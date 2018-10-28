Golar: An Undervalued LNG Shipping Stock With 30% Upside Potential

The fundamentals are good now, and look to improve over the next several years.

There is a shortage of vessels suitable for transporting LNG around the globe, and Golar stands to benefit.

Around the Daily Drilling Report we've recognized the value and inevitability of a shift to LNG for a long time now. Focused on that commodity we've put out a number of articles highlighting certain aspects of it:

And in an internal article to the DDR we discussed (and took a position) in Energy Transfer Partners, now energy Transfer (ET).

A pretty complete picture. If you thumb through all of these articles you will find a a cogent, cohesive theme: gas and LNG focused stocks are primed for growth!

One thing you won't see in these articles, is a shipping stock. And, there's a reason for that omission.

I must make a confession. I got burned on a shipping stock (I won't say which one because it is embarrassing to have owned this particular stock.)a couple of years ago, and have not paid much attention to them since. I'm talking third degree burns. They took a while to heal.

And, let's understand, shipping isn't in my wheelhouse really. I am an upstream guy, and the stocks I write most about typically reflect that predisposition. The problem is, most of the upstream stocks are in free fall right now. Every time we seem to touch bottom, it turns out to be quicksand. It's boring, and if I hear one more 'falling knife' crack, I may join the Foreign Legion and disappear into the desert with the Lost Patrol.

So the eye begins to rove while we wait for a number of perfectly good upstream stocks to find a bottom, and rebound, thus repairing our balance sheets. Where might we invest some capital and make some money...now, as in today, or maybe in the next few hours? Not 2 or 3 quarters down the road. We could use a winner, and Golar, (GLNG) might just be it.

Golar is in the business of transporting liquefied natural gas, better known as LNG, from its origination point to the point where it is needed. That business has its ups and downs, as we will show. We think it is ready to move from a down stage, to an up stage as the LNG market continues to develop.

Golar does well historically in general commodity market upturns, as seen below. Four short years ago it was a $70.00 stock.

What was happening in 2011, when GLNG made a three-year ramp to over $70/share? Well, there just weren't enough LNG tankers to meet demand for the huge amount of gas that was beginning to be produced in North America

And, what is the scenario today?

Well...guess what. There is another LNG tanker shortage looming just as market fundamentals seem to be reaching a peak for growth.

This is not rocket science, or something even harder, 'fluids science'. I think Golar goes higher from here. Let's see why.

LNG Shipping: The thesis

This FERC chart of landed LNG prices is instructive. Here's what I take away from it. If you have gas in North America, you can liquefy it and ship it almost anywhere in the world and quadruple your money.

Shale is gassy because of the way it is deposited. We've discussed this in previous articles. What this has done is make America the world's low cost producer for Natty. A side benefit of all the shale drilling we've done the past 15 years, and we are literally drowning in the stuff.

Until shrewd companies like Cheniere (LNG) built massive gas compression and liquefaction trains on the Gulf Coast to ready it for shipping. One like what you see below at recently completed at Sabine Pass. I wrote a long article on Cheniere earlier this year. It was done at a time when the company's stock has made a huge move up, and I waited for a pullback that never came. Here it is if you'd like to read up more on this topic.

So to summarize. In our portfolio we have the GAS thanks to shale. We have pipelines to bring it to liquefaction plants. What we need now is shipping. So let's take a look at Golar.

Before we move on, it's worthwhile to touch on the seasonality of this business. The big market mover for the Northern Hemisphere is... Winter! And, (I can almost hear you begging me not to say this...but, no matter. Say it I must.) Winter is coming!

The point here being that combined with the general shortage of tankers, it's going to get cold in the Northern Hemisphere...soon!

The LNG Business and Golar

Golar LNG tanker, dockside, taking on cargo.

The company operates a fleet of 26 contract carriers. Commitments are shown in these graphics.

LNG carriers

FRSUs

Note on the 'Cool Pool': How this isn't a cartel is beyond me, but that is above my pay grade. At the very least, it's a way to efficiently market available tankers.

Golar is near the bottom of its recent range. Why? Probably all those tankers in the "Cool Pool", would be my guess. Big boats cost fortunes to operate whether they are sitting at the dock or moving cargo. It's presumed that a tanker in the Cool Pool is sitting at a dock someplace waiting for a contract. Let's see what mgt has to say as of the Q-2 call.

As anticipated and communicated in last quarter’s earnings release, revenues from vessel operations, which are predominantly from the Cool Pool, decreased significantly in the quarter as a result of a seasonal softening in the shipping market. Our fleet utilization fell from 77% in Q1 to 62% in Q2. Rates also dropped during the quarter; and collectively, this resulted in a $16,400 a day reduction in daily time charter equivalent earnings; from $36,000 in Q1 to $19,600 in Q2.

Well, there you go. I swear I didn't peek before making my comment in the paragraph above about the Cool Pool. I may be getting good at this financial writing thing!

So, the question becomes, what is the outlook?

However, we expect this to reverse in Q3 with an expected more than doubling of Q2 TCE.

Note- TCE= daily time charter equivalent earnings (I had to look that one up. Normally I am the guy who confuses everyone with acronyms.)

I like the sound of this comment. It suggests that when Golar reports earnings for Q-3 on Nov. 14th, they should have some good stories to tell. Meaning there may be upside in this stock just before and perhaps just after they report. Like now.

B. Riley was out earlier this month with a bullish call, citing Golar's transition from pure shipper to midstream solutions provider. Sounds good, but then they are the same bunch, who said Tetra Technologies would move up to $8.00 share this quarter, and it proceeded to implode-likely no fault of their own as we've discussed. Regardless, we'll take this call with a grain of salt, and make our own minds up.

Here is what Iain Ross, Golar's CEO has to say about this stage of the LNG cycle.

Put simply, a forecast 23% in LNG production over the next two years is expected to require some 100-plus vessels to be able to transport that LNG. Only 66 vessels are currently scheduled to deliver. And therefore, it’s no longer possible to go out today and order a vessel for delivery before 2021. And there seems just to be a structural change in the sector that will have an outcome of driving demand for carriers up; therefore, increasing utilization and, ultimately, moving the carrier rates up. In terms of how this has played out, as Graham mentioned in the last quarter, we did see a softening of the market, in which he forecast and that led to the halving of the TCE earnings from the first quarter, but then we saw rates pick up again late May and early June, which we’ll see in our third quarter earnings, and so we expect the TCE for Q3 to be at least the same value as Q1, if not higher. Couple of other indicators that support that, we’re seeing some charters keen to look in rates before they go too much higher. And as a result, they’re approaching the market for multi-month and multiyear charters. And in addition, unsolicited offers have also been received for the purchase – or potential purchase of individual steam and TFDE carriers. So, we’re seeing similar dynamics to those that played out in the second half of 2010 being repeated today.

There is a lot contained in those comments. It seems by their estimates the coming demand for LNG tankers is under-supplied by a third. That's bullish. As we see they have space capacity for charter or spot. Again, bullish. And, end users are beginning to want to lock tankerage up for longer periods. Again, bullish.

What makes Golar special?

One of things that put me off shipping stocks in the first place, other than getting burned on that one I mentioned previously, is that they are largely 'dumb iron'. No technology involved. In fact shipping stocks are often valued by the value of the steel in their boats, or essentially the scrap value of their assets. Hunh??? The business itself often seems to have no intrinsic value whatsoever. Not a place I typically hang out. If you read many of my articles, you know I am a card-carrying, calculator thumbing, pocket-protector wearing,.... engineering-nerd!

So what draws me to Golar in particular from this aspect? Let's talk about the midstream solutions provider comment from the B. Riley link. Oil companies like to hire one-stop solutions to simplify lines of communication, and other reason. Whatever the reason, increasingly they are turning to Golar in this capacity. What does that mean?

First, let's think of the market requirements and opportunities available in the LNG space. There seem to be three major segments to the LNG shipping market.

Basic shipping (I think you get that one.)

Floating Storage and Regasification

This is a concept that takes the LNG that has been previously liquefied and loaded on board for transport, and re-gasifies it directly into a natural gas pipeline at the destination. Definitely not dumb iron here.

Golar has eight of these principally from old-style Moss type design carriers, 6-of which are under contract. Conceptually should they need more of them, they would have to get in line for a new build. A two and half year lead time at current delivery rates.

Floating Liquefaction of Natural Gas

All three of these are contracted at the present time.

They also will be the vendor on the BP-Kosmos Energy, Tortue project off Mauitania/Senegal. CEO, Iain Ross's comments looking ahead to that project.

Moving on to the BP Mauritania Senegal project, and just as a reminder, this project is for an FLNG unit similar to Hilli on a tolling arrangement for 20 years. The FEED update is being progressed at pace. We’ve got a couple of months to go on that. And there continues to be strong appetite from the lenders interested in financing the project, and that aspect is moving along nicely. BP is indicating to shareholders that production is targeted to commence before the end of 2021. So, we are gearing ourselves up for an FID decision whenever BP is ready to go, remembering that the overall Tortue project is not just an FLNG vessel, but also includes an upstream subsea development, an FPSO and a large breakwater. The pipeline of opportunities is being developed. We’ve had teams in West Africa, in particular, having various discussions to move projects along. And it's clear that that Hilli performance is giving some project sponsors more confidence in our solution. We have two or three strong prospects that we hope to be able to take to the next stage in due course. We also remain committed to obtaining access to gas reserves as part of the strategy at a time when we still believe that this will bring enhanced value

So, the BP-Tortue is in the bag with a FLNG ready to go. Four (4) new projects, and one FLNG ship available.

The last two involve some serious technology, and move commensurately up the compensation scale in the $100K day range.

IMO 2020 diesel concerns

I don't see this as being a huge drag on this company. I have read estimates of $3 million to 4 million to convert to the new standards. It doesn't seem like this would be material to these highly sought after modern ships. Ratty old Suezmax crude tankers going for $11K/day, sure. But, not these cash machines.

Financials

A few things pop out at me:

EBITDA picked up dramatically in Q-2 (It looks like a one-time gain on an FLNG derivative played a role in this out-sized change QoQ)

Net income also took off (as you would expect with the increase in EBITDA)

The dividend was increased by several multiples. A sign of confidence in future prospects.

This looks like a bottoming to me.

Risks

China and the trade war

I think this circus will wrap up after the election, or certainly before the full tariffs kick in January. The Chinese economy is much more severely impacted by trade barriers than our is. Just look at the SSE for the last 6-months. There is a Chinese middle-class, some 500 mm strong, that invests in their stocks. There is pain in China now.

Even in remote circumstance that trade barriers stay for a significant time, I don't see cheap American LNG being excluded, for long anyway if at all. Why? Have you seen the air in Beijing?



Competition

There are other players in this space. In a normal environment, static to slightly rising demand, this would temper my enthusiasm. Here it is clear there is going to be a shortage of carriage over the next few years, and a "rising tide lifts all boats."

Over-supply

Will this market be over-built, leading to a crash in tanker rates? Of course it will. Absolutely. That is the fate of this end of the business, bearing strong similarities to the offshore drilling market. However that time is well down the road, and in the mean time the shipping companies have the upper hand. This bodes well for the over all shipping market.

Your takeaway

I think the case is fairly strong for a strong market for Golar in the next few years. With rising tanker rates delivering increasing EBIDTA, the stock price should rise to reflect that condition.

It isn't yet. And, that spells opportunity to me. I will take a hard look at adding to my current position ahead of earnings, if the price continues to bob around at this level.

