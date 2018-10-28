Selecta Biosciences Appears To Be Abandoning Its Antigen-Specific Tolerance Program

Two of four patients in a phase 1 trial for its second lead drug SEL-403 have resulted in serious adverse events.

Management has said little of anti-drug antibodies from phase 2 clinical trial of SEL-212.

Clinical trials for it gout drug SEL-212 have enrolled patients with mild or elevated uric acid levels, below the levels marketed by it competitor.

In May 2016, Selecta Biosciences (SELB) filed with the SEC form S-1 for an initial public offering. Within the S-1, Selecta describes a technology to mitigate the formation of anti-drug antibodies, or ADAs, by encapsulating the immune suppression drug rapamycin in biodegradable nano-particles to be co-administered with exogenous or endogenous antigens or biologics as I described in my previous article. Selecta believed this technology, or tolerization of the immune system to specific antigens, had broad applications to both existing and novel therapies.

Selecta's lead product, SEL-212 is a combination of immune suppression rapamycin and therapeutic enzyme pegsiticase for the treatment of gout, similar to FDA approved Krystexxa marketed by Horizon Pharma (HZNP). Krystexxa is a therapeutic enzyme for the treatment of severe or refractory gout [emphasis mine]. Kystexxa has achieved limited success because of adverse reactions such as ADAs. Krystexxa's package insert indicates during phase 3 clinical trials, 92% of patients developed ADAs. If Selecta's technology could down-modulate the immune system to accept pegsiticase, it would allow for greater efficacy and repeated use.

Selecta's second lead product SEL-403 in phase 1 will be briefly discussed.

SEL-212

Phase 1b

In December 2015, Selecta initiated phase 1b for patients with elevated uric acid levels [emphasis mine]. The trial enrolled 63 patients with serum uric acid levels greater than 6 mg/dL. A total of six arms consisting of pegsiticase or rapamycin alone, and four combinations to the two drugs. Serum uric acid levels at day 30 for the six arms are depicted below.

Source: selectabio.com

In addition to serum uric acid levels at day 30, corresponding ADA titers for all patients in the pegsiticase cohort, and in three higher dose levels of SEL-212 are depicted below.

Source: selectabio.com.

These results indicate SEL-212 can mitigate the formation of ADAs with sustained control of serum uric acid levels through day 30 after a single dose.

Selecta compiled non-head-to-head comparison of the activity of selected dose levels of SEL-212 (0.1, 0.15, and 0.3 mg/kg rapamycin + 0.4 mg/kg pegsiticase), and pegsiticase alone from phase 1b clinical trial with data from two replicate Krystexxa clinical trials.

Source: selectabio.com.

Selecta believed the above comparisons were useful in evaluating the results of SEL-212 phase 1b and Krystexxa clinical trials, however there were substantial differences. Krystexxa trials involved a substantial number of patients with refractory gout [emphasis mine] while SEL-212 phase 1b trial evaluated a small number of patients with elevated uric acid levels [emphasis mine]. At the completion of phase 1b Selecta dosed a total of 64 patients. The median serum acid level of patients enrolled was 7.3 mg/dL.

Phase 2

During 4Q 2016, Selecta began enrolling patients in the first of two phase 2 clinical trials with symptomatic gout and elevated serum uric acid levels [emphasis mine]. The trial was to evaluate safety, tolerability, uric acid levels, and anti-drug antibodies or ADAs. Dosing consisted of three monthly infusions of SEL-212 followed by two monthly infusions of pegsiticase alone. During 1Q 2018, Selecta added additional arms with dosing consisting of five monthly doses of rapamycin plus pegsiticase.

In October 2018, Selecta announced the following preliminary data.

Interim analysis indicates serum uric acid (SUA) control has been maintained into months four and five with once monthly combination treatment, SUA control projected to be 66% at end of study period

Patient imaging has shown reduction in tissue urate deposits as measured by Dual Energy Computed Tomography (DECT) during SEL-212 treatment periods (months 1-5) and maintenance of SUA near 0 mg/dL

Low flare rates observed to date in new patient cohorts over treatment period

No new safety signals have been observed in the five combination treatment cohorts

Phase 3 program planned to begin in 2018 with proposed dose regimens

Selecta indicated that 66% (n=21/32) of treated patients maintained serum uric acid levels below 6 mg/dL at week 20. This included five patients at week 12 who are "projected" to maintain their uric acid levels for the remaining eight weeks. However, the number of patients in the combination dose group was 46, indicating a response rate of 46% (n=21/46). This is comparable Krystexxa's response rate of 47%.

The proposed phase 3 trial will consist of 6 monthly doses of SEL-212. In other words, the immune suppression drug will be co-administered with pegsiticase. This implies Selecta has abandoned it antigen-specific tolerance program. What is not mentioned are anti-drug antibodies.

SEL-403

During October 2018, Selecta reported a patient death during phase 1 of the combination product rapamycin and immune-toxin LMB-100 targeting mesothelin. Researchers cannot rule out rapamycin as contributing factor.

To date four patients have been dosed. Besides the one death, a second serious adverse event occurred that is associated with the immune-toxin.

2Q 2018 Financial Results

Selecta recognized no revenue

Research and development expenses were $14.4 million

General and administrative expenses were $4.4 million

A net loss of $(18.8) million, or $(0.84) per share

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits $66.2 million, which compares with a balance of $83.1 million at March 31, 2018

Selecta expects that its cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and investments will be sufficient to fund the company’s operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the end of the third quarter of 2019

What investors need to consider

In Selecta's initial public offering, management touted they could mitigate the formation of anti-drug antibodies with broad applications. During phase 2 of it lead product SEL-212, little or no mention of anti-drug antibodies at the end of the patient observation period. In addition enrollment was open to patient with elevated serum uric acid levels, not the levels associated with chronic or refractory gout marketed with Krystexxa.

Phase 3 of SEL-212 will be six monthly doses of co-administered rapamycin and pegsiticase. Horizon is also conducting two clinical trials combining immune suppression drugs with Krystexxa. Unless Selecta is able to differentiate SEL-212 from Krystexxa with less anti-drug antibodies or greater efficacy, Selecta will have a difficult time gain market share.

Selecta's second drug candidate SEL-403 will be delayed and possibly eliminated from further development. This is not a drug to pin any hopes on.

With cash sufficient to fund operations to mid-2019, dilution is on the horizon. If you are contemplating a position in Selecta, invest only an amount that will allow you to sleep. For current shareholders, you may want to consider either exiting or reducing your position.

