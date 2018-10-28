TGIF: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly. A Must Read Ahead Of The Weekend!

It's going to be even tougher on the fixed income arena going forward.

Europe is so far behind - economically and philosophically - that it's almost scary.

Great economic data and earnings from the US; only from the US.

Thank God It's Friday! (aka "TGIF")

You know that we like to keep you up-to-date when it comes to the capital markets - bonds and stocks alike - but also on the global-macro stage.

Therefore, before you're heading into the weekend, here are few important things happening on the global stage, that you must be aware of - and pay attention to!

The Good

US GDP grows 3.5% (in annualized terms) during the third quarter of 2018. The better-than-expected read has been driven by consumer spending (see one chart below...), while price pressures muted (GDP price index at only 1.7%). That surely is pretty ok, if not great, right?

US Personal Consumption up 4% in annualized terms, fastest growth since Q4/2014!

Back to the Q3 GDP discussion...

Coming in a bit above expectations, at an annualized pace of 3.5%, is a great report for markets.

On one hand, it shows a strong US economy. On the other hand, it's not "too" strong that it'll lead the Fed to hike rates faster that it anyhow plans.

Indeed, there's a muted response in Treasury yields (SHV, SHY, IEF, TLT, TIP), which speaks to this.

Yesterday (10/25/2018), after market close, technology (XLK) giants Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet-Google (GOOG, GOOGL) released their earnings. that the market perceive as very disappointing.

Perhaps it's only me, but when I see that Amazon revenues were up 29% Y/Y - the 13th straight quarter with over 20% Y/Y growth - I'm nothing but overwhelmed and extremely impressed. Strange me....

Meanwhile, Google revenue is up "only" 21% Y/Y, the 10th straight quarter with over 20% Y/Y growth. Reminding me why I like this stock so much (as if one needs a reminder)

Well, after these "disappointing" results, the S&P 500 Index (SPY) earnings have now risen to more than 20% Y/Y. "Disappointing" indeed...

Moreover, S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase 26% this year. If that expectation is met and the index ends the year at current levels (~2640), its P/E ratio would go from 21.4 to 16.8, a 21.4% decline.

If and when, that would be first year of multiple contraction since 2011!

The Bad

China's (MCHI) Yuan (FXI) is at its weakest level since early last year.

The USD/CNY exchange rate is approaching the key threshold level of 7 Yuans per one US Dollar (UUP).

After falling ~9% over the past six months, the Chinese currency is now close to the weakest level in over a decade!

Remember, if Trump imposes 25% tariffs on China, and the yuan depreciates 20%, the currency movement completely cancels out the tariff's effect on the price of imports from China...

Speaking of the USD... The US Dollar Index, aka DXY, is just a whisker away from this year's high!

So is the US Dollar Index ETF (UUP), which is up 7% YTD, trading at its highest level of the year.

Meanwhile, the "yield" (hard to name these levels yields...) on European (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ) corporate bonds is now a "whopping" 1.11%. This is what I call perspectives...

ECB President Mario Draghi offers blunt suggestion to Rome how to calm down markets as even Greece (GREK) has fared better in bond markets than Italy (EWI)...

The Ugly

According to Wells Fargo (WFC) Securities, US investment-grade ("IG") bond (LQD, VCSH, VCIT, IGSB) funds reported $1.6B in outflows over the past week. That's the fourth consecutive withdrawal, bringing the redemptions tally to (now a real) whooping $7.2B!

Meanwhile, high-yield ("HY") debt (HYG, JNK, AWF, BKLN) funds reported $2.1B of outflows.

High-grade corporate debt was declining earlier this year, even on a spread basis, while stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) rallied. That may have been a signal that rising rates mattered and would affect equity values as well.

Now, stocks (orange line) are crashing, playing catch up to IG bonds (white line)

According to Goldman Sachs (GS), on Wednesday, October 24th, long-short equity hedge funds had their worst day in almost seven years!

According to Wells Fargo (WFC), equity long-short hedge funds could be heading for their worst month since the financial crisis, currently leveled-up with the August 2011 pummeling.

MSCI Emerging Markets ("EM") (VWO, IEMG, EEM, EMB, EMLC, PCY) futures crashes to new lows, now down 28% (!!!) since its high back in late January.

Bottom Line

If the month ended today, it would be the worst monthly decline for the S&P 500 since February 2009: -8.8%

The fixed-income arena isn't a happy place to be invested in these days. "Bond king" thinks we are still miles away from the finish line. To wit:

The corporate bond market is going to get much worse when the next recession comes. It's not worth trying to wait for that last ounce of return, or extra yield from the corporate bond market - Jeff Gundlach

The Fed is sending clear-firm signals that it doesn't intend to stop hiking rates anytime soon. The question is: What ,may derail the Fed off the current track/path?

One of the may drivers could very well be what is happening across the Atlantic ocean but it's more likely for the FED to remain very focused on domestic issues rather non-US ones.

Take a minute to digest this: Fed is expected (with a 70% probability) to hike for the 9th time in December, to a range of 2.25%-2.50%, while the ECB is not expected to move from its all-time low deposit rate (at -0.4%) until September/October 2019.

Bank of America's (BAC) most recent Global Fund Manager Survey is trying to provide a numeric answer:

What do you think? How low the market needs to go in order for the Fed to change course?

wishing you a lovely weekend!

