Mid-Con Energy Partners Is Ridiculously Cheap

The past several months have not been kind to Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP), nor have they been kind to the E&P firm’s shareholders. After reaching a fresh 52-week high of $2.52 per share, the firm’s stock has proceeded to plummet, even while oil and gas prices remain elevated. Today, Mid-Con’s share price stands at $1.25 per share, implying a drop from its high of 50.4%. That’s horrible and is based on no substantive move, meaning that shareholders or prospective investors in the business now have an opening to buy a quality E&P operator on the cheap.

The impact of acquisitions

Despite struggling to please its credit facility lenders, so much so that management was forced to enter into some rather unsatisfactory swap contracts well below current energy prices, Mid-Con has made it a point, when possible, to acquire small assets here and there over the past year or so in order to push production higher and raise its reverses. One such case was management’s decision to buy up some acreage in Wyoming earlier this year.

In the first quarter of 2018, Mid-Con completed its purchase of these assets in exchange for $16.7 million. Given the 4.404 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) that they have in reserves, that translates to just $3.79 per boe. At the time of purchase, the Wyoming assets were responsible for the production of 785 boe per day, or nearly 0.29 million boe over the course of a year. As the image below illustrates, between the first and second quarter of 2018 already, production in Wyoming soared.



Source: Mid-Con Energy Partners.

It’s worth mentioning that Mid-Con’s Wyoming assets aren't just any run-of-the mill assets. According to management, these assets are located in the Powder River Basin, an area that in recent months has been a hot top among some firms. Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), for instance, has been investing heavily in the Powder River Basin, particularly in its Turner field, and the results thus far are encouraging. Year-to-date, oil production there has risen around 90% according to management, and in 2019 it’s expected to grow around 100%.

Another valuable new asset recently closed in the third quarter of this year, so we have little room to run, is the firm’s additional Oklahoma assets. According to management, these assets are low-decline in nature, which is a significant departure from its Powder River Basin assets that management designated as being high growth. By employing waterflood techniques to these mature fields, management believes they can extract meaningful oil. In fact, as the image below illustrates, some nice progress has already been achieved on this front, with gross oil production in August of this year surging compared to what was seen in the first quarter of 2018.

Source: Mid-Con Energy Partners.

In all, these changes, combined with just general work across Mid-Con’s other properties, has been instrumental in not only stopping production from falling further, but in ensuring that it can grow once again. As you can see in the image below, production was declining for several quarters, even without factoring in the hit Mid-Con took from the sale of its Southern Oklahoma assets that took place in the fourth quarter of 2017. Now, in the third and fourth quarters of this year, management expects to see a nice bump up in output.

Source: Mid-Con Energy Partners.

If all goes according to plan, the impact on guidance for the business for 2018 will be undeniably positive. You see, as the image below illustrates, it had been expected for production to total, at the mid-point this year, 1.095 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent), about 93% or so of which should be in the form of crude. Now, that figure is 1.2045 million boe, or about 10% higher than prior guidance. Yes, costs will rise, but this shouldn’t be too surprising given the recovery of the energy space that has been seen so far.

Source: Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Shares look too attractive to be trading like this

As a result of Mid-Con’s epic share price decline, the market capitalization of the firm is now a paltry $38.495 million. Prior to the share price decline, this figure was $77.606 million at the peak. That said, we need to make some adjustments here, namely because of the two classes of convertible preferred units that are outstanding. In short, these preferred units can and eventually likely will be converted into common on a one-for-one basis in the next few years. Given that there are 21.432 million of these units outstanding, that takes the market cap of Mid-Con, on a fully-converted basis, to $64.835 million. To get EV (enterprise value), we just add in pro forma debt of $98 million and subtract from that cash on hand of $0.52 million, to arrive at an EV of $162.318 million.

In my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights, I will dive deeper into the financial prospects associated with Mid-Con, especially when it comes to hedges rolling off, distributions on preferred units, and more, but in the table below, I decided to give a limited view into my modeling for the firm. As you can see, if oil and gas prices remain about where they are today in perpetuity (oil at $69.08 per barrel and natural gas at $3.248 per Mcf), Mid-Con’s EBITDA, operating cash flow, and free cash flow should be about flat this year and next (slightly down next year, in fact).

Table created by author.

For the sake of conservatism and because 2018 is drawing to a close, I will rely on 2019’s projected figures, not what we should see for this year. Assuming Mid-Con can keep its production flat next year compared to this year (it will likely be higher by 10% or more), shares are trading at just 2.4 times operating cash flow and at 4.4 times free cash flow. On an EV / EBITDA basis, the company is going for a multiple of just 5.1, which is closer to being in-line with the industry right now, but is still quite cheap no matter how you look at it, especially for a firm generating significant free cash flow relative to operating cash flow and EBITDA.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it’s clear to me that, so long as we live in a world where energy prices remain around today’s levels, shares of Mid-Con are unbelievably cheap. Yes, it is true that this is now a “show me” game regarding management’s guidance, but so long as those figures are correct, investors should be quite happy moving forward.

