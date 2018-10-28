NG Weekly: False Breakdown Below Key Support Early Week, Balance Development Continues

This week’s auction saw a failed sell-side breakdown and further balance development around the high-volume node, 3.242s.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

21-26 October 2018:

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the maturing balance area, 3.368s-3.138s, within the context of the larger buy-side bias since early October, implied potential for price discovery higher. This week saw a failed sell-side breakdown attempt early week through key support, 3.138s, achieving a stopping point, 3.111s. Buying interest emerged there, driving price higher back into balance to 3.286s where selling interest emerged as narrow, two-sided trade continued around the high-volume node into week’s end, closing at 3.185s.

This week’s auction saw low volume selling interest early week, driving price lower out of balance in a sell-side breakdown attempt. Price discovery lower developed into Tuesday’s auction, achieving the stopping point low, 3.111s. Buying interest emerged there, driving price higher back into balance above the sell-side breakdown area, signaling a false breakdown.

Price discovery higher continued into Thursday’s EIA release (+58bcf vs. +51bcf expected), where selling interest emerged, forming minor excess, halting the buy-side phase. Rotational trade then developed, 3.286s-3.146s, ahead of Friday’s NY Close, settling at 3.185s.

The development of balance last week implied potential for directional activity this week. A sell-side directional attempt failed before further balance developed around the high-volume node, 3.242s. In effect, the buy-side absorbed selling interest near key support. This structural development occurred within the context of a larger buy-side bias in the market following the September breakout above key supply, 2.993s.

Looking ahead, the maturation of the current balance will set the stage for the next directional phase. Failure either of key demand, 3.111s-3.163s, or key supply, 3.340s-3.368s, will set off the next inventory adjustment now that consensus is developing around 3.242s. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path is for buy-side continuation toward major supply overhead, 3.550s-3.629s.

It is worth noting that based on the Commitments of Traders report, Open Interest (OI) continues to rise within the NG market as leverage reaches the 2013 high area, 1.6 million contracts. OI declined modestly this week. Additionally, the Managed Money (MM) net long position was largely unchanged (247k contracts) at/near twelve-year highs. MM short posture increased modestly (-64k contracts), near eleven-year lows. The MM short posture trend remains to the downside as the Long:Short Ratio declined to 4.82 near a twelve-year high. This data provides evidence of herding within the MM participants. Without increasing MM long posture and substantially higher MM short posture, it will be difficult for the market to trade beyond the 2017 key supply overhead, 3.630s-3.760s. Additionally, given the typical seasonal price weakness of NG, asymmetry in risk would remain to the downside based on the market generated data. From a structural perspective, the intermediate term (3-6 month) buy-side bias is likely to face headwinds at major structural resistance above.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

