially if we really do go into panic mode.

As final food for thought, the Vanguard Value ETF carries an annual price tag of just 5 basis points per year! For those looking to maintain a long-term exposure to large-cap equity, this may be a good way to go.

