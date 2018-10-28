ExxonMobil: Getting Close To A Buy

We think this is overdone, and the strong fundamentals of this company will propel it higher.

The big oil stocks are getting crushed with the volatility in the markets currently. ExxonMobil is also feeling the pain.

Many of our top integrated oil companies are selling off currently, after strong runs to the upside in the third quarter. In my view there is no fundamental business reason for this decline in their stocks, and judicious investors should be looking for entry points. ExxonMobil is no exception. In the month of October, this company has sold off nearly 8%, going into an earnings season that should be materially better than the one before it.

I last wrote about ExxonMobil, (XOM) in April looking at them from an aspect of their making an acquisition. I threw out Pioneer Resources, (PXD) as a possible candidate. If you missed it, here's a link. So far nothing's come of it, but something interesting is happening that might presage a move of some sort on the Tiger's part (you all remember the Esso tiger, don't you?). We will expand on that idea here-in.

One of the problems that I pointed out with XOM is that they didn't have a very good track record of replacing reserves.

XOM's Slumping reserves from 2011-2017

If oil companies don't do a good job with reserves replacement, there is trouble on the horizon. So far, in 2018 as the table from XOM's Q-2 earnings release suggests below, they weren't doing much better then. However you slice it, this is not growth! Things must improve.

Let's walk through what the company is promoting as its key areas of interest over the next few years.

Deepwater projects in Guyana and Brazil

When XOM began drilling here in 2008, it was the first serious exploration in this basin for over 30 years. Exploration success has turned Stabroek into a hardcore investment in the future of the company as an oil and gas producer. XOM is pouring billions into developing their acreage in the Stabroek Block, offshore Georgetown. XOM's involvement in Guyana is so massive, it is literally changing the country. If you go to their Facebook page for Guyana, you will start to get an idea of their footprint. This is not a "drill a few wells and we're gone" type of play. ExxonMobil will become inseparable from this country going forward.

It is still early days for Stabroek. XOM only drilled the discovery well in 2008. Since that time, they have nine (9) confirmed discoveries that the company believes when fully on-line 2025, could produced 750K BOPD. That is 22% of their current daily production.

The reservoir here is a high permeability largely turbidite sandstone, under 3,000 M of water, and another 15,000-18,000 feet of mud and rock. Drilling will be expensive, but not like it used to be. Oil companies have gotten good at drilling in deepwater the last few years, often drilling and completing a well in under 30 days. Half the time it took ten years ago.

This resource estimate could be expanded over the next few years as the company is currently employing three (3) deepwater rigs on exploration prospects. XOM states there are up to 20 drillable prospects within the existing Stabroek acreage block.

As shown in the graphic XOM has two other blocks adjacent to Stabroek, Kaieteur, and Canje. These blocks are in much earlier stages of assessment, 3-D seismic and the like, and probably will not contribute to revenue in the next 3-5 years.

Let's move on to Brasil!

XOM is new to Brazil as an oil operator. It has accumulated a massive acreage position in lease sales over the last few years, to the point where it now has more acreage under lease than any other IOC.

I have written fairly extensively on the character of the Pre-Salt reservoirs, so I am not going to repeat a lot of that verbiage here in the interests of finally getting this article completed. It is worth reading though if you've joined recently. "The Return of Deepwater Drilling..."

XOM is in the seismic acquisition phase of evaluation now. I would expect that the announcement of significant discoveries will move the stock. Brazil is now producing about 2.5 mm BOPD, mostly from Deepwater Pre Salt fields. Just last week, Petrobras, (PBR) announced the results of the Mero well flow test at an amazing 58K BOPD. Chapman's comments on Brazil.

Offshore Brazil, we completed the purchase of interest in BM-S-8, containing part of the greater than 2 billion barrel pre-salt Carcara field where development planning activities are rapidly progressing. This high-quality development has better than a 10% return at $40 a barrel Brent. With current drilling in BM-S 8, the Guanxuma well has encountered oil. The preliminary results are very encouraging and, of course, further analysis of this well nature is ongoing with our partners on the block, Equinor, Petrogal and Barra. In Bid Round 15, we were awarded eight deepwater blocks across Santos, Campos and Sergipe basins with exploration activity progressing. And in the fourth pre-salt bid round, we were awarded the Uirapuru exploration block. This is important for us. This block is adjacent to Carcara and we believe offers potential development and production synergies as we move forward. So that leads to our total acreage build offshore Brazil now being 25 blocks, a significant change from what we described in March. We are actively maturing drill well planning for multiple additional wells in the next two years.

XOM has put itself into a position to develop a massive acreage block in Brazil. It is characteristic of the way this operator moves to a new country, taking a huge position and becoming part of the fabric of the country.

You can see a strategy emerge in Chapman's discussion about how the contiguity of one block improves the commercial viability of another. Only XOM can play the game with this level of long term thinking and sophistication.

What is clear to me is that XOM has had a strategy for developing a balanced reserve base that hasn't altered much through the down turn. They are known for having a plan, and sticking to it regardless of short term changes in market conditions.

XOM understands the need for long cycle developments to play a role in maintaining its daily production, and bringing new exploration areas into focus.

U.S Unconventionals: Pivoting toward liquids

XOM has made a couple of moves here since 2009, the year it bought XTO Energy. Early last year it acquired another 250K acres in the Bass transaction, that was producing about 18K BOPD. This acreage was much more conducive to oil development, than XTO's. It more than tripled the number rigs it was running to 34, and grew total production 30% in one year.

The rationale in the acquisition was the pivot to liquids that XOM references in the call. XOM has a huge refinery in Baytown, Texas that needs a steady supply of oil. Why not sell it to yourself? Here is XOM's VP that handled the CC, Neal Chapman.

The transformational opportunity that we have in the U.S. is unconventional liquids, and of course, that's led by our very strong position in the Permian. We've pivoted towards liquids. And we're going to continue to pivot towards liquids because it's a more profitable business for us. And what's really, really important to us in this unconventional space is that we can leverage this unconventional experience and capability of the XTO company that we purchased with ExxonMobil's Upstream development company, who are very skilled in taking on large projects.

An evening photo of XOM's 550K BOPD Baytown refinery

Before we go on to XOM's other big initiative, let's take a look at their view of the electric vehicle, (EV) market developing with some pretty harsh filters (you can see in the graphic below).

Even with these outlandish assumptions baked in, XOM sees a robust petroleum fuels market well into the middle of this century. Rumors of oil's demise are premature, if you buy what our tiger friend is selling.

Bottom-line on unconventionals, XOM has a reason and the motive to remain a a strong player in this space going forward. They are forecasting a quadrupling from their shale reserves over the next six (6) years to as much as 800 K BOPD.

To ship the oil and associated gas to Baytown, they have partnered with Plains All American to build a new million bbl/day pipeline to the GC area. To access production from their Delaware basin acreage they also bought the state of the art crude gathering and shipping terminal from Genesis, located in Wink, Texas.

A Wink, Texas, gathering terminal with rail off-loading, truck transfer, and pipeline connectivity.



The question now, (and which we will address shortly), is with the billions XOM has spent thus far...are they done?

LNG and Mozambique-PNG (Papua-New Guinea)

Asia and India will be huge markets for LNG in the near and long term. To participate in that business, XOM bought into Italian firm ENI's Mozambique deep water gas field discovery, Rovuma. Being on the East side of Africa, Mozambique is cost-advantaged with respect to those markets. Chapman's remarks.

Our low-cost LNG opportunities in both Papua New Guinea and Mozambique that we believe will play a key role in capturing the strong growing market demand. In liquefied natural gas, we continue to make great progress in Mozambique. The Coral Floating LNG project is progressing on schedule, and the fabrication of the hole is expected to start in the third quarter of this year. For the first phase of the integrated onshore development, the co-ventures have now aligned on two large LNG trains, which will each produce 7.6 million tons of LNG per year. Earlier this month, we announced that the development plan for the first phase has been submitted. ExxonMobil will lead the construction and operation of the onshore liquefaction on behalf of the joint venture. And our partner, Eni, will lead the construction and operation of the upstream facilities. We're targeting final investment decision in 2019, with the first LNG expected to be online, consistent with what I communicated in March in 2024.

Where to now, XOM?

Several themes recur in the areas of focus highlighted by XOM in the Q-2 CC. Low cost of production, access to markets, and vertical integration throughout the value chain.

In the GoM that theme no longer holds up. XOM never was a huge player in the move to Deepwater that occurred in the GoM, starting in the late 90's. It dabbled, it learned but never really leveraged this business to grow. Currently XOM produces around 50K net BOPD from the Deepwater GoM, hardly a blip on the screen for the Tiger. Not surprisingly then, we learned earlier this month it was shopping these assets.

Its 50% stake in the Julia project, a 47% stake in Hadrian field, and the relatively smaller stakes in the Anadarko Petroleum, (APC) operated Heidelberg and Lucius fields appear to be what is on offer at this point. Likely, partners Equinor (Julia) and Anadarko, (Hadrian, Heidelberg, Lucius) would be the first to step-in here. Qatar Petroleum has also been mentioned should the partners pass.

These assets are generating a revenue stream of $1.3 bn/annually. Figuring a production cost of $20/bbl,and an 8% decline rate XOM t hese assets should fetch an NPV of around $5-6 bn.

A nice chunk of change. Where does it go?

With the infrastructure it is creating in the Permian, it will not surprise me to see the Tiger go shopping right in its backyard, focusing on companies that might add 'bolt-on' acreage to its already massive Delaware basin position.

Why there? Two reasons primarily.

One, I think the coming credit crunch is going to distress some Permian operators, who up to now have feasted on cheap money to drill. When some of those debt maturities approach, the cost to reschedule is going to put big assets on the chopping block.

Two, remember that little refinery in Baytown? XOM is spending hugely to keep it supplied with crude. If bolt-on assets come on the market for the right price, the Tiger will pounce.

I've already mentioned PXD as a candidate. I think with their shift in thinking to liquids, maybe gassy PXD becomes a little less likely as a take out candidate. So, I will have to give some further thought to this idea, to see if another likely company might make sense when that Deepwater money hits their pockets.

What to expect from XOM in Q3

Using numbers they generate, XOM appears ready to double their invested capital return over the next few years. Higher oil prices will only buoy this result, as you can see in the graphic above.

The market is expecting good numbers from XOM for Q-3. It is currently trading at a discount to the entire energy sector, which given its size and impact to the industry, really doesn't make sense to me.

Your takeaway

The market is currently crushing oil companies out of proportion to fluctuations in oil. XOM is currently down about 8% from recent highs, and may decline further if oil weakens. It has fallen still further with the pessimism rampant in the energy market since this article was originally penned for the Daily Drilling Report, my SA Market Place community

For 2017 it generated an EBITDA of $32 BN, meaning that at its current stock price its trading at an EV/EBITDA of $397 bn/$32= 12.4, a little higher than some other cohorts (if XOM can be said to have any cohorts). If XOM improves earnings this year as it is forecast to do, by 28%, a price of around $110 share might be justified.

One analyst at BOA has a price target in this range for the company, based on improving cash flow for the company.

XOM's 4.0% dividend coverage is currently 0.63 with 4.2 bn shares outstanding, indicating a reasonable margin of safety in a market where oil prices remain in the $70-80 range.

Bottom-line. If your portfolio has room for a stock in this price range, XOM appears to me to be a good bet with a reasonable margin of safety. I am watching for a sharp oil market sell-off that would take shares into the high 70's. XOM reports on Nov 2nd, so the window before earnings is pretty narrow.

