MMTEC Aims For U.S. IPO

It is unusual for a non-life science firm with no revenue to IPO on U.S. markets.

MMTC has chosen an otherwise inactive underwriter.

The firm, which has no revenues, is developing online trading technologies for Chinese-speaking institutional traders.

MMTEC intends to raise $7.65 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

MMTEC (OTCPK:MMTC) intends to raise gross proceeds of $7.65 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides online stock market trading and related services for institutional trader s in China.

Given MMTC’s pre-revenue stage and lack of a known underwriter, the IPO appears to substandard for U.S. investors.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based MMTEC was founded in 2018 to provide online securities and related financial services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking customers such as hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms taking part in the overseas securities trading markets. The company’s operations are conducted by Gujia (Beijing) Technology.

Management is headed by Director and CEO Zhen Fan, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously CEO at Gujia.

MMTEC has developed a Securities Dealers Trading System, a Private Fund Investment Management System, and a Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System (Apple IOS, Android, PC, Web) that enables PRC-based hedge funds, mutual funds, and other institutional financial market participants to trade securities markets transactions and settlements worldwide.

Market & Competition

According to a 2012 market research report by McKinsey, the Chinese securities market was projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the period between 2011 and 2016. The market had grown from $1.87 (RMB 13) billion in 2005 to $23.5 (RMB 163) billion by 2011.

The main factors driving market growth are significant market restructuring, secondary offerings, and midcap IPOs, the emergence of new products and a potential explosion in margin financing.

Major competitors that provide or are developing securities solutions for the residents of China include:

Hundsun Technologies (600570.SS)

Ayers Solutions

Ebroker Systems

iAsia Online Systems

China Galaxy Securities (6881.HK)

Apex Fund Services

OP Investment Management (OIM.BR)

AssetMark Financial Holdings

Financial Performance

MMTC’s recent financial results show no revenues as of the latest financial period. The firm has expenses associated with developing multiple iterations of its system offerings to institutional trading firms.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two calendar years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: MMTC F-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $811,916 in cash and $146,479 in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

MMTC intends to raise $7.65 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares, not including customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $84 million.

It is typical for foreign issuers seeking to access U.S. capital markets to sell ADSs representing underlying shares as a way to minimize administrative costs for U.S. investors. The absence of this feature is a negative signal for prospective U.S. investors.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $3.13 million for research and development, approximately $1.86 million for sales and marketing, and balance of approximately $1.13 million for additional working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The listed underwriter of the IPO is WestPark Capital.

Conclusions

MMTC wants to access U.S. public capital to commercialize its securities trading platforms for institutional investment groups in China.

Unfortunately, the firm has no revenues and only expenses associated with developing multiple versions of its system.

While I grant the potential market is large and interesting, management's ambitious goal of providing a global trading system to highly demanding institutional investors appears challenging, to say the least.

The firm has chosen an underwriter with no activity in the past 12-month period and intends to sell its common shares.

Normally, a foreign firm will sell ADSs, which enable U.S. investors to avoid administrative hassles with owning shares, so the lack of this feature is a negative signal.

I'll be sitting this IPO out and watching to see if it occurs, and if so, how the company fares in post-IPO market action.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar yet.

