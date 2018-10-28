New Residential: Tough Outlook, Small Investors Have On Blinders

Ever so often I wade myself into the discussion on New Residential (NRZ) here on Seeking Alpha. While I do not own it (nor am I short), I do have an attachment to the firm due to the business model – I spent most of my investment banking career working on a residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”) trade desk that was focused on non-agency loans. I’ve seen the easy money that was made coming out of the financial crisis in these assets. Making money in the space is much tougher now that it once was as asset valuations have firmed and the available pool of non-agency loans below par has evaporated. Even management is starting to come around to admitting these pressures. I continue to believe targeted internal rates of return set by management will be nigh impossible to meet as we run into the 2020’s.

In my opinion, there is not a single stock in high yield that is so fundamentally misunderstood and yet so over-owned by retail investors. Institutional ownership percentages are incredibly low and despite constant trumpeting by small shareholders on how great a deal the company is, insider ownership remains awful and external management’s exposure to the common stock near non-existent. Has management dominated this space and generated sizeable returns over the past several years? Certainly so. But it cannot get blood from a stone.

Why Bulls Love New Residential, Where The Risks Lie

Over the past several years, New Residential has grown book value consistently at the same time the book value of most mREIT peers has declined. Dividend coverage has been maintained based on core earnings (even backing out incentive fees to the manager) over this period and returns on equity have been higher than well, pretty much everyone. Probably less understood by the market are the positives coming out of the Shellpoint acquisition – at least from management’s view on how they want to run this business. Beyond the $69B servicing portfolio and the associated servicing business acquired through Shellpoint, New Residential also acquired a decent loan originator that will create billions in retained servicing rights from loans it originates and sells, helping offset portfolio run-off. Shellpoint does underwrite non-agency loans (feeding its assets there), but it also picked up a Ginnie Mae license which gives it another avenue for acquisitions of MSRs in the agency space. Only in the past several years has New Residential been able to fully own MSRs – in the past it was only able to own “excess MSRs”, a product type it helped bring to the mainstream.

It’s a pretty simple thesis for investors to put their capital behind even if they do not fully grasp the business model. This appears to be the logic at work:

I’m getting paid 11% that is covered out of earnings

Book value continues to increase

The portfolio continues to grow (offsetting run-off)

I will frame the rest of this research by saying that book value growth has been driven by secondary offerings (more than $2B worth since 2015) and fairly consistent positive gains from mark-to-market accounting (rising rates are an overall tailwind to book value). A stellar reputation has allowed the company to trade well above book value (even including the value of call rights), allowing it to raise capital effectively via secondary offerings. Even with external management that remains relatively uninvested in owning the shares themselves: Fortress owns less than 0.5mm shares. CEO Michael Nierenberg is content to continuously sell his shares received from options in the open market as well.

Getting back to the growth in MSRs, I want to address my first point research: the overwhelming exposure now present, particularly wholly owned MSRs, that has taken place over the last several years. See the below from the Q3 2018 Investor Slide Deck (Slide 5):

This has aggressively weighted the portfolio more to benefiting from higher long-term rates. I’m sure those reading this are at this point saying “So what? Treasuries are heading higher!”. Wall Street agrees with you – the net speculative short position on 10yr US Treasury contracts (as measured by the CFTC) is $64B. All told, the cumulative net short position across all durations is a little more than$200B – that’s with a “B”. That short has been there for more than a year now and is substantially out of line with historical consensus positioning. In the grand scheme of things given that short, US Treasury yields have not moved much. I want investors to consider what happens if the 10yr moves back lower. You’d have a couple of things happen:

Increased refinancing activity as doing so becomes more economic

A likely indication that the US economy is slowing (rise in delinquencies)

A reversion of prior positive mark-to-market accounting (declines in book value)

Earnings compression (fixed rate financing used to fund MSR purchases)

Unlevered cash returns on investment today in MSRs are only in the high single digits; leverage is used to juice returns on equity to get those fat lifetime net yields in the above slide. With the entirety of the market looking for ways to profit off of rising interest rates – because gosh, they just must go higher than today – the entire MSR space looks incredibly crowded in my opinion. Given many investors value being “contrarian”, I want to point out just how uncontrarian the New Residential business model is. Spreads are tight and do not accurately reflect downside risk in my opinion.

The Evaporation Of Non-Agency Loans

As a reminder, agency loans are created by those government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”): Ginne Mae, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac. These loans are, for the large part, effectively guaranteed by the US government. This eliminates default risk and shifts the primary risk to prepayment (given most of these agency RMBS trade above par) and interest rate risk. This is not the area of the market that New Residential dabbles in when it comes to direct investment. There is no money in it for anyone other than safety seeking fixed income investors.

Private companies (investment banks primarily) can also issue residential mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) collateralized by non-agency loans. These are loans underwritten on borrowers that do not qualify for traditional mortgage financing that would be backed by the GSEs. Only 3% of the current mortgage market is non GSE issuance (nowhere near enough to offset run-off), which means 96% of non-agency RMBS currently out there was originated between 2004 and 2007. That percentage has held at that level for some time given that aggressive non-agency lending really only took place during those years, but this also means that the average loan is now more than a decade old.

For years, these seasoned loans have been made up of homebuyers with no available home exit strategy other than default. Despite a significant rally in home prices since the Great Recession, many of these homebuyers are still underwater on their mortgage. According to ATTOM Data Solutions, one out of ten homes in America are still materially under water (market values at least 25% lower than the remaining principal balance). Fortunes for these buyers, however, could continue to improve. While higher rates mean that refinancing is not an option, more and more of these disenfranchised homeowners are now starting to get into a position where it might make sense to be able to sell. Credit barriers (e.g., low FICO) which have kept these homeowners from refinancing just don’t matter if they are going to sell and downsize into a rental – and I would not blame them on giving up on the American homeownership dream given the last decade they have experienced.

This is a “Heads New Residential loses, Tails New Residential loses” situation. If the market continues to hum along, non-agency loan issuance is not going to pick up and borrowers will move on. If it slows, tighter lending standards will cause what non-agency issuance there is today to fall back to near zero levels. The big money in non-agency comes at the extremes. Even New Residential has been vocal about this, with CEO Michael Nierenberg stating, once again, that the “environment is not great” during the Q3 call. This goes back to why they bought Shellpoint and continue to focus more on getting origination. Without it, they cannot keep portfolio run-off in check. They already own a significant portion of the seasoned non-agency market – more than a third. As loans roll-off and the overall pie shrinks, there is just no way for them to keep the nominal dollar amount of loans that they have now.

Remember, just 3% of the current mortgage market is made up of so-called non-agency loans. Further, these new non-agency loans are certainly not trading at distressed prices today. Caliber Home Loans issued the first non-qualifying mortgage RMBS security earlier this year: COLT Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-1. The coupon on the lowest tranche – rated BB – is only yielding 4.3%. The security trades at par. There is no “value” here that was present in the years after the housing crisis. Buyers like New Residential aren’t snapping up these securitizations at pennies on the dollar anymore. You just can’t goose return on equity on bonds with these characteristics to the 15%+ targets that management is hoping for without holding a massive amount of leverage.

So how has New Residential been able to keep up the returns in its Non-Agency Securities segment? The benefit of higher rates (the legacy non-agency portfolio is overwhelmingly floating rate) and ramping up call rights activity. In particular, calling deals was a major benefit to 2017 earnings, and they’ve let that settle down a bit this year as the portfolio benefits from higher rates.

While New Residential cites hmore than $1olding 30B in call rights, an asset which allow them to collapse deals when the unpaid principal balance falls below a certain percentage of original UPB, investors have to remember that most of these will expire worthless. This was emphasized again on the Q3 call:

Our current callable population, based on factor, meaning, the cleanup call is approximately $46 billion. To the extent that we can reduce delinquencies and advances fall further, we would expect our activity levels to increase and be able to call more of this $46 billion, which is currently callable.

For call rights to make sense, the value of the remaining loans that are cleaned up have to be greater than par. When a deal is collapsed, New Residential buys out the remaining loans at par, allowing them to profit from the marginal spread that exists if those loans are worth more than that. Over the past several years, New Residential has made about 1-3% on the UPB where the deals are profitable to execute. To give an example, if a security has $500mm in remaining UPB, New Residential buys out the assets for $500mm and turns around and sells them for $510mm via securitization. When you’re cleaning up nearly $5B worth of deals (like in 2017), that’s a non-inconsequential amount of money being generated. This also, once again, feeds the MSR machine. Execute the clean up deals, securitize the loans that you buy, keep the MSR servicing strip. And this is exactly what they did in August when they completed a $658mm non-agency loan securitization that was funded with loans pulled from these call deals.

The value of call rights improve as the perception of value in the underlying loans improves. Rising interest rates do hurt this aspect, but what is far more important is the perception of underlying borrower health. Lower delinquencies, stronger collateral values, etc. all improve the perception of being able to make full recovery (and getting those bond values up). As the loans mature and season, this becomes more and more important versus a short period of interest rate collection.

Takeaway

I want New Residential investors to consider a situation. The housing market is already looking a bit toppy: originations are flat, pricing in the nation’s hottest housing markets are slowing, affordability is down, and despite a tough new construction market, inventories are rising. Home construction supplier and builder stocks are one of the hardest hit subsectors this year and financials with residential exposure have not fared well either. I think even bulls can concede that we are in the later stages of the life cycle here. The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, seems intent on shoving rates higher, putting economic growth at risk. Some Fed members are already trying to walk back 2018/2019 targets after a solid Q3 GDP print.

What happens to New Residential if the yield curve compresses further, interest rates head lower, and economic growth slows?

MSR valuations get marked to market back down, erasing gains from recent years in book value

Refinancing activity recovers somewhat on lower rates as originations weaken, increasing portfolio run-off

Clean up call right values erode on an increase in delinquencies and softer collateral pricing

A tougher market for credit (higher demanded rate for REPOs) on short term debt refinancing for the company pressures margin

In my opinion, New Residential finds itself in a tough pickle. If the economy continues to plug along as it has, it will get harder and harder for it meet its internal return on equity targets as the non-agency market continues to roll off. This makes meeting the dividend obligations more and more difficult with time. To me, this is a large part of why there has been little movement in recent years on the dividend as core earnings improved – management recognizes the need for a cushion. Meanwhile, if the economy collapses and rates head lower, it could create a perfect storm to erode the value of the firm’s book. Investors seem quick to forget what happened in 2015/early 2016. Do I think the business has value? Sure. Am I willing to pay above book value for a company with an uncertain economic future? Just not my cup of tea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.