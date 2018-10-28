WTI Weekly: Balance Development Early Week Before Sell-Side Continuation To 65.75s Within Key Demand

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

21-26 October 2018:

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the development of a stopping point low, 68.53s, in last week’s auction provided structural indication of a potential stopping point low development barring new sell-side order flow and structural developments. Our expectation was for price discovery higher within the context of retracement toward the key supply overhead, 70.50s-72.60s. Balance development played out early week as balance matured (forming a d-shape distribution) before selling interest emerged, driving price lower to 65.74s, near Sharedata’s average weekly range low target. Buying interest emerged there, halting the sell-side auction, developing balance, 65.75s-67.72s, closing the week at 67.59s.

This week’s auction saw balance development continue early week following last week’s stopping point low development, 68.53s, as a minor stop clearing probe lower to 68.45s developed in Monday’s auction. The two-sided trade continued into Tuesday as a high-volume node of approximately 15.5k contracts developed at 69.38s. This development provided structural insight that the balance trade had matured, reaching consensus, implying potential for new directional activity. Early Tuesday saw a retest of key structural support, 68.53s, as initiative selling interest emerged there, driving price lower in a sell-side breakdown. Price discovery lower then developed through Tuesday’s auction, achieving the stopping point low, 65.74s, near the Sharedata average weekly range expectancy (390 ticks). Responsive buying entered there, halting the sell-side auction.

Balance development ensued into Wednesday as retracement occurred to 67.72s. Selling interest emerged there, as two-sided trade developed through Wednesday’s EIA release (+6.3mil vs. +3.7mil expected). Balance continued through week’s end as a series of higher lows developed before large buying interest emerged in Friday’s auction, driving price higher in a probe of key supply to 67.88s, closing at 67.59s.

As noted last week, the development of a stopping point low, 68.53s, implied potential for price discovery higher. As balance matured followed by selling interest at prior key support, the structural indications were present that key support could fail, negating our primary weekly inference. Initiative selling emerged, 68.53s, at key support, driving price lower in sell-side continuation to 65.74s.

Looking ahead, following this week’s sell-side continuation to 65.74s, buying interest emerged there, forming a structural stopping point. This stopping point occurs within key prior demand from August 2018 following the sell-side phase from 76.90s. A potential key support has developed ahead of next week, barring new sell-side structural and order flow developments. This circumstance implies buy-side potential within the context of retracement toward the key supply overhead, 70.50s-72.60s, into next week.

It is worth noting that based on the Commitments of Traders report, Open Interest (OI) decreased modestly as the deleveraging within the WTI market continues. Additionally, the Managed Money (MM) net long position which peaked in January 2018 at 495k contracts has currently declined to 206k contracts, the lowest MM net long posture since September 2017. Most notably, MM short posture increased (-64k contracts), the largest MM short posture since November 2017. The MM short posture trend now appears to be rising which in confluence with declining MM long posture implies potential for lower prices. Without increasing MM long posture and substantially higher MM short posture, it will be difficult for the market to trade beyond the key supply overhead, 73.50s-77s. Additionally, given the typical seasonal price weakness of WTI, asymmetry in risk would remain to the downside based on the market generated data. From a structural perspective, the recent buy-side failure at supply overhead, 76s-77s, is likely a major structural resistance.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

